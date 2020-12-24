TV Best Bets for December 24

The Greatest Showman
ABC, 8pm EST
In the network broadcast premiere of this 2017 musical, Hugh Jackman stars as P.T. Barnum, a visionary who rose from nothing to create the “Greatest Show on Earth,” a spectacle and celebration of his larger-than-life imagination that captivated audiences around the globe.
Carols From King’s 2020
BritBox
An annual worldwide broadcasting phenomenon that takes place at the medieval chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, Carols from King’s is a beloved British celebration of Christmas. Every year, the King’s College Chapel Choir performs a carol service that always opens with “Once in Royal David’s City” followed later on by a new, specially commissioned carol for each year.
Shadow Lines
Sundance Now, New Series!
This is the U.S. premiere of a 10-episode drama set in the 1950s in which the hottest spot of the Cold War is not Washington or Moscow, but Helsinki, where the KGB and the CIA vie for control of Finland, a small Nordic country wedged between East and West powers. Helena (Emmi Parviainen), a student freshly returned from the United States, is recruited by her godfather to join a top-secret Finnish task force in its ongoing missions: preventing the two global powerhouses meddling in the presidential election and keeping their homeland independent. But as she begins to discover the truth about her past, her personal and professional life collide. With long-kept secrets and political agendas coming to a head, the team must overcome the lies and distrust if they have any chance of succeeding. All episodes are available today.
“White Christmas” Takeover
SundanceTV, beginning at 2pm EST, It’s a Wonderful Life, NBC, 8pm, Catch TWO Classics!
Fans of classic holiday films are gifted with two terrific stocking stuffers today. Beginning this afternoon, SundanceTV airs eight consecutive showings of the 1954 musical White Christmas! The movie takes its title, of course, from Irving Berlin’s classic song made famous by Bing Crosby in the 1942 film Holiday Inn. Crosby also stars here, and performs a new version of the iconic tune, as he and Danny Kaye play veterans who become famous song-and-dance men after World War II. Soon, they join forces with singing sisters (Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen) to help save their former Army general’s Vermont inn. Along with the title song, White Christmasalso features other memorable Berlin toe-tappers, including “Sisters,” “Snow” and “Count Your Blessings (Instead of Sheep),” which was nominated for an Oscar.Additionally, this evening — if you missed its airings on USA Network earlier this month or just want to see it again — you can watch James Stewart, Donna Reed, Henry Travers and Lionel Barrymore in Frank Capra’s beloved 1946 masterpiece It’s a Wonderful Lifein its annual NBC broadcast. Stewart stars as George Bailey, a discouraged and despairing building-and-loan manager who contemplates suicide before a guardian angel named Clarence (Travers) intervenes and allows him to see what George’s small town of Bedford Falls would be without him — and all that is right in his world.
College Football: New Mexico Bowl
ESPN, 3:30pm Live EST
ESPN has coverage of the New Mexico Bowl, which has traditionally taken place in Albuquerque but will take place at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, this year due to New Mexico’s COVID-19 restrictions.
“Doctor Who” Christmas Specials Marathon
BBC America, beginning at 6:15am EST
Spend Christmas with the Doctor as BBC America presents a marathon of Doctor WhoChristmas specials throughout the day and continuing Friday.
Christmas Eve With the Family
IFC, beginning at 7:05am EST
If you can’t spend Christmas with your own family, IFC makes you a holiday offer you can’t refuse with nearly 24 hours of classic drama and comedy related to mob families. Enjoy Goodfellas(1990), The Godfather(1972), The Godfather Part II(1974) and My Cousin Vinny(1992; airs twice today).
Yuletide Yeti: “Yeti in America”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
Shocking new evidence suggests that the yeti, one of the world’s most elusive and dangerous monsters, may not only come from an otherworldly source but also resides in America.
Greek Island Odyssey Marathon
Smithsonian Channel, beginning at 9pm EST
Historian Bettany Hughes has embarked on an epic, personal journey. Inspired by Homer’s The Odyssey, she will sail the unpredictable Mediterranean seas, tracing Odysseus’s long journey home. Her mission: to experience what the Greek hero experienced and to uncover truths behind the myths and legends, all while enjoying the delights of ancient Greece today. Follow her 1,700-mile adventure as it takes her to over a dozen islands and 22 historic sites and puts her through two hair-raising storms and even an earthquake.
24 Hours of “A Christmas Story” Marathon
TNT, 9pm EST
“You’ll shoot your eye out!” All 9-year-old Ralphie Parker wanted for the holidays was a Red Ryder air rifle, but the days leading up to Christmas where he is surrounded by his less than perfect family and all sorts of setbacks make this one of the most memorable and funny holiday classics of all time.
Tidings of Terror: “Deadly Snow”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
A killer avalanche leaves three friends fighting for their lives at a ski resort; an out-of-this-world dust storm swallows an entire city in an instant; and a landslide rips away massive chunks of earth from a Norwegian shoreline.
Merry Scary Christmas: “Aliens Up North”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
A nighttime snowmobile ride turns terrifying when a man finds a mysterious implant in his leg; four friends witness an eerie light show; an otherworldly beast stalks a family in the Alaskan brush; and an unholy chorus echoes through the night skies.
Christmas Eve Mass
NBC, 11:30pm EST
Watch the Pope Francis-led mass from St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.