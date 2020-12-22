TV Best Bets for December 22

Christmas in Connecticut
TCM, 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
This beloved 1945 holiday farce stars Barbara Stanwyck as single New Yorker Elizabeth Lane, who in her job as a food writer has been pretending to live the life of a perfect farmer’s wife and mother, earning the admiration of real housewives nationwide under false pretenses. But when Elizabeth’s editor (Sydney Greenstreet), who is unaware she is lying, insists that she host a Christmas dinner for returning war hero Jefferson Jones (Dennis Morgan), a big fan of Elizabeth’s recipes (which she has been getting from someone else), she needs to scramble and cobble together both a farm and a “family” to pull off the dinner. Things get even more complicated when she meets Jones and it’s love at first sight.
The Lights Before Christmas: Radiance by Rail
BritBox
With the sights of a classic English landscape in the chill of winter, this BritBox original special takes viewers on an illuminated journey filled with unforgettable views, Christmas lights and festive cheer. Beginning at the Victorian-built Hampton Loade Railway station, climb aboard J.K. Rowling’s original choice for the Hogwarts Express, an eight-carriage 1940s vintage train shimmering with twinkling lights. Enjoy illuminated displays at passing stations, a magical snowfall and views of the timeless landscape of Shropshire in the heart of rural England.
College Football
ESPN, beginning at 3:30pm Live EST
College football bowl season continues on ESPN with the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium in Boise and the Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at
The NBA tips off the 2020-21 regular season, which has been shortened to 72 games due to COVID-19. Opening night has Stephen Curry’s return to the court as his Golden State Warriors visit Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. The nightcap has Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers vs. LeBron James and the champion L.A. Lakers.
The Price Is Right at Night
CBS, 8pm EST
Drew Carey hosts this special holiday-themed primetime edition of the game show as families come on down to the iconic stage to play for festive prizes.
neXt
FOX, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
FOX isn’t bringing back neXtfor a second season, so the series will wrap up tonight with the final two episodes, “File #9” and “File #10.” LeBlanc (John Slattery) and Shea (Fernanda Andrade) devise one last dangerous ploy to destroy neXt and save their lives, their families and the world.
The Christmas High Note
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After being stood up by her partner Brad (William McNamara), Rachel (Jamie Luner) soon meets Michael (Johnny Messner) and his teenage daughter, Sophia. During Christmas Eve pageant rehearsals, Sophia finds herself challenged to hit the high note in her solo of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.” Rachel offers to coach Sophia’s performance and discovers a new interest in Michael.
“The Voice” Holiday Celebration
NBC, 8pm EST
An array of coaches from The Voicepast and present, some music superstars, and many beloved artists from the competition series’ family perform holiday classics and popular modern favorites. Plus, Season 19 coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani share some of their favorite holiday traditions and memories.
City Hall
PBS, 8pm EST
Explore the role of city government and see how Boston provides services for its citizens. Mayor Marty Walsh and his administration grapple with their policy priorities, which include racial justice, affordable housing, climate action and homelessness.
Mighty Cruise Ships: “Viking Star”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
Sailing up the west coast of Europe, Viking Star’s guests revel in the beaches of Spain, the green cliffs of England, and the vivid history of France. But to get there, the captain and his team must squeeze through narrow passages, battle through rough seas, and time arrivals and departures with tides that can prevent them from entering some ports — or strand them beside the dock, threatening the entire itinerary.
Let’s Make a Deal Primetime
CBS, 9pm EST
Let’s Make a Deal will be decked out with holiday decorations, as well as festively themed games and deals. Plus, Christopher Jackson, star of Bullon CBS, makes a special guest appearance. Wayne Brady hosts.
A “Saturday Night Live” Christmas Special
NBC, 9pm EST
Santa brings the laughs as SNLgoes into the time capsule for two hours of Christmas-themed sketches.
First Christmas
OWN, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Given up for adoption and placed in foster care at a young age, writer Halle Downing (Idara Victor) receives the blessing of a lifetime when she is invited to spend Christmas in New Orleans with the biological family she never knew. Halle soon faces the hard reality that finding her place in this close-knit family is going to take longer than she thought.