TV Best Bets for December 13

The Larkins
Acorn TV, New Series!
This British period drama set in the late 1950s is based on H.E. Bates’ classic novel The Darling Buds of May. It follows the Larkin family — golden-hearted wheeler dealer Pop (Bradley Walsh), his wife, Ma (Joanna Scanlan), and their six children — as they bask in their idyllic and beautiful patch of paradise in Kent. Each episode contains a story of the week concerning their personal family sagas, as well as the politics of their village life, alongside overall story arcs in the series. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes drop on Mondays.
The Madame Blanc Mysteries
Acorn TV, Season Finale!
As Season 1 concludes, just as it seems Jean (Sally Lindsay) and Dom’s (Steve Edge) relationship may be moving toward romance, his estranged wife reappears in town after a long absence and wants to make amends with her family. Meanwhile, Jean finally has the ring back from the police, but she’s not the only one who was eager to get her hands on it. And, will Rory’s (Peter Gaynor) femme fatale make Jean her next victim?
The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe
discovery+
This investigative documentary pulls the curtain back on multilevel marketing company LuLaRoe and features interviews with retailers, warehouse workers, designers and others whose lives were profoundly impacted by the organization. The film uncovers parts of the story that haven’t been heard before, including recent developments and firsthand accounts from sources who are speaking out for the first time including authorities such as cult expert Rick Ross, Cultish author Amanda Montell and blogger Christina Hinks, who was one of the first to expose LuLaRoe’s inner workings.
All American: “Prom Night”
The CW, 8pm EST
The gang is ready to celebrate prom together, but Spencer (Daniel Ezra) finds himself fixing a mistake made by his teammates that could have some major consequences. Olivia (Samantha Logan) struggles with how to connect with her sponsee, and make her take her sobriety seriously. Coop (Bre-Z) bails on prom prep with Patience (Chelsea Tavares) to help Amina (guest star Ella Simone Tabu) once again. Meanwhile, Asher (Cody Christian) finds himself spending his prom night a little differently than expected, and Layla (Greta Onieogou) gets some sage advice from Jordan (Michael Evans Behling).
NFL Football: L.A. Rams at Arizona
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
This Week 14 Monday Night Football matchup features two playoff-bound teams from the NFC West as Matthew Stafford and the L.A. Rams visit State Farm Stadium to battle Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.
Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation
FOX, 8pm EST
Chef Gordon Ramsay takes friends Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix on an epic journey through Italy, France and Scotland to discover the best food and fun in each other’s home countries.
Maps and Mistletoe
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Emilia Martin (Humberly González), a cartographer of school maps, has plans for a cozy Christmas at home until her boss has a last-minute project for her, designing a novelty treasure map of the North Pole. Emilia decides to seek out the expertise of North Pole explorer Drew Campbell (Ronnie Rowe), who reluctantly agrees to help her. As the two work closely, they discover more than either of them ever expected.
MeTV’s Super Colossal Cartoon Christmas
MeTV, 8pm EST
Here’s what’s up, doc: Some absolute legends of the animation industry — like Tex Avery, Chuck Jones, Max Fleischer, William Hanna and Joseph Barbera — have gifted us these classic holiday-themed cartoon shorts, which date from 1933 all the way up to 1979. Bill the Cartoon Curator (Bill Leff) and puppet sidekick Toony the Talking Tuna (Kevin Fleming) host tonight’s lineup, but the biggest reasons you’ll want to tune in are hilarious and heart-warming gems like 1941’s Oscar-nominated The Night Before Christmas (it’s the third Tom and Jerry short ever!), 1979’s Fright Before Christmas (with Bugs Bunny and the Tasmanian Devil), 1933’s Seasin’s Greetinks! (starring Popeye, Olive Oyl and Bluto), 1952’s Gift Wrapped (featuring Sylvester, Tweety and a sprig of mistletoe) and more.
The Voice: “Live Finale, Part 1”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
In tonight’s first part of the singing competition’s Season 21 finale, the top five artists perform a ballad and an up-tempo song in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton to compete for the title of The Voice. Clarkson also performs her latest single from her holiday album. The finale concludes, and the winner is revealed, tomorrow night.
20 Years of Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s beloved annual Christmas concert tradition celebrates its 20th anniversary with this new two-hour retrospective. Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell serves as guest artist and narrator. Intimate ballads, behind-the-scenes views and storytelling by Mitchell are combined with highlights from the past two decades, including soul-stirring performances from more than 40 world-renowned artists, reminding viewers of how this tradition has touched audiences for years and evokes the love, unity and peace of the season.
Essential Directors
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
This evening, Turner Classic Movies commemorates the Nov. 23 release of the book The Essential Directors, written by Sloan De Forest. The book serves as a guide to all the must-know Hollywood directors, ranging from the silent film era through the 1970s, covering their style, achievements and landmark films. Films from some of the directors featured in the book that will be shown tonight are the 1939 Western Stagecoach, directed by John Ford, who has more than 140 directing credits going back to the silent film era and whose work on this film earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Director; the 1959 thriller North by Northwest, directed by Master of Suspense Alfred Hitchcock, selected for preservation in the National Film Registry; the 1949 drama The Heiress, directed by William Wyler, who earned Golden Globe and Oscar nominations for Best Director; the 1925 drama Body and Soul, which was selected for inclusion on the National Film Registry in 2019 and was directed by Oscar Micheaux, regarded as the first major African American filmmaker; and the 1937 romantic comedy The Bride Wore Red, directed by Dorothy Arzner, who was a pioneering female filmmaker in the 1920s and ’30s. — Evan McLean
4400: “The Kaminski Experiment”
The CW, 9pm EST
Logan’s (Cory Jeacoma) adjustment to Shanice’s (Brittany Adebumola) return has been harder than he let on. Meanwhile, Rev (Derrick A. King) is beginning to see the light. Mildred (Autumn Best) lets her emotions get the better of her, possibly endangering the rest of the 4400.
Let’s Get Merried
VH1, 9pm EST, Original Film!
A bachelorette weekend at a Christmas-themed adventure park gets all kinds of holly jolly when a hard-partying, down-on-her-luck holiday hater decides to get married. That day. To a man she has yet to meet. But first ... drinks! Stars Mishel Prada, Xosha Roquemore, Tahj Mowry, Nicolette Pearse, Nicole Power and Savannah Basley.
Street Gang: How We Got to “Sesame Street”
HBO, 10pm; also streams on HBO Max EST
This documentary is a rare window into the early days of Sesame Street, revealing the creators, artists, writers and educators who together established one of the most influential and enduring children’s programs in television history. The roughly two-hour film focuses on the first two experimental and groundbreaking decades of Sesame Street, featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and over 20 original cast and creator interviews.
House Hunters Ho Ho Home
HGTV, 10pm EST, New Series!
Real estate agent and Saint Nick impersonator Albie Mushaney makes the season bright for house hunters by landing them their dream abodes. Then he literally decks their halls with boughs of holly, twinkle lights and fully trimmed trees!
American Auto
NBC, 10pm EST, Special Preview!
Superstore creator Justin Spitzer is behind this new comedy coming to NBC early next year; catch a preview of its first two episodes tonight. The show is a workplace comedy set in Detroit, where the executives of Payne Motors are at a crossroads: Adapt to the changing times or be sent to the junkyard. Shaking things up is the new CEO (Ana Gasteyer), whose leadership, experience and savvy are only slightly offset by her complete lack of knowledge about cars. Luckily, her team has some of the best minds in the business — when they aren’t fighting or trying to outwit each other.