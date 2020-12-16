TV Best Bets for December 16

The Great Christmas Light Fight
ABC, 8pm EST
In the first of two back-to-back episodes, four families across America face off in the most intense Heavyweights episode yet with the Storybook Land team brimming with nostalgia and a million lights; the Luminaria team’s sprawling 55-acre botanical garden gets blanketed with thousands of high-tech luminarias, creating one of the largest pixel fields in the world; Folepi’s Winter Wonderland creates an awe-inspiring parade of a million lights; and the World of Illumination creates an all-inclusive display, featuring over a million lights. In the second episode, the Mattos family displays a vibrant, fully custom light show in their apricot orchard, incorporating original music and homemade yet high tech digital artwork, plus flying reindeers; the Martel family decks out their front and back yards with shimmering lights, a high speed Ferris wheel, an avenue of little houses with hidden elf scenes and more; the Irizarry-Serrano family displays a mystical “City of Lights” with breathtaking DIY elements, from a handmade North Pole cave to a dazzling JOY sign centerpiece; and the Doody family transforms their home into the Vegas strip, featuring a custom Las Vegas sign, a massive fountain and a light show brighter than anything you’ll find on the strip in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Expanse
Amazon Prime Video, Season Premiere!
The 10-episode fifth season of the sci-fi hit set in a colonized solar system picks up as multitudes of humans leave the system in search of new homes and vast fortunes on the Earth-like worlds beyond the alien Ring, and as a heavy price for centuries of exploitation of the Belt finally comes due, a reckoning is at hand. For the crew of the Rocinanteand the leaders of the Inner Planets and the Belt, the past and present converge, bringing forth personal challenges that have wide-reaching repercussions throughout the solar system.
General Hospital
ABC, 2pm EST
Jason (Steve Burton) reaches out to Brick (Stephen A. Smith). Julian (William deVry) is desperate to get out of town. Laura (Genie Francis) jeopardizes her well-being. Ava (Maura West) reaches out to Trina (Sydney Mikayla). Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) corners Nikolas (Marcus Coloma).
The Amazing Race
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
The winners meet host Phil Keoghan at the finish line in the Season 32 finale episode “Now It’s About Winning.”
Devils: “Episode 10”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Using the dossier, Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) finally stops Dominic (Patrick Dempsey), and he also finds out who the killer is. While Dominic is sent back to the U.S., Massimo accepts the CEO position. Sofia (Laia Costa), disgusted by Massimo’s choice and learning of his involvement in her brother’s death, vows to destroy him by revealing the scandal behind the dossier — a decision that will cause terrible consequences for her and Massimo.
The Masked Singer
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 4 of The Masked Singerconcludes with the unmasking of the winning performer in this two-hour finale. Nick Cannon hosts with panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.
TCM Spotlight: Bernard Herrmann: “Herrmann & Hitchcock”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Some film directors and composers have creatively gelled so memorably that they became frequent collaborators and sometimes remain legendary pairings. That was the case with Alfred Hitchcock and Bernard Herrmann, who teamed on seven films from the mid ’50s to early ’60s. You can enjoy six of those titles in tonight’s lineup, which features Vertigo(1958), with Herrmann’s appropriately swirling music; Marnie(1964), the last film Herrmann made with Hitch; The Trouble With Harry(1955), Herrmann’s first score for the director; The Man Who Knew Too Much(1956); The Wrong Man(1956); and North by Northwest(1959).
Sistas: “The Hot Stove”
BET, 9pm EST
Gary (Chido Nwokocha) forces a conversation with Andi (KJ Smith), but later he gets drunk and his anger boils over. Meanwhile, Zac (Devale Ellis) is pursued by a new love interest.
Expedition X
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST
It’s America’s Loch Ness Monster! Paranormal investigator Jessica Chobot and scientist Phil Torres pursue “Champ,” the serpent-like beast rumored to live in Vermont’s Lake Champlain. They explore the murky water and adjacent marsh for proof the creature (estimated in the 20- to 200-feet range) exists.
Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller: “Steroids”
Nat Geo, 9pm EST
In the age of social media, the demand for illegal steroids is booming. In this episode, journalist Mariana van Zeller searches out producers and users in an attempt to understand the vanity, insecurity and greed that’s driving this dangerously unregulated, billion-dollar black market in body-enhancing drugs.
A Saturday Night Live Christmas
NBC, 9pmIf this year’s compilation of sketches from Christmas Episodes Past doesn’t include the howlingly perfect “Holiday Baking Championship” bit from Eddie Murphy’s 2019 return, Santa and his li’l elves are gonna be on our naughty list.
For Life: “Collars for Dollars”
ABC, 10pm EST
Newly liberated Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock) continues to use his time out of prison to fight for justice. The attorney and mentor Henry Roswell (Timothy Busfield) discover their new case — a woman facing deportation — reveals a pattern of police corruption.
S.W.A.T.: “Hopeless Sinners”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Hopeless Sinners,” Chris (Lina Esco) brings SWAT into her personal mission to save a teenage girl from a charismatic, predatory religious leader (Sean Patrick Thomas) using his church for illicit gain.
The Crimes That Changed Us: “The Nanny Trial”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
Louise Woodward is an 18-year-old au pair from Britain hired by Deborah and Sunil Eappen to care for their two young sons. When 8-month-old Matthew becomes ill on her watch and later dies in the hospital, Louise is accused of murder. Her trial creates a media firestorm as medical experts battle it out on the witness stand. Jurors must decide whether they agree with the prosecution that Louise violently shook and hit Matthew to death, or the defense, who argue that the evidence proves his injuries occurred weeks earlier. Following the trial, the term “shaken baby syndrome” is seared into America’s consciousness.
True Paranormal: Fact or Faked: “Creatures in the Night and Red Light”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Ben’s team investigates a video from the U.K. of an unidentified black animal filmed running across a field. Bill leads his team to El Cajon, California, to debunk a video of a triangular red light formation in the night.
