TV Best Bets for December 14

Russell Howard: Lubricant
This two-part special features comic Russell Howard’s delayed-yet-delighted return to the stage and a look at his life during an unexpected lockdown.
The Future Diary
The concept of this legendary reality series about people looking for love was born on Japanese television over 20 years ago and is updated and rebooted on Netflix. Two people who have never met before are cast to live out a romantic storyline by following a rough “script” in a diary that is handed to them containing only a basic outline of a story. Their semifictional exchange, based on the casts’ own words, takes them through an experience that could ultimately influence how they view one another. Will the casts’ scripted adventures lead to real romance?
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year
In this special based on the animated kids superhero series, when all of StarBeam’s (aka Zoey, voiced by Nahanni Mitchell) greatest enemies team up on New Year’s Eve, Zoey trains her cousin Zane to be the next superhero in the family.
TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Widows and Widowers
TCM, beginning at 6:30am EST, Catch a Classic!
Today’s daytime lineup on Turner Classic Movies features some memorable, and some perhaps lesser-known, films of various genres with main characters who have lost a spouse. The day starts with Make Way for a Lady (1936), a romantic comedy/drama starring Anne Shirley as the teenage daughter of a widower (Herbert Marshall) who tries to hook her father up with every eligible woman in sight. Next, in the 1938 musical comedy Listen, Darling, Judy Garland plays Pinky Wingate, a teenager who is worried when her widowed mother, Dottie (Mary Astor), pursues a romance with a banker. Pinky, along with her friend Buzz (Freddie Bartholomew), takes Dottie and Pinky’s younger brother Billie (Scotty Beckett) on a road trip away from the banker. Along the way, they meet two men (Walter Pidgeon and Alan Hale), either of whom Pinky thinks would make a more preferable husband for her mother. Shirley Temple stars in the next film, the 1941 comedy/drama Kathleen, which marked her first comeback role since “retiring” from the screen a year earlier. Temple plays the title character, Kathleen Davis, the 12-year-old neglected daughter of a wealthy widower (Marshall, again filling the role of a widowed dad) who tries to find the right wife for her father. After that, the 1948 musical Three Daring Daughters finds a trio of siblings (Jane Powell, Ann E. Todd and Elinor Donahue) who are shocked when their divorced mother, Louise (Jeanette MacDonald), returns from a Cuban vacation with famed Spanish pianist José Iturbi (playing a fictionalized version of himself) on her arm. The girls plot to reunite Louise with their long-gone father, talking to their mother’s boss (Edward Arnold) about the situation, only to eventually learn that Louise has been keeping the truth about their father from them. Then, in 1963’s Golden Globe-nominated comedy A Ticklish Affair, when the three sons (Peter Robbins, Bill Mumy and Bryan Russell) of a young widow (Shirley Jones) inadvertently send an SOS while playing with their uncle’s (Red Buttons) Navy signal lamp, the Navy sends their top man (Gig Young) to investigate, and he falls for their mother. The next film is one of the more well-known titles in the “kid tries to set up widowed parent” subgenre of romantic comedy film, partly because of its cast, partly because it inspired a later TV series of the same name: The Courtship of Eddie’s Father (1963). Ron Howard (known then, in his child star days, as “Ronny”) plays young Eddie, who tries to play matchmaker for his widowed father (Glenn Ford). Shirley Jones, Dina Merrill, Stella Stevens, Jerry Van Dyke and Roberta Sherwood also star in the film, which was directed by Vincente Minnelli. Up next, the 1965 romantic comedy Promise Her Anything boasts a screenplay by William Peter Blatty (later better known for his novel The Exorcist) and follows a recently widowed woman (Leslie Caron) with an infant son who finds herself choosing between two prospective suitors: her bohemian neighbor (Warren Beatty) and a psychologist (Bob Cummings) known as an authority on children who actually despises them. Finally, the family comedy Yours, Mine and Ours (1968) features both a widow (Golden Globe nominee Lucille Ball) and a widower (Henry Fonda), who fall for each other. He has 10 children, she has eight of her own, and they eventually combine to form an unconventional family that also includes the new child that they have together. Van Johnson costars. — Jeff Pfeiffer
FBI: “Unfinished Business”
CBS, 8pm EST
As the nerve center of the Feds’ New York bureau, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) has been largely office-bound. But in this intense year-end episode, which will bleed into the drama’s Jan. 4 return, Jubal becomes part of the action. He, his team and their loved ones are targeted by Antonio Vargas (David Zayas), the vicious drug lord the unit put in prison. First on the cartel’s hit list: Rina Trenholm (Kathleen Munroe), Jubal’s boss and secret lover, who is shot and gravely wounded while standing beside him. “It’s a traumatic event for him,” says Sisto, hinting that Jubal’s sobriety may be threatened. “There’s a sinister grand plot that I’d never seen before, full of twists. Vargas is a very powerful man, no matter what cage he’s locked up in. Everyone’s in danger.” To lighten the mood, we ask about Sisto’s recent bedroom scene with Munroe. “They wanted me with my shirt off, but I have tattoos on my chest,” he says with a laugh. “Having to cover them up was a bit too much for the schedule!”
The Flash: “Armageddon, Part 5”
The CW, 8pm EST
The conclusion to Armageddon presents an opportunity for the Flash (Grant Gustin) to end his lifelong battle with Reverse Flash (guest star Tom Cavanagh) for good, but the payoff could be too much for Barry and team to handle. Meanwhile, Mia Queen (guest star Katherine McNamara) drops in from the future looking to save a lost loved one, and she won’t let anything stand in her way.
I Can See Your Voice
FOX, 8pm EST
This special holiday episode debuts tweaks to the competition’s format for Season 2 (starting Jan. 5): Each round weeding out bad singers before they sing is now worth $15,000. Plus, a new “Golden Mic” celebrity lifeline!
The Murders at Starved Rock
HBO, 8pm EST, New Series!
The February 2020 parole of now-82-year-old convicted triple murderer Chester Weger helped send photographer David Raccuglia — son of the original prosecutor in the grisly case — on an odyssey to find the truth about the 1960 murders of three women in an Illinois state park.
Grand Crew
NBC, 8pm EST, Special Preview!
The first two episodes of this new comedy coming to NBC next year preview tonight. Grand Crew comes from Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor, and it follows a group of young professionals trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love in Los Angeles who always find time to gather at their favorite bar to “wine down” and unpack it all.
Ghosts of Christmas Past
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Ellie (Annie Clark), a serial “ghoster” on dating apps, is told by a fortuneteller that she must resolve her past and make amends with all of those she ghosted before Christmas, or she is destined to never find true love! Over the course of one week, she takes it upon herself to track down all the men she ghosted before the stroke of midnight on Christmas Eve, and discovers love in the process.
FBI: Most Wanted: “Run-Hide-Fight”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Run-Hide-Fight,” Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) and Jess (Julian McMahon) are caught in the middle of a mall shooting with the exits rigged so no one can escape.
Riverdale: “Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox”
The CW, 9pm EST
Unnerved by a series of strange happenings around him, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) quest for answers leads him to uncover the truth about Rivervale.
Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation
FOX, 9pm EST
It’s Christmas as only Gordon Ramsay can do it! Chef Ramsay’s taking pals Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix on a road trip to find the home of Santa Claus himself. They’ll travel deep into a winter wonderland packed with amazing food, big laughs and Christmas spirit.
Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise
HGTV, 9pm EST
Furry friends need fab homes, too! In this inspirational one-hour special, Fixer to Fabulous home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs spruce up a run-down animal shelter just in time for holiday pet adoption season. The end result is paws-itively incredible.
The Voice: “Live Finale, Part 2”
NBC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Host Carson Daly reveals who America has chosen to be the Season 21 winner of the singing competition. The star-studded finale features special performances by chart-topping artists and finalist/coach duets.
A Christmas Stray
OWN, 9pm EST, Original Film!
A tightly wound corporate executive finds himself hopelessly stranded in a small mountain town on Christmas Eve, unable to shake the adorable stray dog that ran him off the road, and the free-spirited local veterinarian who is sorely in need of some Christmas magic herself. Stars Andra Fuller and Rhyon Nicole Brown.
The Nutcracker and the Mouse King
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
Narrator Alan Cumming, backed by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and a heavenly Tchaikovsky score, shares the full story of the girl and the prince, and what happens after the famous ballet ends.
Throwdown With Michael Symon
Food Network, 9:30pm EST, New Series!
Iron Chef, award-winning restaurant owner and New York Times bestselling author Michael Symon is joined by his culinary director and right hand, Katie Pickens, as they challenge the best of the best in the culinary world, with Michael taking on that chef’s signature dish and challenging them to a good old-fashioned throwdown. The catch — Michael doesn’t know who he is going up against, and the chefs don’t know Michael is coming.
Queens: “God’s Plan”
ABC, 10pm EST
When tragedy strikes the group, the ladies take a moment to reflect on the beginning stages of their friendship in the early ’90s when a young Brianna, Naomi and Jill first met. Inseparable and determined to make their musical dreams a reality, the girls recognize their common goal of solidifying the decades-long bond that carries through to present day. Musical performances include “Teen Queens” performed by Rosie Kati, Teshi Thomas and Olivia P. Bucknor; and “Until My Final Breath” by Brandy written by Ruby Amanfu.
One Stage to the Next
TV One, 10pm EST, New Series!
In this docuseries, R&B singer/actress/TV host Syleena Johnson navigates through life and the entertainment industry and embarks on a powerful journey of self-discovery that reveals her pain, passion and perseverance. Back-to-back half-hour episodes air each week.