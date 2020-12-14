TV Best Bets for December 14

Cool Hand Luke
TCM, 10:15am EST, Catch a Classic!
Paul Newman gives one of the defining performances of his career, and cemented his place as a beautiful-rebel screen icon, with his Best Actor Oscar-nominated role as stubbornly tough and independent Lucas “Luke” Jackson in this famed 1967 prison drama. George Kennedy took home a Best Supporting Actor Oscar as Dragline, the brutal chain-gang boss who tries to beat loner Luke’s cool out of him in this film’s classic rebel-against-the-repressive-institution story. The movie is filled with iconic moments like the hard-boiled-egg-eating contest, and lines like Strother Martin’s sadistic prison officer, the “Captain,” stating, “What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.” Cool Hand Lukecertainly does not fail to communicate its message, or to entertain, after nearly 60 years.
Tiny Pretty Things
Netflix, New Series!
Based on the book by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton, this drama is set in the world of an elite ballet academy and charts the rise and fall of young adults who live far from their homes, each standing on the verge of greatness or ruin.
General Hospital
ABC, 2pm EST
Sonny (Maurice Benard) delivers Julian (William deVry) an ultimatum. Cyrus (Jeff Kober) enlists Brit (Kelly Thiebaud) in her role as GH chief of staff for his latest endeavor. Maxie (Kirsten Storms) wants only what’s best for Deception. Obrecht’s (Kathleen Gati) interest is piqued. Tracy’s (Jane Elliot) plan backfires.
Bewitched
FETV, 12pm EST
In back-to-back ’60s episodes of the sitcom classic, witchy Samantha (Elizabeth Montgomery) introduces two Scrooges to her good friend Santa Claus.
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented by Cap
The CW, 8pm This year’s Yuletide concert event will be virtual, but you can still catch performances by Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Sam Smith and others while rockin’ around your Christmas tree!
NFL Football: Baltimore at Cleveland
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
Week 14 in the NFL concludes with an AFC North Division battle between Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens and Baker Mayfield’s Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.
L.A.’s Finest: “Thief”
FOX, 8pm EST
A stunning discovery leads Syd (Gabrielle Union) and McKenna (Jessica Alba) to consider whom they can trust in the new episode “Thief.”
Lonestar Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When single mom Erin (Stephanie Bennett) takes her daughters to spend Christmas with her estranged dad on his Texas ranch, she unexpectedly falls in love with local restaurateur Mateo (Marco Grazzini) while learning to forgive her father for the past.
The Voice: “Live Finale Part 1”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
In the last phase of the competition, the final artists perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to compete for the title of the Voice.
Greek Island Odyssey: “Warriors of Legend”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
Bettany Hughes arrives in the Peloponnese, a peninsula that’s home to some of ancient Greece’s most legendary kings and vicious warriors. To understand the violent world in which the myths and legends are set, Bettany visits the bones of a 19-old-warrior who died more than 3,500 years ago. Healed sword marks and a large hole in his skull are a testament to the courage and suffering of Bronze Age fighting men. Heading to Sparta, the hometown of Helen of Troy, Bettany discovers what made the region’s warriors so feared and meets athletes keeping the fighting spirit alive.
Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “Sleeping Next to an Old Boat”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) worries that Bob’s (Billy Gardell) privileged lifestyle is starting to rub off on Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr.) in the new episode “Sleeping Next to an Old Boat.”
All Rise: “The Perils of the Ple
CBS, 9pmYes, even legal dramas can do Christmas episodes! As the holiday approaches in Los Angeles, All Rise’s Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) begins her first jury trial in the COVID-19 era.
Cosmos: Possible Worlds: “The Fleeting Grace of the Habitable Zone”
FOX, 9pm EST
There is no refuge from change in the cosmos. There will come a time in the life of the sun when Earth will no longer be a home for us. Explore the story of our ancestors who rose to a comparable challenge and get a glimpse of our future on other worlds in “The Fleeting Grace of the Habitable Zone.”
Celebrity IOU
HGTV, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Word traveled fast. After celebs such as Brad Pitt appeared on Season 1 of the Property Brothers’ makeover series, which helps stars surprise loved ones with home renovations, more boldface names were eager to team with twins Drew and Jonathan Scott. In tonight’s premiere, actress Zooey Deschanel joins Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise her best friend, Sarah, with a life-changing renovation. Zooey says that she and Sarah, who is studying to become a therapist, are more like sisters than friends and describes her as someone who “has devoted her whole life to helping people.” Now that Sarah’s second baby has arrived, Zooey and the brothers will give the growing family’s 900-square-foot home a functional open concept.
Pawn Stars: “Raiders of the Lost Pawn”
History, 9pm EST
In this two-hour combo episode, there’s a British invasion when a pair of vintage rock T-shirts roll into the Gold & Silver. Do Rick and Chum have the moves like Jagger to seal the deal? Next, Corey and Chum take a drive down memory lane when Gumby and Pokey toys cruise into the shop. Will the duo stretch for a deal or say “neigh”? Then, a seller brings in a poster by Israeli artist Gad Ullman. Will Rick hand over the money, or will he exhibit no desire for the item? And later, Corey and Chum look at unopened Atari games. Can they unlock a deal before it’s game over?
Twisted Sisters: “Cold as Ice”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
In her search for the best place to raise her family, Eva Gray moves her children between Hawaii and Alaska multiple times, with each move breaking up the family more and more. The three sisters, Desha, Sheena and Kira, who were once so close, begin to drift apart. When Desha dies in a car accident, the grief becomes too much for her sisters. One of the sisters finds herself trapped in a world of drugs and takes drastic measures against her sister to save herself.
Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir
PBS, 9pm EST
In this event recorded last year, the award-winning Tabernacle Choir, the Orchestra at Temple Square and the Bells at Temple Square join Tony Award-winning Kelli O’Hara and renowned Waltonsstar Richard Thomas to celebrate the holidays in a nostalgic musical spectacle that exudes the warmth and peace that the season can bring. “It’s not like anything you’ve ever experienced, I guarantee you,” Thomas tells us. “It’s sort of the Grand Canyon of concert experiences.”
An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates: “Christmas at Mapperton”
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST
Julie Montagu, Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, opens the door to preparations for Christmas at her own family’s great estate, Mapperton House in Dorset. One of the first tasks and traditions of the festive season is choosing the perfect Christmas tree. Julie visits a local farm to select a fine 10-foot Norwegian spruce. Back in Mapperton’s drawing room, the whole family comes together to decorate the tree — a scene that has been at the heart of Christmas for generations. A highlight of Julie’s Christmas preparations is a visit to Highclere Castle, where Downton Abbeywas filmed, to meet the Countess of Carnarvon. Julie marvels at the 23-foot Christmas tree in the saloon and takes tea in the library — a room familiar to Downtonfans as a place where Lady Mary and the Grantham family gather!
Bull: “The Ex Factor”
CBS, 10pm EST
Trial consultant Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) isn’t feeling festive when the team represents their own Marissa Morgan (Geneva Carr) and her estranged husband (David Furr) on money laundering and fraud charges.
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations
Cooking Channel, 10pm EST
Andrew Zimmern hits Harlem for more than a great slice of pizza. The eats include soul food, Caribbean favorite pastelone and the national dish of Senegal, ceebu jen.
Til Death Do Us Part: “Five Months of Hell”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
When scientist Chris and schoolteacher Theresa meet online in 2006, they seem like a perfectly matched couple. They quickly fall head over heels in love and marry the following year. But as their 10-year wedding anniversary approaches, one of them suddenly vanishes. For their family and friends, a long, anxious wait for news follows, as revelations are made public about what was really going on in their marriage.
Nurses: “Undisclosed Conditions”
NBC, 10pm EST, Special Preview!
NBC airs another preview episode of its newly acquired Canadian medical drama. When a guest of honor at a St. Mary’s fundraiser collapses, Grace grapples with the patient’s refusal to tell her family her secret. Meanwhile, Ashley confronts Grace about her own secret, Wolf’s patient needs a lifesaving lung transplant, Keon runs into a former football friend, and Naz is assigned to be Sinead’s assistant. Nurseswill return with new episodes when it takes its regular spot in NBC’s Tuesday night lineup starting Jan. 5.
Dark Tales With Don Wildman: “Heroes From Hell”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Don Wildman explores horrific tales of powerful men who left behind a trail of death, including a tyrant so evil that the devil refused to take his soul and a wartime general confronted by the ghosts of the soldiers he betrayed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!