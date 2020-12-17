TV Best Bets for December 17

Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020
HBO Max
Told in a self-shot documentary style, this special shines a light on the personal experiences and incredible musical talent of teens across America who have been confronted with the many unique challenges of 2020. Each teen will perform a well-known song that organically expresses their emotions about their experience as high school seniors faced with their world turned upside down. Along with their musical numbers, interviews with them showcase their unique perspective, their wide range of emotions, hurdles, laughs and resilience that they’ve experienced during the past year.
The Flight Attendant
HBO Max, Series Finale!
The dark comedic thriller miniseries based on the novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian and starring Kaley Cuoco ends today.
The Stand
CBS All Access, New Series!
This nine-episode limited event series is based on Stephen King’s postapocalyptic 1978 novel, one of his most popular works and still his longest book. The fate of the humanity left after a plague wipes out most of the world rests on the frail shoulders of 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man (Alexander Skarsgård). James Marsden, Odessa Young, Greg Kinnear, Eion Bailey, Heather Graham, Katherine McNamara, Jovan Adepo, Amber Heard and Owen Teague are also among the series’ large ensemble cast.
Total Control
Sundance Now, New Series!
This is the U.S. premiere of the acclaimed Australian political drama series. Rachel Anderson (Rachel Griffiths, Six Feet Under) is the embattled but cunning prime minister of Australia. Alexandra “Alex” Irving (Deborah Mailman, Jack Irish) is a charismatic Indigenous woman whofinds herself the center of media attention following her admirable actions in a high-risk situation. Rachel wants to use Alex to boost her popularity and further her own agenda and recruits her as a senator. New episodes of the six-part series are available on Thursdays beginning today.
General Hospital
ABC, 2pm EST
Julian (William deVry) solicits the help of a stranger. Jason (Steve Burton) clears the way for Sonny (Maurice Benard). Portia (Brook Kerr) takes Trina (Sydney Mikayla) to the PCPD. Martin (Michael E. Knight) makes a startling discovery. Michael (Chad Duell) and Chase (Josh Swickard) run into each other at the gym.
The Year Without a Santa Claus
AMC, 6:45pm EST
The 1974 Rankin-Bass stop-motion classic gives us the Heat and Cold Miser brothers (and mom Mother Nature), plus proof that Mrs. Claus is just as handy as her hubby.
Death in Paradise
Ovation, 7pm EST
In this charming British import, Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and his colleagues continue to solve murders on the beautiful (faux) Caribbean island of Saint Marie. Season 6, from 2017, begins with the team investigating the death of a researcher at the island’s Volcano Observatory.
Station 19: “Out of Control”
ABC, 8pm EST
Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) find a way to stay connected; Ben (Jason George) confronts a tough loss, and Jack (Grey Damon) and Inara (Colleen Foy) grow closer. Meanwhile, while off duty, the crew jumps into action to help a mother in distress, but their heroic efforts spark conflict with police officers who are less than eager to offer support.
Young Sheldon: “A Musty Crypt and a Stick to Pee On”
CBS, 8pm EST
A game of Dungeons & Dragons gives Meemaw (Annie Potts) and Dale (returning guest star Craig T. Nelson) the chance to work out their relationship issues in the new episode “A Musty Crypt and a Stick to Pee On.”
Dogs of the Year
The CW, 8pm EST
This special counts down the top 10 dog stories of 2020, celebrating the dogs that go above and beyond, leave their mark on society, and achieve the nearly impossible.
Flipping Across America
HGTV, 8pm EST
In the blue corner, we have Ken and Anita Corsini (Flip or Flop Atlanta) in Atlanta. They’re taking on a small house with warped floors and ceilings. And in the red corner, Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins (Flip or Flop Nashville) in Nashville are flipping a cramped cottage with issues of its own. These places were purchased at a similar price, and both are small houses with big problems. Will the market make a difference in what team gets the most bang for their buck?
Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors
NBC, 8pm EST
Dolly Parton introduces and narrates this 2015 feel-good film based on her song. It stars Ricky Schroder and Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles as Parton’s parents Robert Lee and Avie Lee, and 8-year-old Alyvia Alyn Lind as the young Dolly.
Religious Favorites
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
As we near Christmas, those of faith may be seeking out religious titles, and TCM airs several this evening that are entertaining for anyone no matter what their beliefs. The four-film lineup is a combination of biblical epics and contemporary (for their times) dramas. First up is Leo McCarey’s 1944 Best Picture Oscar-winning musical comedy/drama Going My Way, with Best Actor Oscar winner Bing Crosby as Father Charles “Chuck” O’Malley, an unconventional priest transferred from East St. Louis to a parish in New York City. Crosby croons five songs in the film, including the Oscar-winning “Swinging on a Star.” Also airing tonight are two dramas about the life of Jesus Christ: 1961’s King of Kings, starring Jeffrey Hunter as Jesus; and The Greatest StoryEver Told(1965), the Oscar-nominated film with Max von Sydow, in his American film debut, portraying Christ. The evening ends withBoys Town(1938), the Best Picture Oscar-nominated biographical drama based on Father Edward Flanagan’s (Best Actor Oscar winner Spencer Tracy) work with underprivileged and delinquent boys (one of whom is played by Mickey Rooney).
A Christmas Carol
TNT, 8pm EST
TNT’sA Christmas Carolis an original adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens tale of heartless Ebenezer Scrooge and the haunting Christmas Eve that sets him on a path to redemption. This 1999 feature includes state-of-the-art special effects and a stellar cast that includes Richard E. Grant as Bob Cratchit, Joel Grey as the Ghost of Christmas Past and Patrick Stewart as the incomparable Scrooge.
Grey’s Anatomy: “No Time for Despair”
ABC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Grey Sloan Memorial faces new pressures as Seattle Pres is overloaded, and Grey Sloan Memorial is now on surge capacity protocol. Meanwhile, Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) are faced with one of the most controversial surgeries of their careers.
Mom: “Sober Wizard and a Woodshop Workshop”
CBS, 9pm EST
Longtime 12-stepper Bonnie Janikowski (Allison Janney) has the hilarious habit of saying exactly what’s on her mind. But tonight’s laughs come when she reluctantly clams up. She supports her former-stuntman husband Adam’s (William Fichtner) dream to try adaptive skiing in his wheelchair, despite her fears he’ll be injured (a snowboarding accident is how he became paralyzed). “Bonnie’s just not prepared for how difficult doing the right thing can be,” says exec producer Gemma Baker. “While Adam’s away, she’s plagued with worst-case scenarios, which leads her to some pretty erratic behavior.” Like dreaming of her late ex, Alvin (Kevin Pollak)!
Flip or Flop: “Tilted Flip”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead find a house on a hill in Mission Viejo, California. The flip looks promising until they discover cracks in the walls and uneven floors — this house is slipping off the hillside! After an expert quotes the foundation fix at a hefty $75,000, they realize this home may put them over the edge.
The Unicorn: “Work It”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “Work It,” Ben (Omar Miller) recommends Wade (Walton Goggins) for a job on the same work site he’s on, and they are surprised by their wildly different professional styles.
Killer Cases: “Murder in the Kentucky Hills”
A&E, 10pm EST
Shayna Hubers called 911 to report she had killed her boyfriend in self-defense after he attacked her. However, investigators soon learned he was planning a date with another woman and suspected Shayna killed him in a jealous rage.
A Million Little Things: “The Talk”
ABC, 10pm EST, Midseason Finale!
Eddie’s (David Giuntoli) injuries put a strain on his marriage as he secretly continues to manage the pain from the accident. Meanwhile, Rome (Romany Malco) struggles with his movie and finds an ally in Shanice (Nikiva Dionne); and Maggie (Allison Miller) continues her journey in England as she and Jamie (Chris Geere) grow closer than ever.
Star Trek: Discovery: “Despite Yourself”
CBS, 10pm EST
Season 1 episodes of Star Trek: Discoverycontinue on CBS with “Despite Yourself,” in which the Discoverycrew is forced to get creative in their next efforts to survive opposing and unprecedented forces and return home.
A Time to Kill: “Who Killed the Yogi?”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
The body of 45-year-old yoga instructor Michael Dojaquez is found face down on his porch. With evidence of a burglary, detectives wonder if Michael interrupted the thieves. But the case proves much more complex, and the killer much closer to home. When a critical clue dramatically shifts the timeline, the prime suspect’s story falls apart and a nationwide manhunt leads investigators clear across the country.
The Holzer Files: “Forever Home”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
In 1969, Hans Holzer’s investigation of Howard Lodge was abruptly cut short by the home’s owner. The team returns to uncover the haunting reality behind this stately Maryland manor’s unnatural grip on the living.
Chrisley Knows Best
USA Network, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 8 of the reality series that follows Todd Chrisley and his family concludes tonight.
Miz & Mrs
USA Network, 10:30pm EST, Season Finale!
Married WWE Superstars Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Maryse Ouellet end the second season of their family-focused reality series this evening.
