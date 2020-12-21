TV Best Bets for December 21

The Miracle of the Bells
TCM, 9:45pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Fans of Going My Wayand The Bells of St. Mary’sshould take to this 1948 drama that is perhaps lesser-known, but similarly heartwarming. Based on Russell Janney’s bestseller, the film follows Hollywood press agent Bill Dunnigan (Fred MacMurray) as he tries to carry out a deathbed promise he made to the only woman he ever loved — an aspiring actress named Olga Treskovna (Alida Valli), who dies after completing her first film. As promised, Bill takes her body to the Pennsylvania coal town of her birth for the funeral arrangements. Studio head Marcus Harris (Lee J. Cobb) wants to reshoot Olga’s movie with an established movie star, rather than risk losing a fortune on an “unknown” whom he can no longer groom for stardom. To arouse public interest and get the reluctant studio to release the film, Bill enlists the aid of local priest Father Paul (Frank Sinatra in one of his earlier dramatic roles) and asks all the local churches to ring their bells for three days. When Olga’s story becomes a national phenomenon, will the man-made miracle convince Harris to change his mind, or will it take a genuine miracle?
Jeopardy!
Syndicated, check local listings
In memory of longtime Jeopardy!host Alex Trebek, who died Nov. 8 at the age of 80, 10 of his best episodes will air across this week and next.
College Football: Myrtle Beach Bowl
ESPN, 2:30pm Live EST
ESPN has coverage of the Myrtle Beach Bowl from Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.
Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer
The CW, 8pm EST
Based on the hit song that became a worldwide holiday phenomenon, this goofy and heartwarming adventure features young Jake Spankenheimer on the quest of a lifetime to track his missing grandma down on Christmas Eve to prove that Santa Claus is indeed real. Michele Lee provides the voice of Jake’s greedy Cousin Mel, and recording artist Elmo Shropshire provides the narration.
NFL Football: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
AFC North rivals battle at Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium as Ben Roethlisberger leads the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Bengals on Monday Night Football.
neXt: “File #8”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “File #8,” neXt continues to wreak havoc around the world. LeBlanc (John Slattery) decides to plant a virus on the neXt server, but he must break into ZAVA in order to do it.
Spotlight on Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Dumped two weeks before Christmas, actress Olivia O’Hara (Tori Anderson) secretly returns to her tiny hometown to hide out, eat cookies and avoid the press. What she doesn’t expect is to be faced with the family she left behind, meet a charming new guy, Casey Rawlins (Victor Zinck Jr.), and have a noisy reporter following her every move. Completely overwhelmed, Olivia contemplates running away from her life once again, but with a newfound confidence and freedom, she bravely steps up to take the starring role in her own life, realizing that home is where the heart is and that she deserves to be loved for exactly who she really is.
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!
NBC, 8pm EST
Dr. Seuss’ beloved classic children’s book How the Grinch Stole Christmas!has become a Christmas staple for generations. This musical version, with book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin, and featuring the hit songs “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” (by Albert Hague and Dr. Seuss), breathes new life into this timeless story. This fun-filled two-hour production will air from the Troubadour Theatre in London, and stars Matthew Morrison (Glee) as the Grinch.
Greek Island Odyssey: “Poseidon’s Rage”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Bettany Hughes sails through the Corinth Canal — a feat of engineering which required the removal of 12 million cubic meters of earth to construct — to understand this strategic location for the ancient Greeks and tell the story of Jason, famous for his adventures with Argonauts and his ill-fated marriage to sorceress Medea. Back at sea, Bettany heads to Odysseus’ penultimate stop: Corfu. Odysseus was shipwrecked on Corfu after being hit by a storm. His salvation was Princess Nausicaa and her father King Alcinous. Bettany gets a royal welcome, too — from her old friend Count Spiro Flamburiari, whose family roots can be traced back to the Venetian rule of Corfu.
Mysteries of the Unknown: “
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
Don Wildman examines a humanoid creature encased in ice, recalls the peculiar tale of a frozen warship and reveals the American cowboys who saved the U.K.
Cosmos: Possible Worlds
FOX, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In the season finale episode “Seven Wonders of the New World,” travel to the future and the dazzling pavilions of the 2039 New York World’s Fair, where problems currently considered intractable may have been solved through public commitment and scientific imagination.
Celebrity IOU: “Allison Janney Gifts a Showstopper”
HGTV, 9pm EST
The actress teams up with Drew and Jonathan Scott to give back to her assistant and close friend of 20 years, Ilana. Allison says she and Ilana are more like family and have supported each other during some of life’s most difficult times. Ilana and her husband love to cook and entertain, but their current galley kitchen is not ideal for hosting family and friends. Allison and the brothers will completely overhaul Ilana’s kitchen and dining room to create a stylish and functional gathering space.
Twisted Sisters: “The Patio Door”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Sisters Dakota and Sidnee are very similar, and their similarity creates a particularly vicious rivalry. The sisters live in a small town where there’s no getting away from one another, which only makes things worse. Eventually one of the sisters lures a local teenage gang into a plot that leads to murder.
Dr. Pimple Popper: Season’s Squeezings
TLC, 9pm EST
OK, they got us on the title again. Everyone’s favorite pimple popper, Dr. Sandra Lee, offers up a holiday-themed special before moving into its regular time slot with new episodes the following Monday.
My Feet Are Killing Me: “Under the Mistletoes”
TLC, 10pm EST
Dr. Brad, Dr. Sarah and Dr. Ebonie deck the halls and hang the mistletoes in this special episode filled with holiday cheer and shocking new cases. Also, Dr. Brad and Dr. Sarah open their doors in a holiday tradition of spending a day giving back to the community.
Paranormal Declassified
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
In the premiere episode of this series that explores the unexplained, host Paul Beban sets out to bring the truth about sea monsters to the surface. After exposing a U.S. Navy encounter with an unclassified creature in a Caribbean trench, Paul tracks a similar one said to be hiding in the dark depths of Vermont’s Lake Champlain.
