TV Best Bets for December 12

A Christmas Proposal
CBS, 8:30pm EST, Original Film!
Chef Maria Winters (Jessica Camacho) dreams of starting her own line of food trucks, but doesn’t have the means to do so. Things look up when Maria agrees to pose as the girlfriend of hotshot attorney Julian Diaz (Adam Rodriguez) while he’s visiting his family for Christmas. But their business arrangement is complicated by the magic of the season as real sparks begin to fly.
College Basketball: Villanova at Baylor
ABC, 3pm Live EST
Two elite teams clash today at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, as the Villanova Wildcats visit the 2021 NCAA champion Baylor Bears.
Barbara Stanwyck Christmas Romantic Comedy Classics
TCM, beginning at 4:15pm EST, Catch a Classic!
During her heyday in Hollywood’s golden age, legendary actress Barbara Stanwyck was among the most versatile of the great actresses of that era, flawlessly and believably moving from characters in heavy dramas to bleak films noirs to lighthearted romantic comedies. In the 1940s, Stanwyck notably headlined two classic romantic comedies with a Christmastime backdrop that are airing this afternoon and early evening on Turner Classic Movies. First up is her better-known one, Christmas in Connecticut. This beloved 1945 holiday farce stars Stanwyck as single New Yorker Elizabeth Lane, who in her job as a food writer has been pretending to live the life of a perfect farmer’s wife and mother, earning the admiration of real housewives nationwide under false pretenses. But when Elizabeth’s editor (Sydney Greenstreet), who is unaware she is lying, insists that she host a Christmas dinner for returning war hero Jefferson Jones (Dennis Morgan), a big fan of Elizabeth’s recipes (which she has been getting from someone else), she needs to scramble and cobble together both a farm and a “family” to pull off the dinner. Things get even more complicated when she meets Jones and it’s love at first sight. Following this is the Christmas romantic comedy Remember the Night (1940), which boasts a screenplay by the great Preston Sturges (the last film he wrote which he did not also direct). Stanwyck costars with Fred MacMurray, four years before their second and more iconic, and much darker, teaming in the classic 1944 film noir Double Indemnity. Here, Stanwyck plays Lee Leander, who is on trial for shoplifting. Assistant D.A. John Sargent (MacMurray), realizing that a conviction against a woman during the holiday season is nearly impossible, manages to get the judge to adjourn the case until the new year. Feeling guilty about Lee having to spend Christmas in jail, John posts her bail, and, eventually, over the course of a road trip from New York City to Indiana, where John takes Lee to spend Christmas with his family, a romance begins to develop. But how will that impact Lee’s impending trial? — Jeff Pfeiffer
White House Christmas 2021
HGTV, 6pm EST
HGTV will go behind the scenes at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to showcase the home’s magnificent holiday transformation in its popular annual special, White House Christmas. During the one-hour special hosted by Genevieve Gorder, fans will get a glimpse of the massive, three-day undertaking that spotlights spectacular trees, breathtaking decor, incredible gingerbread creations and much more.
America’s Funniest Home Videos
ABC, 7pm EST
Don’t miss this special holiday episode, featuring kids having funny reactions to gifts, kids who don’t have the “Christmas spirit,” and a child who tries not to tell Dad what Mom got him for Christmas.
70th Miss Universe Competition
FOX, 7pm Live EST
Steve Harvey hosts the Miss Universe Competition live from Eilat, Israel, where Mexico’s Andrea Meza will crown her successor.
Fixing Up Christmas
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
Known as a “fixer” for difficult clients, a talented party planner (Natalie Dreyfuss) must help a young CEO (Marshall Williams) plan the Christmas party of the year to dazzle the mayor and save his company. Will the “fixer” end up fixing something more than just the company?
A Christmas Star
GAC Family, 8pm EST, Original Film!
An astronomer, Madeline Baggett (Sarah Canning), believes she’s found life beyond Earth, and travels to a small hamlet in upstate New York where she meets widowed National Park ranger Ryan Sparks (Daniel Lissing) and his young daughter. With Ryan’s help, Madeline begins to chart the celestial event, which brings the pair closer to finding love under the stars.
Sister Swap: Christmas in the City
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Meg Swift (Ashley Williams) comes to Salt Lake City from her hometown in Hazelwood to see her sister Jennifer (Kimberly Williams-Paisley), who runs a local restaurant in town. Meg offers to help Jennifer’s staff prepare for a competition among local restaurants. As Meg works alongside Joe (Keith Robinson), the restaurant’s manager, the two find their differences are what make them a great team.
A New Lease on Christmas
ION, 8pm EST, Original Film!
A single real estate agent (Claire Coffee) falls for a handsome coffee shop owner (George Stults) — only to discover that the job she just took requires her to evict him from his shop.
People Presents: Blending Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
The Hacienda de la Sierra is Emma’s (Haylie Duff) favorite place to spend the holiday season, and her boyfriend Liam (Aaron O’Connell) has been secretly planning to propose to her there, surrounded by both their families. Emma is delighted when she arrives to find the whole family bunch there. Of course, no holiday gathering is complete without drama, and soon the families are bickering over every detail! The added stress from trying to blend the two families eventually takes a toll on Emma and Liam, who start questioning their own relationship. Now, just days before Christmas, the two families realize that they’re going to have to work together in order to reunite Emma and Liam. Also stars Beth Broderick, Christopher Knight, Greg Evigan, Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams, Susan Olsen, Robbie Rist, Telma Hopkins and Jennifer Elise Cox.
Secrets of the Celtic Grave
Science Channel, 8pm EST
This two-hour special tells the epic story of a search to unearth the truth behind the remarkable discovery of a 2,000-year-old Celtic grave that was found by metal detectorist Mike Smith in an ordinary field in the wild west of Wales in 2018. The special follows the archaeological dig from start to finish as the site slowly revealed its secrets, with evidence painting a picture of the potentially great warrior buried there.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
TLC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 5 follows seven new couples who think they are ready to take a relationship to the next level, but drama and culture clashes are sure to ensue.
Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2021
The CW, 9pm EST
Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner team up to host this holiday special, which counts down the 12 best holiday commercials ever — one for each of the 12 days of Christmas. In addition to the top 12, the special features other great commercials from both the U.S. and abroad that capture the true spirit of the holiday season — from the heartfelt to the hilarious, and the outstanding to the ridiculous.
Condor: “A Perspective, Not the Truth”
EPIX, 9pm EST
Tracy (Eric Johnson) and Mae (Kristen Hager) decide to disappear for a little while. Meanwhile, having finally learned of Vasili’s (Alexei Bondar) whereabouts, Joe (Max Irons) sets off to reconnect.
Succession
HBO, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The hit drama following the wealthy Roy family wraps up Season 3, and expect a huge cliffhanger as all the corporate scheming and power grabs come to a head. HBO has ordered a fourth season.
Small Town Christmas: “Bethlehem, Pa.”
UPtv, 9pm EST
Host Megan Alexander explores the food, drink, music, entertainment and faith that residents of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, enjoy during the Christmas season.
Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records
EPIX, 10pm EST, Miniseries Finale!
The docuseries’ second and final episode shows how A&M Records evolved with the business and signed major artists like the Police and Janet Jackson. The genres may have changed, but the label’s same artist-focused mantra remained. After selling their company in 1989, A&M founders Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss look back on their career and friendship.
The Toys That Built America: Snack Sized
History, 10pm EST, New Series!
This half-hour companion series to History’s The Toys That Built America serves up more stories of the playthings that shaped our history. The premiere episode, “Ready Player One,” chronicles Nintendo’s growth from its humble beginnings in the 1880s as a producer of handmade playing cards to its eventual place as an iconic, game-changing brand that resurrected the video game industry. This is followed by another half-hour episode, “Mattel.”
Squidbillies
Adult Swim, 12am (late-night) EST, Series Finale!
In two back-to-back 15-minute episodes — “The Liceman Cometh” and “This Show Was Called Squidbillies” — say farewell to the backwoods cephalopod protagonists of this cult animated comedy series as it ends its 13th and final season.