TV Best Bets for December 23

The Midnight Sky
Netflix, Original Film!
George Clooney directed, coproduced and stars in this postapocalyptic tale based on Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight. The film follows Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. David Oyelowo and Kyle Chandler also star.
College Football
ESPN, beginning at 3pm Live EST
ESPN airs a pair of college football bowl games with the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and the Montgomery Bowl at Alabama’s Cramton Bowl.
Bell, Book and Candle
TCM, 6pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Magic and mirth abound in this 1958 romantic comedy, which received Oscar nominations for its lovely and colorful art direction and costume design. It’s the second big-screen pairing of James Stewart and Kim Novak from that year, coming out about six months after Vertigoand featuring a much lighter tone than that classic Hitchcock psychological thriller. Here, it all seems like good fun when Greenwich Village witch Gillian “Gil” Holroyd (Novak) casts a spell on publisher Shepherd “Shep” Henderson (Stewart) in a plot to get back at his fiancée, a snooty former schoolmate. However, complications arise when Gil begins to have actual feelings for her human plaything, along with the fact that her reckless warlock brother Nicky (Jack Lemmon) is planning on exposing their witchy world by writing a book on magic with egomaniacal author Sidney Redlitch (Ernie Kovacs) for Shep’s publishing company.
A Holly Dolly Christmas
CBS, 8pm EST
Christmas is Dolly Parton’s favorite time of year, and the beloved entertainer is excited to share some much-needed joy and holiday cheer. Performing from an intimate, candlelit set, Dolly brings both powerful, faith-?lled hymns and lighthearted holiday classics to viewers, sharing personal Christmas stories and faith-based recollections of the season, interspersed with songs from her new holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas.
Christmas at the Castle
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
This Christmas, Blaire Henderson (Brooke Burfitt), a perfume expert from New York, is sent to remote Scotland to find a rare fragrance, the Heart of the Highlands. But when she arrives, she finds the dashing license owner, Alistair McGregor (Dan Jeannotte), is a stubborn aristocrat who won’t sell. Thinking on her feet, she poses as a documentary filmmaker to learn the secret formula. The more time they spend together, the more sparks fly. With the scent of romance in the air, will Blaire find love where she least expected?
Epic Yellowstone
Smithsonian Channel, beginning at 8pm EST
It’s a place where snow meets fiery underground forces, where waters travel from Rocky Mountain peaks to the Great Plains, and where age-old battles between predator and prey take place. This is Yellowstone, home to some of the most spectacular landscapes and wildlife in America. Join host Bill Pullman on an exploration of its colorful springs and raging waters, its glittering winters and lush summers, and its returning packs of predators and vast array of winged creatures.
The Mothman Sightings
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
A new Shock Doc documentary special looks into the mysterious Mothman.
The Great Christmas Light Fight
ABC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In the season’s final two back-to-back episodes, festive families will showcase their awe-inspiring holiday displays, competing to win the $50,000 prize. We’ll be treated to megawatt synchronized light show, Santa’s workshop filled with charming animatronics, a magical interactive display reminiscent of a mini Disneyland, and much more. Then judge Carter Oosterhouse will announce the season winner of the coveted Light Fighttrophy.
Sistas: “Thinking of You”
BET, 9pm EST
Andi (KJ Smith) believes she is being punished for dating a married man, but Danni (Mignon) and Sabrina (Novi Brown) stand in full support of her as she attempts to make things right with Gary (Chido Nwokocha). Meanwhile, Calvin (Anthony Dalton) and Maurice (Brian Jordan Jr.) enter into an agreement.
Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event
CBS, 9pm EST
CBS airs an encore of this special featuring Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performing songs of the season for viewers looking for the comfort and shared joy of music during the holidays.
Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller: “Pimps”
Nat Geo, 9pm EST
In an eye-opening journey through her home state of California, journalist Mariana van Zeller embeds with pimps, victims, undercover cops and private investigators to understand the ugly business of illicit sex in America. How do pimps recruit? How do they think? Where do they get their power? And just how far will they go to grab their share of this billion-dollar black market?
Buddy Valastro: Road to Recovery
TLC, 9pm EST
This two-hour special follows the dramatic events as they transpired in real time with footage captured immediately after a recent hand accident at Buddy’s home. It’s a long, emotional journey from Buddy’s multiple surgeries, to his family anxiously waiting at the hospital, to grueling physical therapy, and to his first days back at the job. As business deadlines loom, commitments for over-the-top cakes stack up, and with the holiday season around the corner, the stakes couldn’t be higher. But above all, Buddy faces the ultimate question: Can you still be the Cake Boss if you can’t make cakes?
Bigfoot: Fear in the Woods
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
A new Shock Doc documentary special explores reports of the famous Bigfoot.
The Crimes That Changed Us: “Patty Hearst”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
In the 1970s, leftwing radicals take heiress Patty Hearst hostage. While the FBI focuses their efforts on bank robbery charges, a murder goes unsolved. Church volunteer and mother of four Myrna Opsahl’s death gets lost in the shuffle even after Patty Hearst publishes a book naming the person who pulled the trigger. But Myrna’s son Jon will not let his beloved mother’s death go unsolved — even if he has to wait 28 years for justice. With the help of Los Angeles D.A. Michael Latin, his mother’s killers finally are sentenced for their crimes.