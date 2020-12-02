TV Best Bets for December 2

Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller
Nat Geo, 9pm EST, New Series!
In this eight-part docuseries, journalist Mariana van Zeller explores the inner workings of smuggling networks as she journeys inside the most dangerous black markets on the planet. The series premieres with two back-to-back hourlong episodes. In “Scams,” van Zeller travels from Jamaica to Israel to pursue some of the biggest phone, lottery and financial scammers in the world, and learns why Americans are the perfect targets. Then, in “Fentanyl,” van Zeller investigates the new bosses, new routes and American communities paying the price for the next wave of fentanyl, which has worsened the country’s deadly drug crisis and transformed the black market.
Alien Worlds
Netflix, New Series!
Applying the laws of life on Earth to the rest of the galaxy, this series blends science fact and fiction to imagine alien life on other planets. Sophie Okonedo narrates.
General Hospital
ABC, 2pm EST
Jason (Steve Burton) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) contemplate next steps. Joss (Eden McCoy) confides in Sam (Kelly Monaco). Jordan (Briana Henry) looks to Portia (Brook Kerr) for help. Peter (Wes Ramsey) surprises Finn (Michael Easton). Martin (Michael E. Knight) shares an important document with Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst).
The Goldbergs: “Hanukkah on the Seas”
ABC, 8pm EST
Pop-Pop (Judd Hirsch) surprises the family with an ill-advised winter cruise to Canada. Meanwhile, Erica (Hayley Orrantia) stirs up holiday trouble at home.
Devils: “Episode 8”
The CW, 8pm EST
Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) has to hurry with Sofia (Laia Costa) to his sick father’s bedside in Cetara, where he resolves personal issues related to a terrible accident in his past. Meanwhile, Duval (Lars Mikkelsen) steals the dossier, and Dominic (Patrick Dempsey) forces one of Massimo’s traders to help strategically.
The Masked Singer: “The Semi Finals — The Super Six”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the two-hour episode “The Semi Finals — The Super Six,” the finalists from all three groups come together for the semifinals and one not-to-be-missed super competition in which three singers will be unmasked.
88th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center
NBC, 8pm EST
NBC celebrates the holiday season in style again with this popular annual event. Prior to the primetime telecast, an additional live hour of the special will be broadcast on select NBC stations (7-8pm ET; check to see if your NBC affiliate will carry it). Just before the lighting of the iconic tree in Rockefeller Plaza, audiences will be treated to festive performances by some of the top artists in the country. Today anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker host.
TCM Spotlight: Bernard Herrmann: “Herrmann Comes to Hollywood”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Legendary film composer Bernard Herrmann will be the focus of Turner Classic Movies’ spotlight on most Wednesdays this month (aside from Christmas week). Herrmann’s famous scores will be heard in a variety of films grouped according to themes. Tonight’s focus is on the composer’s roughly first decade of work, and includes the first two films he scored, in 1941, for which he had immediate success at only about the age of 30 — Citizen Kane, which earned Herrmann an Oscar nomination, and The Devil and Daniel Webster (a.k.a. All That Money Can Buy), which won him an Oscar. Also tonight: Jane Eyre (1944), The Magnificent Ambersons (1942), The Snows of Kilimanjaro (1952) and On Dangerous Ground (1951).
Vanished in the Alaska Triangle
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
An aircraft carrying military personnel disappears while flying over the Alaska Triangle; and paranormal investigators search for answers to a mysterious shipwreck off the coast of Alaska.
American Housewife: “Kids These Days”
ABC, 8:30pm EST
Katie (Katy Mixon) pushes Anna-Kat (Giselle Eisenberg) and Franklin (Evan O’Toole) to take a risk and try an activity outside their comfort zone in order to create new content for her mommy vlog. Meanwhile, Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) is convinced taking performance-enhancing drugs will help him ace his SATs.
Court Cam
A&E, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
This season will chronicle some of the most stunning and emotional courtroom moments caught on camera and provides unparalleled access from courts around the country. Whether it be frightening outbursts, crazed defendants, amazing acts of service or furious judges, the series gives viewers a comprehensive look at how all of the action unfolds. Paired with interviews with judges, witnesses, bystanders and victims, viewers are kept on the edge of their seats as Dan Abrams gives viewers a firsthand look.
Sistas: “When I Get Home”
BET, 9pm EST
Andi (KJ Smith) is uncomfortable with Gary’s (Chido Nwokocha) latest actions. Meanwhile, Sabrina (Novi Brown) gives Maurice (Brian Jordan Jr.) some advice to assist with his new troubles and Zac (Devale Ellis) is confused by a coworker’s advances.
SEAL Team
CBS, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
SEAL Team returns with a two-episode Season 4 premiere. Bravo Team enters enemy territory in the snowy Spin Ghar Mountain Range to capture terrorist leader Al-Hazred in “God of War.” Then in “Forever War,” Bravo Team goes underground to search for Al-Hazred through booby-trapped tunnels.
Coroner: “Fire Part 2”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In the exciting Season 2 finale, Jenny (Serinda Swan) discovers Kelly’s (guest star Nicola Correia-Damude) twisted motive and entanglements that run deeper than imagined. In the meantime, Detective McAvoy (Roger Cross) confronts Noor (guest star Olunike Adeliyi) and makes a shocking discovery. When Liam (Éric Bruneau) reaches his breaking point, Ross (Ehren Kassam) comes to his aid.
Property Brothers: Forever Home: “Honoring Lola”
HGTV, 9pm EST
A couple moved to Las Vegas with their kids and her mom, but the chance to live together was cut short when her mom passed away. After taking time to heal, they ask Drew and Jonathan Scott to renovate multiple rooms so they can start over in their dream home.
The Murder Tapes
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
Donald Lewis is a jack of all trades — he’s a popular Milwaukee jazz musician, a landlord, a teacher, a father and a husband. He even owns a jazz café that is always bustling with local music. Donald’s presence is sorely missed when he disappears from the jazz club, which quiets to a standstill without him. Complicating matters further, it’s discovered that his employee, Jason Small, is also missing. Detectives turn over every stone to find the two missing persons, racing against the clock to locate them before they meet their untimely demise.
black-ish: “Compton Around the Christmas Tree”
ABC, 9:30pm EST
Dre (Anthony Anderson) realizes he’s out of touch with his roots after Junior (Marcus Scribner) claims he’s turned into a “valley dad,” so he takes the family to his hometown of Compton. Meanwhile, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) tries to teach Jack (Miles Brown) and Diane (Marsai Martin) about the spirit of giving by having them volunteer in Compton for Christmas.
Rescue Cam
A&E, 10pm EST, New Series!
Hosted by Matt Iseman, this new series is an incredible, no-holds-barred look at some of the most shocking and intense life or death rescues, standoffs, animal saves and close calls from across the country and beyond. The show highlights human and animal rescues carried out by both professional and citizen heroes, with stories told through footage captured on cellphones, bodycams, dashcams and security cameras that showcase the outrageous, at times comical, and often unimaginable rescues happening every day.
The Crimes That Changed Us: “The Menendez Brothers”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
When Hollywood executive José Menendez and his wife, Kitty, are found dead in the family room of their upscale home, police are short on leads. Police are summoned to the residence after the couple’s sons, Erik and Lyle, call 911 to say they walked in to find their parents dead. At first, the brutality of the crime seems to point to a mob hit. But behind the scenes, detectives begin to focus on suspicious behavior closer to home. Seven months after the murders rocked the neighborhood, police charge Erik and Lyle with their parents’ murders, and the scene is set for one of the most shocking and unexpected trials in history.
Radio City Christmas Spectacular
NBC, 10pm EST
The world famous Rockettes perform in the celebrated show that has become a staple of the holiday season at the iconic Rockefeller Center venue.
True Paranormal: Fact or Faked: “Shadows Outside and UFO Footage”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Bill leads a team to Fresno, California, to investigate a surveillance video of strange unidentified figures walking across a man’s yard. Meanwhile, Ben and his team go to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, to investigate video footage of a flying saucer.
Baroness von Sketch Show
IFC, 12am (late-night) EST, Series Finale!
The fifth and final season of the all-female Canadian sketch comedy series comes to an end.
