TV Best Bets for December 20

Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event
CBS, 8:30pm Live / 8pmPT EST
Following up on the success of their CBS concert special in spring of this year, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will perform live by request from their home recording studio, Studio G, singing songs of the season for viewers looking for the comfort and shared joy of music during the holidays.
College Football Playoff Selection Show
ESPN, 12pm Live EST
The final College Football Playoff rankings of the season are revealed today on ESPN, and we’ll know which four teams will be competing in the CFP semifinal games taking place Jan. 1. Hoping for a spot in the top four are Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Florida and Cincinnati.
The Andy Griff
MeTV, 5pm A three-hour block of classic sitcom Christmas episodes begins in the surprisingly festive jail of Sheriff Andy Taylor (Andy Griffith).
The Sound of Music
ABC, 7pm EST
Celebrate the Rodgers & Hammerstein cinematic treasure and Oscar-winning classic with popular favorites “Edelweiss,” “My Favorite Things,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” “The Lonely Goatherd” and “The Sound of Music.”
The Top Ten Revealed: “Songs About Your Ride”
AXS TV, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Whether figuratively or literally, many classic tunes have been written and sung about sweet vehicles. This episodes counts down the best of them, as picked by rock experts Rikki Rockett, DJ Damage, Ahmet Zappa and others.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “Ten Ten, Twenty Twenty”
Bravo, 8pm EST
Porsha returns home from her second arrest in Kentucky and also reveals that she and Dennis have called it quits. Kenya offers Cynthia marital advice and juggles her fast track friendship with LaToya. Drew and Ralph agree to go to marriage counseling, while Cynthia and Mike disagree over when to host their dream wedding.
Empires of New York: “1987-90: Party’s Over”
CNBC, 8pm EST
When something seems too good to be true, it usually is. Black Monday hits, the market crashes and the great bull market of the ’80s goes down with it. New York, and indeed the country as a whole, are left with a brutal hangover — and the party is over for the Emperors of New York, as well. Indictments. Prison sentences. Ruinous debt. While some decide to play their best hand and escape with what they can, others continue to feel invincible — digging in their heels and getting ready for the fight of their lives.
Cross Country Christmas
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Former classmates Lina (Rachael Leigh Cook) and Max (Greyston Holt) are traveling home for the holidays, until a storm hits and they have to work together to make it home in time, no matter the mode of transportation.
American Monster: “Out of His Shell”
Investigation Discovery, 8pm EST
Doting parents Brett and Mona Wehde live a quiet life in sleepy rural Iowa raising their three children. When a new family arrives, relationships flourish, but behind closed doors a wicked plot is hatched that soon destroys life as they know it forever.
A Christmas Break
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Schoolteacher Addison Tate (Cindy Sampson) wants this Christmas to be special for her kids, especially since the school board has decided that it will be the last, as the school will be closing. When Addison meets Danny (Steve Byers), a Hollywood actor who is home to reconnect with his roots, sparks fly, uniting the two to save the school from closing right before Christmas Eve.
Ice Airport Alaska: “50 Year Storm”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
A record day of snowfall threatens to shut down the airport, leaving havoc on the airfield. Icy conditions have caused a 20,000-pound truck to crash and a billion-dollar aircraft may not be safe to fly. And there’s an invasion from a wild moose, while CBP intercept a consignment of counterfeit goods.
Attack of the Yeti
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
In this two-hour special, Dr. Mark Evans and a team of scientists embark on a dangerous expedition in the Himalayas to investigate recent sightings of a mysterious giant. Using cutting-edge analysis, they attempt to confirm if they’ve uncovered new evidence of the Yeti.
Music’s Greatest Mysteries: “Satanic, Dissed and Goddess”
AXS TV, 9pm EST
What’s the satanic truth behind playing records backwards? Was “Sweet Home Alabama” the first “diss track?” What explains the mysteries that surround Stevie Nicks?
The Outpost: “The Hardest Part of Being Queen”
The CW, 9pm EST
Falista’s (Georgia May Foote) anger is unleashed as she and Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) come to terms over Tobin (Aaron Fontaine). Meanwhile, Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) exposes a phony cure scheme. Lastly, Talon (Jessica Green) seeks answers about her father.
Candy Land
Food Network, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Host Kristin Chenoweth tasks the final two teams with whipping up one last delectable gift for Candy Land’s King Kandy.
Doomsday: The Missing Children
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
In the autumn of 2019, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and his stepsister, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, disappear from their home in Rexburg, Idaho. As months pass with no explanation or answers on the kids’ whereabouts, police and family beg their mother, 46-year-old Lori Vallow, to produce the children or explain where they are. Ten months later, in June 2020, JJ and Tylee’s bodies are found buried in a makeshift grave on a rural Idaho farm, leaving their friends, family, law enforcement and the world to wonder — what happened to JJ and Tylee? This three-hour special seeks some answers.
Air Warriors: “Top Gunships”
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST
When ground troops are in trouble, they call for one thing: Close Air Support. Their guardian angels: the A-10 Thunderbolt, the F-16 Viper, the B-52 Stratofortress, the AC-130 and the Harrier Jump Jet. These planes fly some of the military’s riskiest missions, where crews fire at enemy combatants dangerously close to allied troops. These are high-stakes, high-stress missions in today’s toughest conflicts — Iraq and Afghanistan — where American and British lives hang in the balance.
A Year in Music: “2003”
AXS TV, 9:30pm EST
This episode looks back at the musical year 2003, which saw Beyoncé make her solo debut, Amy Winehouse release her debut album and American Idolcrown its first winner, Kelly Clarkson. Meanwhile, 2003 marked a new era in the industry as music became available for streaming in a new online platform, and the world said goodbye to the Man in Black, Johnny Cash.
The 22nd Annual A Home for the Holidays
CBS, 9:30pm EST
Inspiring stories of adoption from foster care are shared in the Gayle King-hosted special, featuring performances by Josh Groban, Miranda Lambert, Andrea Bocelli and more.
This Is Life With Lisa Ling: “Psychedelic Healing”
CNN, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Journalist Lisa Ling concludes the seventh season of her docuseries in which she travels across America to explore communities that are often unknown or misunderstood with a look at the rising popularity of psychedelic healing.
Project Christmas Wish
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm EST, Original Film!
For years Lucy has played Santa to her small town’s community by making their holiday wishes come true. But when Lucy grants a little girl’s wish for a Christmas like she used to have with her mom, she unexpectedly finds her own wishes coming true in life and love. Stars Amanda Schull and Travis Van Winkle.
Bigfoot Is Real: “The Hunt Is On”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Don goes on a local TV show to reach out to the public about their Bigfoot sightings. The Gulf Coast Bigfoot Research Organization travels to a rural area, where a family claims Bigfoot killed several of their dogs and attacked a young man. The hunt begins when another dog goes missing.
The Holly and the Ivy
TCM, 10:15pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies’ Classic Christmas Marathon continues all day today, and one of the highlights is The Holly and the Ivy, a heartwarming 1952 drama about an English family that is reunited during the holidays. With Christmas imminent, recently widowed village parson Martin Gregory (Ralph Richardson) is particularly looking forward to the holiday visit from his three grown children (Celia Johnson, Margaret Leighton, Denholm Elliott). However, each has their own piece of difficult news to share — and they don’t know how to break it to a father they felt gave more attention to his parishioners than to them.