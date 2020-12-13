TV Best Bets for December 13

Meet Me in St. Louis
TCM, 4pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Early-1900s St. Louis and its World’s Fair is the setting for director Vincente Minnelli’s beloved 1944 musical adaptation of Sally Benson’s short stories. Judy Garland stars as Esther Smith, a young woman whose romance with the boy next door (Tom Drake) is endangered when her father announces the family is moving to New York. Margaret O’Brien and Mary Astor also star in this film that was nominated for four Oscars, including one for “The Trolley Song” — one of the famous Hugh Martin/Ralph Blane musical standards introduced by Garland in the film, along with “The Boy Next Door” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” She also memorably performs the film’s title tune.
The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs: “Joe Bob Saves Christmas”
AMC+
Celebrate the holidays in scary style with thisspecial double feature of holiday horrors hosted by the world’s foremost authority on drive-in cinema.
“The Walking Dead” Holiday Special
AMC+
Chris Hardwick hosts this hourlong special featuring The Walking Dead fan-favorite cast members from past and present, along with holiday-themed segments, all via video chat. Guests include executive producer and showrunner Angela Kangand cast members Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Khary Payton, Eleanor Matsuura, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy,Lauren Ridloff, Cooper Andrews,Emily Kinney, IronE Singletonand more. The special will include a performance of “Up on the Housetop” by Kinney; a parody of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” sung by Payton, Andrews, Matsuura and McClincy; and other festive moments throughout. There will also be the debut of an exclusive new table-read video from “Diverged,” one of six new episodes in the extended 10th season of The Walking Dead, which returns Feb. 28.
A Charlie Brown Christmas
PBS and PBS Kids, 7:30pm EST
Your Peanuts viewing tradition will not be solely available on Apple TV+ this year. Thanks to a deal that can only be termed a Christmas miracle, PBS and PBS Kids will also air the heart-warmer about Chuck and his little tree that could.
The Top Ten Revealed: “’80s Ladies”
AXS TV, 8pm EST
This episode ranks the epic female musicians of the 1980s, iconic frontwomen who shaped a generation and defined musical styles. Rock experts like Lita Ford, Shar Jackson, Jeff Pilson and more weigh in on the countdown.
The 29th Annual Trumpet Awards
Bounce TV, 8pm EST
For the 29th year, the Trumpet Awards recognize the outstanding accomplishments of African Americans who have succeeded against great odds and inspired success in others. This year’s ceremony will honor individuals who have risen to fight social injustice for Black Americans. Honorees are supermodel Naomi Campbell, grown-ishand black-ishstar Yara Shahidi, voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, and 1968 Olympian and activist Tommie Smith. Presenters include music superstar Mariah Carey, Oscar-nominated director Lee Daniels, actor/activist Jesse Williams and activist Angela Davis, among others. The ceremony will feature musical performances from Busta Rhymes, Anthony Hamilton and more.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
CBS, 8pm EST
The longest-running holiday special in television history returns as Rudolph and his friends — Hermey the elf, Yukon Cornelius and others — save Christmas in this classic Rankin/Bass special featuring the voice of legendary performer Burl Ives.
Empires of New York: “1986-87: Secrets & Lies”
CNBC, 8pm EST
It’s 1986, and New Yorkers are fawning over five seemingly unstoppable icons: Donald Trump, Ivan Boesky, Leona Helmsley, John Gotti and Rudy Giuliani. Every day seems to bring a new celebration of their success. But there are secrets behind that success — dark secrets. And when the truth finally emerges and the public learns just who their heroes really are, the consequences are devastating.
Pandora: “I Forgot More Than You’ll Ever Know”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Jax (Priscilla Quintana) races against time to save the Universe from complete destruction before the Ancients can render their final judgment, as Xander (Oliver Dench) covertly pursues his own plans for redemption.
The Simpsons: “A Springfield Summer Christmas for Christmas”
FOX, 8pm EST
The cable Christmas movie industrial complex invades Springfield! “Heartmark” Channel exec Mary (voiced by guest Ellie Kemper) arrives in town to film a holiday flick in the middle of summer — and winds up falling for Principal Skinner (Harry Shearer).
Christmas Comes Twice
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Emily (Tamera Mowry-Housley) is a top newscaster who has achieved her career dreams but still has regrets about the guy (Michael Xavier) who got away five years earlier. When the Christmas carnival comes to town, a ride around the carousel takes her magically back in time to the carnival five years before ... giving her a second chance at love before she must return to Christmas present.
A Sugar & Spice Holiday
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Suzie (Jacky Lai), a rising young architect, returns to her small hometown in Maine for Christmas where her Chinese American parents, Pete (Tzi Ma) and Mimi (Lillian Lim), run the local Lobster Bar. Following the loss of her beloved grandmother who was a legendary baker in their community, Suzie is guilted into following in her grandmother’s footsteps by entering the local gingerbread house competition. Teaming up with an old high school friend, Billy (Tony Giroux), who grew up to be a catch, Suzie must find the right recipes and mix of sugar and spice infused with her cultural traditions to win the competition and perhaps find some love in the process.
Couples Therapy: The COVID Special
Showtime, 8pm EST
This one-hour documentaryfeatures renowned therapist Dr. Orna Guralnik as she and her patients grapple with the realities of the COVID-19 shutdown and its impact on their lives and relationships. During stay-at-home orders in New York this spring, couples struggle through remote therapy sessions and push Dr. Guralnik to the limits of her insight and skill.
Ice Airport Alaska: “Relentless Winter”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
Alaska’s winter is putting pressure on every department at Ted Stevens International Airport. A record-breaking month of snowfall has left the airfield with 30-foot mountains of snow. The runways may be clear, but there’s still a major risk to incoming flights. Ted Stevens relies on its state-of-the-art technology to land aircraft day and night, no matter what the weather. But its Instrument Landing System, which tells planes their altitude, is being blocked by the snow.
A Star Is Born
TNT, 8pm EST
The movie phenom makes its premiere tonight on TNT. Produced and directed by, and starring, Bradley Cooper, this 2018 drama earned eight Academy Award nominations. Cooper stars as a hard-drinking musician who stumbles upon a young singer (played by music powerhouse Lady Gaga), and the two embark on a unique yet tragic love story. Gaga was awarded a Best Original Song Oscar for “Shallow.” The film’s soundtrack won three Grammy Awards.
When Monsters Attack: “When the Wendigo Attacks”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
New evidence reveals that Native American stories about a terrifying creature with cannibalistic cravings may be true. A bold theory suggests this cryptid’s origins are beyond the imaginable.
Bless the Harts: “Invasion of the Potty Snatcher”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “Invasion of the Potty Snatcher,” Jenny (voice of Kristen Wiig) goes to great lengths to show Louise (voice of Emily Spivey) that she deserves a raise without ever asking for one.
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
ABC, 9pm EST
In this new episode, registered nurse Amanda Sheehan continues her winning streak for the $1 million and celebrity contestants Cedric the Entertainer and Rebel Wilson jump in the hot seat.
Music’s Greatest Mysteries: “Satanic, Immortal and Narc”
AXS TV, 9pm EST
The music mysteries explored in this episode: What’s the satanic truth behind playing records backwards?Does Aerosmith have nine lives? Was Elvis secretly a narc for the Nixon administration?
With Drawn Arms
Bounce TV, 9pm EST
This is the world broadcast television premiere of the critically acclaimed and compelling documentary exploring the impact and the legacy of American track star Tommie Smith’s then-shocking symbol of protest against social injustice while receiving a gold medal at the 1968 Summer Olympics. The film is produced by Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy) and Oscar, Emmy and Grammy winner John Legend.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “If the Fates Allow”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “If the Fates Allow,” Hetty (Linda Hunt) assigns Callen (Chris O’Donnell) to the case of his former foster brother who is framed for international smuggling.
The Outpost: “From Paradise to Hell and Back”
The CW, 9pm EST
Yavalla’s (Jaye Griffiths) strength is tested when Wren (Izuka Hoyle), her own daughter, confronts her as Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia), Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) attempt an assassination. Meanwhile, Tobin’s (Aaron Fontaine) loyalty is questioned.
Pennyworth
EPIX, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 2 of the drama series centered around Bruce Wayne’s butler (and other DC Comics regulars) adds two new characters: Lucius Fox (Simon Manyonda) is a young American scientist, deliberately calm, honest and direct to a fault, while Melanie Troy (Jessica de Gouw) forms an instant connection to Alfie when they meet. New series regulars this season include James Purefoy, Edward Hogg, Jessye Romeo, Ramon Tikaram and Harriet Slater.
Bob’s Burgers: “Yachty or Nice”
FOX, 9pm EST
The Belchers get an unexpected invitation to cater the Glencrest Yacht Club’s holiday boat parade in the new episode “Yachty or Nice.”
American Monster: “Second Chance”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
Joy and Fred are typical high school sweethearts until a tragic work accident changes the course of their lives forever. As Joy tries to find a second shot at love, her past refuses to let her go and sets in motion a heartbreaking tragedy.
Air Warriors: “Top Choppers”
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST
Helicopters are on the front lines of America’s toughest missions. Ride along in the deadly Apache and the lifesaving Black Hawk. See the power behind the Chinook and the tech inside the innovative Osprey. No matter where they fly, these four air warriors get the job done … working together to protect troops and save lives.
A Year in Music: “1996”
AXS TV, 9:30pm EST
Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale discusses the defining moments of the year 1996, when grunge was on life support, international girl power climbed the charts, and the rivalry of East and West Coast rap was at its peak, all while fans were shocked by the murder of a rap icon.
Family Guy: “The First No L”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “The First No L,” when the family fails to help Lois (voice of Alex Borstein) with the Christmas shopping, she walks out on the family and the Griffins must try to save Christmas on their own.
NCIS: New Orleans: “We All Fall...”
CBS, 10pm EST
In Season 7, NCIS: New Orleans hasn’t shied away from the realities of our times. The coronavirus is raging in the Big Easy, and no one on the team has been impacted more than Dr. Loretta Wade (CCH Pounder). The Jefferson Parish medical examiner has witnessed the devastating effects up close, working long hours on the front lines. Tonight, the pressure begins to take its toll. While supervisory special agent Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula) and the rest of his team investigate the murder of an NOPD whistleblower, Loretta begins to look for solace at the bottom of a bottle. At the same time, Loretta’s son, CJ (Alkoya Brunson), is eager to join in the Black Lives Matter protests.
This Is Life With Lisa Ling: “Under the Gun”
CNN, 10pm EST
In this episode of her docuseries, journalist Lisa Ling looks at families who have been affected by gun violence.
Unlocking Christmas
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm EST, Original Film!
When a mysterious key and a holiday riddle arrive on their doorsteps, Kate (Taylor Cole) and Kevin (Steve Lund) embark on a Christmas romance adventure they’ll never forget.
On the Case With Paula Zahn: “A Jewel Stolen”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
When a young mother is found murdered in her own home, investigators must untangle a web of lies using wiretaps and secret recordings to ultimately pick up the trail of her coldblooded killer.
I Love a Mama’s Boy: “I Need a Man”
TLC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Hearing Kim’s growing dissatisfaction with the state of the relationship, Matt realizes he needs to step up his game. With COVID hitting her financially, Steph considers a job offer on the West Coast — far from her and Mike’s home, and his mother Liz, in Connecticut. She will only go if Mike comes with her, leaving Mike with a difficult decision. Will he leave his mom to make Steph happy? Emily arrives to the café where Shekeb has brought his mother Laila to tell her the big news: he’s moving out of Laila’s house and into a new apartment with Emily. To Emily’s chagrin, Shekeb struggles to tell his mother and backtracks when Emily makes the announcement for him. Upset, Laila storms off and Emily can’t believe Shekeb’s reaction. Will things ever change for this couple?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!