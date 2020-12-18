TV Best Bets for December 18

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Netflix, Original Film!
Chadwick Boseman’s final film role before his passing is in this drama based on August Wilson’s Tony-nominated play. Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await legendary “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey (Viola Davis). As the band waits in the studio’s claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee (Boseman) spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives.
Arendelle Castle Yule Log
Disney+
For your holiday celebrations, set the wintry mood with Frozencharacters Anna and Elsa’s Arendelle Castle yule log. The castle is newly decorated this year with elements harkening back to Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven’s recent journey to the Enchanted Forest.
The Legend of El Cid
Amazon Prime Video, New Series!
This Spanish-language drama retells the story of Spain’s famous warrior. Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar (Jaime Lorente) is a young page who loyally serves Sancho (Francisco Ortiz), the future king of Leon and Castilla. Though he struggles to excel at court, thanks to his skills with the sword he finds himself embroiled in a conspiracy to overthrow the king that will cause blood, pain and death, and will impact both the Christian kingdoms and the Muslim Taifa.
A “Creepshow” Holiday Special
Shudder
This hourlong stand-alone special written and directed by Creepshowshowrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) encompasses one tale: “Shapeshifters Anonymous,” based on the short story by J.A. Konrath. It follows an anxious man who, fearing he is a murderer, searches for answers for his “unique condition” from an unusual support group. Anna Camp and Adam Pally star.
Dory’s Reef Cam
Disney+
Dive into the waters below and watch the aquatic wildlife from the world of Finding Nemo’s Nemo and Dory.
The Grand Tour: “A Massive Hunt”
Amazon Prime Video
In this feature-length Season 4 episode of the popular British motoring series, hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond explore the islands of Réunion and Madagascar in a variety of sports cars and cars that have been modified to the extreme for the islands’ often rough terrain.
The Mandalorian: “Chapter 16”
Disney+, Season Finale!
Season 2 of Lucasfilm’s first live-action Star Warsseries comes to an end with this episode.
On Pointe
Disney+, New Series!
Ron Howard is an executive producer of this docuseries that follows a season at New York City’s world-renowned School of American Ballet, one of the top youth ballet institutions. The series follows the lives of the students, ages 8-18, as they pursue their dreams of becoming ballet dancers.
Small Axe: “Red, White and Blue”
Amazon Prime Video, Season Finale!
Steve McQueen’s (12 Years a Slave) drama anthology series featuring personal stories from London’s West Indian community concludes its first season with this episode. It tells the true story of Leroy Logan (John Boyega), a young forensic scientist with a yearning to do more than his solitary laboratory work. When he sees his father assaulted by two policemen, he finds himself driven to revisiting a childhood ambition to become a police officer — an ambition born from the naive hope of wanting to change racist attitudes from within. Leroy must face the consequences of his father’s disapproval and the blatant racism he finds in his new role as a despised yet exemplary constable in the Metropolitan Police Force.
General Hospital
ABC, 2pm EST
Sonny (Maurice Benard) takes control. Jason (Steve Burton) is vindicated. Martin (Michael E. Knight) questions Cyrus’ (Jeff Kober) motives. Curtis (Donnell Turner) feels betrayed. Carly (Laura Wright) and Joss (Eden McCoy) have a heart-to-heart.
Mrs. Miniver
TCM, 2:15pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Greer Garson gives a Best Actress Oscar-winning performance as Kay Miniver — an epitome of British resolve on England’s home front during the dark early days of World War II, whether she is comforting children in a bomb shelter or capturing an enemy parachutist — in this classic 1942 drama that confronts the terror of war while also striking a patriotic chord that surely lifted the spirits of audiences at the time of its premiere, and can still inspire today. The film won five other Oscars out of its 12 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress for Teresa Wright and Best Director for William Wyler.
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
TNT, 7pm EST
The green grump with a heart two sizes too small tries to ruin Christmas for Whoville in this 1966 animated classic. He learns his lesson in back-to-back airings tonight and once more tomorrow.
Holiday Baking Championship
Cooking Channel, beginning at 8pm EST
Get in the holiday spirit with a night of Holiday Baking Championshipepisodes. The night begins with “Getting Gifty With It” and “North Pole Vaulting” and continues with “Traditions With a Twist” and “Christmas Day Delights.”
College Football: Pac-12 Championship Game
FOX, 8pm Live EST
FOX has coverage of the Pac-12 football championship game between the conference’s North and South Division champions.
My Lottery Dream Home: “First Time Forever Home”
HGTV, 8pm EST
David Bromstad heads back to Dallas, Texas, to meet his newest winner Denise, and the love of her life, Arndt. They fell in love and then Denise won the lottery! Now it’s time for them to buy their first forever dream home — together! David has to be on his A-game because Arndt works in construction and Denise is a home inspector, so they really know what to look for in a home. The biggest question is whether they want a fixer upper or a brand-new, move-in-ready property for their forever home.
Christmas on the Menu
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Josie Jennings (Kim Shaw), a romantic, 35-year-old celebrated chef, heads home to spend the holidays at the quaint, magical bed-and-breakfast where she grew up, and where her mother Shannon (Cynthia Gibb) has just opened a new restaurant. Famous food critic Tanner Rhodes (Clayton James), who has given Josie harsh reviews in the past, comes to town to review the new restaurant and Josie’s Christmas cuisine. As the holidays unfold, Josie and Tanner get to know each other better, and a romance soon begins to blossom, but will Tanner find a way to right his wrongs, write a rave review for the bistro’s delicious cuisine, and win Josie’s heart by Christmas Eve?
Shrek the Halls
ABC, 8:30pm EST
Shrek the Hallsfeatures the voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz and Antonio Banderas. It’s Christmas Eve and everyone is filled with holiday cheer — except for Shrek. He isn’t exactly the picture of Yuletide joy, but for the sake of Fiona and the kids, he tries to get into the spirit of things as only an ogre can. Unfortunately, everyone seems to have their own ideas about what Christmas is all about, so when Donkey, Puss in Boots, Gingerbread Man and the whole gang try to join in on the fun, Shrek’s plans for a cozy family celebration end up spiraling into one truly unforgettable Christmas.
Magnum P.I.: “No Way Out”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “No Way Out,” Magnum (Jay Hernandez), Higgins (Perdita Weeks) and TC (Stephen Hill) are trapped when armed gunmen storm the federal building and start taking hostages.
Biggest Little Christmas Showdown
HGTV, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Tiny houses, huge stakes! A grand prize worth $50,000 is on the line as the three top teams of miniaturists face off for one final task: turning little log cabins into seasonal showstoppers.
Ancient Aliens: “The Forbidden Bible”
History, 9pm EST
Featuring rebellious angels, giant hybrid beings and humans taken up to a heavenly realm above the Earth, is it possible that the Book of Enoch was stricken from the Bible because it documents humanity’s extraterrestrial origins?
You’ll Be Home for Christmas
HGTV, 10pm EST
As the countdown to Christmas ticks on, Albie Mushaney, world-famous strongman and Salem, Oregon-based real estate agent who moonlights as a Santa impersonator, will help first-time homebuyers find their forever home in time for the holidays. Alongside his festive family, Albie will make the houses extra “ho-ho-home-y” by adding special seasonal touches like a fully decorated tree with gifts underneath, stockings hung on the chimney and freshly baked cookies and hot cocoa welcoming them at the door.
Paranormal Caught on Camera: “A Father’s Ghost and More”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
A terminally ill woman is visited by a familiar spirit; ghost hunters talk to the dead in one of America’s most haunted villas; and a UFO flies by campers in Texas.
