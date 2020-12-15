TV Best Bets for December 15

Cooking Up Christmas
OWN, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Meagan Holder (Pitch) stars in this family-centric holiday story as Chloe, an Atlanta-based chef at a fine dining restaurant who gets fired just weeks before Christmas and reluctantly takes a job with pro baseball player Donovan Jackson (Lamman Rucker, Greenleaf), a single dad of three needing a live-in chef to get him through the holidays with the kids. As she gets closer to the family, Chloe’s heart takes on a mind of its own.
Song Exploder
Netflix, Season Premiere!
In Volume 2 of the hit series based on the popular podcast, more musicians dig deep into the creative process of songwriting and reveal their intimate thoughts about the creation of songs. Songs featured this season include “Hurt” by Nine Inch Nails, “Love Again” by Dua Lipa, “When You Were Young” by the Killers and “Hasta La Raíz” by Natalia Lafourcade.
TCM Morning & Afternoon Movie: Lana Turner
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Legendary actress Lana Turner, one of the most glamorous stars of Hollywood’s golden age, is celebrated with 14 hours of her movies from morning to evening today. The day begins with Rich Man, Poor Girl(1938), one of Turner’s earlier films and featuring her second appearance as an MGM star. The rest of the lineup is a nice mix of very recognizable Turner classics — such as The Postman Always Rings Twice, the 1946 film noir classic with Turner as a quintessential film femme fatale; the Oscar-winning drama The Bad and the Beautiful(1952), with Turner starring alongside Kirk Douglas; and Peyton Place(1957), the drama that netted Turner her only Best Actress Oscar nomination — as well as lesser-seen films, like The Big Cube, a psychological (and somewhat psychedelic) thriller from 1969.
General Hospital
ABC, 2pm EST
Jordan (Briana Henry) tells Carly (Laura Wright) she needs to talk. Curtis (Donnell Turner) goes undercover. Martin (Michael E. Knight) tells Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) a fascinating story. Violet (Jophielle Love) grows curious. Finn (Michael Easton) extends an olive branch.
Walking With Elephants
Animal Planet, 8pm EST
Each year, thousands of elephants make an incredible journey to the Okavango Delta in Botswana to feed on its lush vegetation, in one of the biggest natural events on the entire planet. This three-hour eventfollows Levison Wood, a passionate explorer and conservationist, as he is led by these magnificent animals on their annual epic migration across Botswana. Wood and local safari guide Kane Motswana, a San bushman who grew up in the wilds, offer unmatched access to the dangers these resilient animals must overcome — poachers, predatory wildlife and dehydration — to arrive at their destination. But this up-close and first ever on-the-ground look at this elephant migration doesn’t come without risks; Wood has his own terrifying close calls with wildlife including lions, hippos, crocodiles and even the elephants themselves.
Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change
CBS, 8pm EST
This one-hour charity benefit concert special originates from venues in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville, and features performers from a wide variety of musical genres. Actor/musician Kevin Bacon and hip-hop star Eve host.
Cosmos: Possible Worlds: “Coming of Age in the Anthropocene”
FOX, 8pm EST
In “Coming of Age in the Anthropocene,” enter the possible world that awaits a baby born in 2020: one darkened by our refusal to confront the real and mounting challenges we face, but one that still offers a message of hope.
Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas With Vanessa Williams
PBS, 8pm EST
Enjoy an evening celebrating Ella Fitzgerald’s entire iconic album of holiday classics presented by the American Pops Orchestra. Featuring appearances by Dee Dee Bridgewater, Norm Lewis, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Nova Payton, Dave Detwiler and Morgan James.
Mighty Cruise Ships: “MSC Regal Princess”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
The brand-new Regal Princesssails with style into the grand old cities of the Baltic: Copenhagen, St. Petersburg, Stockholm and Oslo. For the guests, each port offers a world of cultural possibilities to explore. For the crew, there are many obstacles to overcome. But this episode is more than a behind-the-scenes portrayal of providing the perfect vacation. It’s a family portrait, in which we see the ship’s crew celebrate each other’s achievements, spend some time together mountain-biking or make video calls to family back home. We even follow the captain as he entertains his parents onboard and in port.
Drunk History: “Heroines”
Comedy Central, 9pm EST
A two-hour block of favorites teaches us about war heroines, the sisters who inspired the film A League of Their Own, how Mary Shelley wrote Frankenstein and which Vegas casino broke the color barrier first.
neXt: “File #7”
FOX, 9pm EST
LeBlanc (John Slattery) and Shea (Fernanda Andrade) discover Ted’s (Jason Butler Harner) plan for the neXt server and race to intervene in the new episode “File #7.”
Fixer to Fabulous: “An Old Rancher Gets a Chef-Inspired Facelift”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Two restaurant owners live in the house her grandfather built, but it’s too old-fashioned for their taste and two active boys. When they call on Dave and Jenny to update their outdated ranch, the results are inspiring, modern and ready for entertaining.
The Voice: “Live Finale Part 2”
NBC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The star-studded live finale unveils incredible new performances, and host Carson Daly will reveal who America has chosen to be this season’s winner of The Voice. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are set to perform, in addition to a holiday performance featuring the Top 20 and special A-list performances. This finale is preceded an hour earlier by the live performances cutdown.
Big Sky
ABC, 10pm EST, Midseason Finale!
Still reeling from that premiere shocker? As Montana private eye Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) searched for two sisters kidnapped by a trucker, he was killed by state trooper Rick Legarski (John Carroll Lynch). That twist rattled the women who loved him: estranged ex-cop wife Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and business partner Cassie (Kylie Bunbury). But it also motivated them to join forces to continue the dangerous hunt.Tonight, the women seemto be closing in on Legarski and trucker Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty). We’d be concerned for Jenny and Cassie if executive producer Ross Fineman hadn’t confirmed they both make it to the drama’s Jan. 26 return: “Let’s just say Cassie and Jenny will keep on the trails of the bad guys — both new and established.”
Murder in the Heartland: “Money Can’t Buy You Love”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
When a resident of Dunlap, Tennessee, is picking up cans on the banks of the Sequatchie River, he makes the shocking discovery of a body floating in the water. The police rush to the scene and find the deceased is a middle-aged man with a gunshot wound to the head. However, the only clue the authorities have for his identity is a T-shirt from a neighborhood bar. It is clear the victim is one of their own, but law enforcement must first discover who the victim is before they can determine the perpetrator of this heinous murder.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!