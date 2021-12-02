TV Best Bets for December 2

Annie Live!
NBC, 8pm Live EST
NBC revives its holiday tradition of live TV musicals with this performance of Annie, the Depression-era story about an optimistic young girl living a hard-knock life in an orphanage. Celina Smith stars as Annie, with Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace Farrell, Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan and Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis. Annie Live! will re-air Monday, Dec. 20.
The Pact
AMC+ & Sundance Now, New Series!
This gripping, six-episode Welsh whodunit crime thriller has been described by Britain’s The Guardian as “Wales’s Big Little Lies." When young brewery boss Jack (Aneurin Barnard) is found dead, a chain of events is triggered that draws his four employees — Anna (Laura Fraser), Nancy (Julie Hesmondhalgh), Louie (Eiry Thomas) and Cat (Heledd Gwynn) — into a fragile pact of silence, bound by a secret that will change their lives forever. Anna’s police officer husband, Max (Jason Hughes), investigates Jack’s unexpected death alongside his fierce superior, DS Holland (Rakie Ayola), unaware that his own wife and her best friends are at the heart of a conspiracy. While brewery worker Tish (Abbie Hern) becomes increasingly suspicious of her coworkers, Jack’s estranged father, Arwel (Eddie Marsan), struggles to conceal dark family secrets. What really happened that fateful night?
Santa Inc.
HBO Max, New Series!
This eight-episode adult stop-motion animated holiday series (all episodes are available today) stars Sarah Silverman as the voice of intrepid elf Candy Smalls, who will do anything to be named as the first female Santa — even if she has to fight like a man to get it. The voice cast also includes Seth Rogen, Leslie Grossman, Gabourey Sidibe and Craig Robinson.
Single All the Way
Netflix, Original Film!
Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter (Michael Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they’re now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother (Kathy Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Luke Macfarlane), the plan goes awry.
Queen of the Universe
Paramount+, New Series!
This international singing competition comes from the producers of the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise and follows the world’s most talented drag queens as they battle it out for global domination, with countries going head-to-head spotlighting their top talent. Each episode will feature the fiercest queens from 10 nations — the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Denmark, Australia, Canada, England, France, China and India — as they debut a new musical performance in front of a live audience and the “Pop Diva Panel” of judges. That panel features Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel and Leona Lewis. Graham Norton hosts.
Baking It
Peacock, New Series!
Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg are hosts and executive producers of this six-episode holiday competition series in which eight teams of two talented home bakers visit Maya and Andy’s winter cabin for a celebration of culinary holiday traditions. Contestant duos will include spouses, siblings, best friends and more, who work together to create outstanding savory and sweet treats for themed challenges in hopes of winning a cash prize. The baked goods will be judged by tough critics — four opinionated real-life grandmothers who happen to be fantastic bakers themselves. Maya and Andy lead the festivities, and provide comedic and musical commentary on the action. According to Amy Poehler, who is also an executive producer, “If you love Maya, Andy, grannies, baking, cash prizes and the holidays, then this is the show for you.”
The Advent Calendar
Shudder, Original Film!
Eva (Eugénie Derouand), an ex-dancer, now uses a wheelchair and is unable to walk. When her friend Sophie (Honorine Magnier) gives her an old wooden antique advent calendar before Christmas, she realizes each window contains a surprise that triggers repercussions in real life. Some of them are good, but most of them are bad — really bad. Now Eva will have to choose between getting rid of the calendar or walking again, even if it causes death and destruction to everyone around her she holds dear.
Young Sheldon: “The Grand Chancellor and a Den of Sin”
CBS, 8pm EST
Sheldon (Iain Armitage) battles President Hagemeyer’s (Wendie Malick) mysterious boss over the university’s science requirements in the new episode “The Grand Chancellor and a Den of Sin.”
Walker: “Partners and Third Wheels”
The CW, 8pm EST
Tensions run high when Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Liam (Keegan Allen) investigate a cold case together. Micki (Lindsey Morgan), still on desk duty, is working through her grief while slowly easing her way back into the field. Trey (Jeff Pierre) tags along for a fishing trip and gets a lesson on love. August (Kale Culley) makes a discovery that could lead to answers about the feud between the Walkers and the Davidsons.
NFL Football: Dallas at New Orleans
FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live EST
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys ride into the Caesars Superdome looking to wrangle the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football.
Music Box: Listening to Kenny G
HBO, 8pm EST
“Kenny G is the bestselling instrumentalist of all-time. He’s probably the most famous living jazz musician. And I made this film to find out why that makes certain people really angry,” says director Penny Lane at the start of this fascinating probe into the minds of music critics and scholars and the famed saxophonist himself. A few high notes: Promoting his fourth album in 1986, Arista Records still wouldn’t let Kenny release a single without guest vocals. Booked to play his latest R&B collaboration for Johnny Carson, he simply decided to perform his moody instrumental “Songbird” instead. The booker gave him the finger offscreen during the performance, Kenny recalls, but the song won over the wife of Arista’s head of promotion. Also, two decades after his hotly debated virtual duet with Louis Armstrong, Kenny reveals his new album features the late Stan Getz.
A Christmas Village Romance
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When romance novelist Diana (Jeni Ross) learns that Maple Creek, a charming pioneer village, is struggling to stay afloat, she uses her notoriety to help generate interest in the town by sponsoring a Christmas gala. Diana rallies her family and friends to pitch in, but she’s challenged at every turn by the village blacksmith and town historian, Carter (Jake Epstein). Sparks fly as the two must work together to save the village in time for Christmas. But when her gorgeous cover model and secret crush, Greg (Olivier Renaud), surprises Diana the night before the big Christmas gala, she’s torn on who to choose and must take a page out of her novels to figure out her true happily ever after.
TCM Spotlight: Met on Set: “Classic Hollywood Sweethearts”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
On Thursdays in December, Turner Classic Movies will be spotlighting films featuring movie stars who met on the set and had romances on and off the screen. Tonight’s films feature classic Hollywood sweethearts — couples who caught the attention of the public and went on to star in numerous films during their time together. The evening starts with the 1932 romantic comedy No Man of Her Own, starring Clark Gable and Carole Lombard in their only film together, made seven years before their marriage in 1939. The 1942 romantic drama Woman of the Year follows, the first of nine films starring the legendary on and offscreen couple Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn; after meeting on set, they had an affair that lasted 26 years. Next is the 1944 romantic adventure To Have and Have Not, starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, the first of five films that the couple, who married in 1945, starred in together. That is followed by the 1940 musical comedy Too Many Girls, featuring the iconic Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the first of many collaborations between the I Love Lucy stars. The couple credited the film for bringing them together, as they married two months after its release. Next is the 1933 romantic drama The Silver Cord, starring Joel McCrea and Frances Dee, the first of six films they would star in together; they were married for nearly six decades, until McCrea’s passing. Finishing off the lineup are the 1936 romantic drama His Brother’s Wife with Barbara Stanwyck and Robert Taylor, the first of three films for the couple, who married in 1939; and the 1938 comedy Brother Rat, starring Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman, who were married in 1940 and divorced in 1949. — Evan McLean
The Great Christmas Light Fight
ABC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The holiday festivities conclude in the final episodes of the season as Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak head to the most spectacular Christmas displays in America. In the back-to-back episodes, four families face off as they showcase their extravagant displays to compete for the coveted Light Fight trophy and $50,000.
The Bitch Who Stole Christmas
VH1, 9pm EST, Original Film!
In what VH1 is describing as “the draggiest Christmas movie ever made,” a workaholic big-city fashion journalist is sent to a Christmas-obsessed small town to dig up a story when she finds herself in the middle of cutthroat housewives, a high-stakes “Winter Ball” competition and a sinister plot that could destroy Christmas for-evah. Some of the star-studded cast includes RuPaul, Krysta Rodriguez, Andy Ridings, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Chad Michaels.
Bull: “Confidence Man”
CBS, 10pm EST
On the eve of his own jury-tampering trial, Bull’s (Michael Weatherly) brashness turns off mock jurors. Worse, his wife, Izzy (Yara Martinez), could be implicated in the alleged bribe!