TV Best Bets for December 11

A Christmas Carol
TCM, 12pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Out of the countless film and television adaptations of Charles Dickens’ classic 1843 novella A Christmas Carol that have been produced, this MGM release from 1938 has been among the most beloved and among the ones most frequently seen on television. Turner Classic Movies continues its tradition of airing this title during the holiday season today; the film will also re-air Dec. 21 during the network’s Classic Christmas Marathon. Given how familiar the tale has become, and how most adaptations hit a good number of the basic story points known and loved by readers and viewers, when it comes to watching different interpretations of A Christmas Carol, what usually matters most is what the various actors bring to the legendary characters. The cast in this relatively brief (only 69 minutes long) version — which is one of the more family-friendly adaptations, generally excising most of the darker and bleaker aspects of Dickens’ story — is fun, led by Reginald Owen as the miser Ebenezer Scrooge; real-life spouses Gene and Kathleen Lockhart as Bob Cratchit and his wife (with their real-life 13-year-old daughter June Lockhart, making her screen debut, in an uncredited role as a Cratchit daughter); Terry Kilburn as Tiny Tim Cratchit; Leo G. Carroll as the ghost of Jacob Marley; Ann Rutherford as the Spirit of Christmas Past; Lionel Braham as the Spirit of Christmas Present; and D’Arcy Corrigan as the Spirit of Christmas Future. — Jeff Pfeiffer
College Football: Army vs. Navy
CBS, 3pm Live EST
A great football tradition is back as the Army Black Knights face the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Army defeated Navy 15-0 last year and has won four of the last five games.
Hot Mess Holiday
Comedy Central, 7pm EST, Original Film!
When an overachieving young finance exec is unceremoniously dumped by her cheating fiancé during the Diwali holidays, her free-spirited bestie is determined to help her get lit. They embark on a wild holiday adventure to party across Chicago, but when they come into possession of a multimillion-dollar diamond, their messy antics place their entire posse in danger. Stars Surina Jindal, Melanie Chandra, Kal Penn, Tituss Burgess, Chris Parnell and Lilly Singh.
Christmas in the Rockies
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
After her father is hurt in a timber accident, Katie (Kimberly-Sue Murray) must enter a lumberjack competition to save her family’s business. But when the paramedic (Stephen Huszar) who saved her dad’s life also joins the contest, a romance sparks just in time for Christmas.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
CBS, 8pm EST
The longest-running holiday special in television history returns as Rudolph and his friends — Hermey the elf, Yukon Cornelius and others — save Christmas in this classic Rankin/Bass special featuring the voice of legendary performer Burl Ives.
Heisman Trophy Presentation
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
College football’s top individual honor, the Heisman Trophy, is presented tonight live on ESPN. Quarterbacks again lead the list of potential finalists: Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral and Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams. Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III should also receive an invite.
A Christmas Miracle for Daisy
GAC Family, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Montana residents Whitney Alder (Jill Wagner) and her friend Andi (Tegan Moss, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries) find themselves in a pickle when a potential job opportunity turns out to be from Whitney’s ex-boyfriend, Connor (Nick Bateman). Connor has moved to town from Los Angeles with his bright-eyed young daughter, Daisy (Rubi Tupper). While Connor originally had no intention of becoming a family man, he adopted his goddaughter when she was orphaned and committed to becoming a devoted single dad. But Daisy wishes for a mom to complete her picture-perfect family, and no prospect is as perfect as Whitney.
A Royal Queens Christmas
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
A prince finds his way to Queens during Christmas when a local woman enlists his help with a children’s Christmas show. Stars Megan Park and Julian Morris.
Holmes Family Rescue: “A Leaky Situation”
HGTV, 8pm EST
After hiring four different contractors, a couple calls on Mike Holmes, along with his son Michael Holmes Jr. and daughter Sherry Holmes, to solve the mystery of an ongoing leak. Meanwhile, Mike and Sherry visit a family who desperately needs to make their home accessible for their son.
The Holiday Fix Up
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Sam (Jana Kramer), the designer behind a popular home renovation show, returns to her hometown during the holidays to help renovate the Bell Harbor Inn, she gets paired with Coop (Ryan McPartlin) as her lead contractor. The only problem — he’s the guy who broke her heart and she’s the one who got away. Sparks fly as they work closely to get the renovations done in time for the inn’s annual Christmas Eve Harborfest. Will they be able to fix the mistakes of their past to build a future together? Maria Menounos also stars.
The Real Charlie Chaplin
Showtime, 8pm EST
This revealing portrait of the extraordinary actor, filmmaker and composer blends dramatic reconstructions with home movies, behind-the-scenes material and never-before-heard recordings as it traces Chaplin’s rise from poverty to Hollywood fame and a scandalous fall from grace.
Frosty the Snowman
CBS, 9pm EST
The classic animated musical special returns, narrated by Jimmy Durante. Jackie Vernon provides the voice of the “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic brings him to life. The special is followed by the 1992 sequel, Frosty Returns.
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix Final
NBCSN, 9pm EST
NBCSN airs Saturday night coverage of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final from Osaka, Japan. Coverage continues Sunday afternoon on NBC.
A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm EST, Original Film!
Now that Joy (Katherine Barrell) has completed her education, she’s ready to fulfill her dream of becoming a nurse. Back at home before the holiday, Joy’s interest is piqued by a volunteer opportunity out of town. There, she meets Eric (Alberto Frezza). Through a series of coincidences — or Godwinks — and a medical miracle, they begin to believe in destiny.
Saturday Night Live: “Billie Eilish”
NBC, 11:30pm Live EST
Grammy-winning musician Billie Eilish pulls double-duty tonight, making her SNL hosting debut and serving as musical guest for the second time.