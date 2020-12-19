TV Best Bets for December 19

The Bishop’s Wife
TCM, 6pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Starting today, and airing all day every day through Christmas Day (Dec. 25), Turner Classic Movies will be airing films as part of what it calls its Classic Christmas Marathon. These are films that, even if they are not entirely about Christmas, at least feature memorable holiday scenes. One of the highlights during this first day of the Classic Christmas Marathon is The Bishop’s Wife, the delightful, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1947 holiday comedy/fantasy starring Cary Grant as Dudley, a suave angel sent to Earth to come to the aid of young bishop Henry Brougham (David Niven). But is Dudley there to help Henry raise money for the construction of a new cathedral or to smooth over the clergyman’s relationship with his loving, but neglected, wife Julia (Loretta Young)? Monty Woolley and James Gleason also star.
Wonderstruck’s Winter Wonderland
BBC America, 6am EST
Cozy up and watch the snow fall with this 14-hour binge of winter-focused nature specials. Included: heartwarming Polar Bear Family and Me, awe-inspiring Planet Earth and jaw-dropping Wild Alaska.
College Football
ABC, CBS & FOX, beginning at 12pm Live EST
College football conference championship Saturday features title games for the Big Ten (FOX), the ACC (ABC) and the SEC (CBS).
Baby Chimp Rescue
BBC America, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
In the finale episode “A New Beginning,” Jim and Jenny Desmond’s rescued baby chimpanzees get their first taste of life in the forest.
A Christmas Carousel
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Lila (Rachel Boston) is hired by the royal family of Marcadia to repair a carousel, she must work with the prince (Neal Bledsoe) to complete it by Christmas.
A Christmas Exchange
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
The holiday season has started and Molly Cooper (Laura Vandervoort) is looking for joy. Finally living her childhood dream, Molly swaps her quaint farmhouse for London financier Patrick Kingston’s (Rainbow Sun Francks) posh apartment. Through the ups and downs of her new life in London and searching for romance, Molly begins to look forward to all communication with Patrick. Likewise, Patrick finds Molly’s warm emails and texts charming and compelling. Sparks fly between them as they get to know each other as they live in each other’s spaces.
Stolen in Plain Sight
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Escaping an abusive husband, Melissa (Gracie Gillam) takes her baby, Ryan, to her parents’ cabin in a small Louisiana town where she and her sister spent most of their childhood summers. But when Ryan is abducted, and the local authorities are less than helpful, Melissa is forced to take matters into her own hands and in the process discovers the dark secret the town is hiding. Also stars Ann Mahoney, Kyle Clements, Betsy Holt and Gary Grubbs.
Global Citizen Prize
NBC, 8pm EST
John Legend hosts this second annual event that features special musical collaborations, celebrates individuals taking action to end extreme poverty, and presents video packages telling revealing stories of action and impact about the world’s most inspiring activists and leaders.
The Wizard of Oz
TNT, 8:30pm EST
Because, because, because, because, because — because you know you can’t let a year go by without seeing it again. The 1939 Victor Fleming classic adventure of Dorothy and all of the pals she meets in the merry old Land of Oz continues to be a holiday delight.
You Live in What? International: “Level Up”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Architect George Clarke continues to work on his rotating house of the future with master craftsman Will Hardie. George and Will also travel the country to visit a bachelor pad that reaches new heights, a treehouse turned into a dreamy dwelling and an army truck transformed into an overland expedition motor home.
History’s Greatest Mysteries: “Roswell: First Witness — The Memo”
History, 9pm EST
New evidence and advanced technologies are employed in the search for answers about the object found crashed in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947. Was it a weather balloon, as the government said? Or was it a UFO, as many people still believe?
Letters to Satan Claus
Syfy, 9pm EST, Original Film!
An evil Santa Claus figures in this film, described as “a tongue-in-cheek take on Christmas movies with a dark twist.” In the film, a reporter goes back to her hometown and, after a particularly bad day, writes a note to Satan and leaves it in Santa’s mailbox, with things only getting worse from there.
Most Terrifying With Jason Hawes: “Prison of the Dead”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Jason Hawes reveals there’s no rest for the wicked as he explores an old English jail prowled by long-dead prisoners, a decommissioned warship haunted by the agonized victims of a grisly tragedy and a historic building where sinister spirits roam.
Swept Up by Christmas
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm EST, Original Film!
An antique seller and a cleaner clash over how to downsize a magnificent estate right before Christmas. As the two uncover the house’s treasures, they find a way to reconnect the reclusive owner with his own Christmases past. Stars Lindy Booth and Justin Bruening.
Destination Fear: “Old Hospital on College Hill”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Dakota Laden has saved the worst for last as the team rolls up to a deserted West Virginia hospital. Known for its brutal deaths and grisly amputations, the bloodstained grounds have a chilling prescription in store for the team that might shatter them forever.
Saturday Night Live: “Kristen Wiig/Dua Lipa”
NBC, 11:30pm Live EST
Former SNLcast member Kristen Wiig makes her fourth appearance as host ahead of her appearance in Wonder Woman 1984, coming to theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 25. Dua Lipa performs for her second time as musical guest.
