TV Best Bets for December 25

Soul
Disney+, Feature Film Premiere!
Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey lend their voices to Pixar’s latest animated feature, which asks the question: What is it that makes you … YOU?
Sylvie’s Love
Amazon Prime Video, Original Film!
Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha play a couple who reconnect years after a summer romance and discover their feelings have not changed.
Bridgerton
Netflix, New Series!
From Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland comes this quick-witted and romantic period drama inspired by Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels. The series follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family, as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Daphne finds herself in an increasing attraction to, and battle of wits with, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), the catch of the season. Julie Andrews lends her voice to the mysterious Lady Whistledown, author of a high-society scandal sheet.
We Can Be Heroes
Netflix, Original Film!
Robert Rodriguez (Spy Kids) wrote, directed and produced this family-oriented fantasy adventure, which is a stand-alone sequel to his 2005 film The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. When alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents — and the world. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christian Slater and Pedro Pascal lead the cast.
Queen’s Christmas Message 2020
BritBox
Every year on Christmas Day, Queen Elizabeth addresses the public in a broadcast in which she shares a chronicle of the year’s major events and personal milestones.
Burrow
Disney+
In this Pixar animated short that accompanies the feature film Soul, also releasing today on Disney+, a young rabbit embarks on a journey to dig the burrow of her dreams, despite not having a clue what she’s doing. Rather than reveal to her neighbors her imperfections, she digs herself deeper and deeper into trouble. After hitting (bed)rock bottom, she learns there is no shame in asking for help.
Wonder Woman 1984
HBO Max, Feature Film Premiere!
DC’s eagerly awaited and COVID-delayed follow-up to its 2017 blockbuster finally hits theaters and HBO Max. Jumping from World War I to the 1980s, the film pits Diana (Gal Gadot) against new foes Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). Available for one month on HBO Max starting today, at no additional cost to subscribers.
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration
ABC, 10am EST
Disney’s annual Christmas celebration airs Christmas morning on ABC and features heartwarming stories and amazing celebrity performances.
NBA Basketball
ABC & ESPN, beginning at 12pm Live EST
The NBA leaves at full Christmas Day of marquee matchups under the tree. Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat (ESPN), Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors battle Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (ABC), Kevin Durant leads the Brooklyn Nets against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (ABC), Luka Don?i? and the Dallas Mavericks visit LeBron James and the champion L.A. Lakers (ABC & ESPN), and Kawhi Leonard’s L.A. Clippers clash with Nikola Joki?’s Denver Nuggets (ESPN).
Aerial America Marathon
Smithsonian Channel, beginning at 12pm EST
Take off on a thrilling flight across America. This epic series offers rare glimpses of our nation’s most treasured landmarks, all seen from breathtaking heights. From busy cityscapes to quiet landscapes, we capture the history and the pageantry of our amazing country, which is as diverse as the people who occupy it.
College Football: Camellia Bowl
ESPN, 2:30pm Live EST
Christmas Day college football bowl game action features the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.
Worst Cooks in America
Cooking Channel, beginning at 3pm EST
Nine new episodes of Worst Cooks in Americaair back-to-back.
“The Osbournes Want to Believe” Marathon
Travel Channel, beginning at 3pm EST
Enjoy several hours of the reality series in which Jack Osbourne is determined to make his parents, Ozzy and Sharon, full-fledged paranormal believers by sharing the craziest, most jaw-dropping videos of supernatural activity ever caught on camera for them to experience and critique.
NFL Football: Minnesota at New Orleans
FOX & NFL Network, 4:30pm Live EST
A special Christmas Day Friday edition of Thursday Night Footballhas the Minnesota Vikings in the Big Easy for a Week 16 clash against the New Orleans Saints.
My Sweet Holiday
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Sadie’s (Malone Thomas) boyfriend cancels their holiday plans, she decides to spend Christmas with her parents back in her hometown, only to find out they’ve sold the family’s beloved chocolate store to a stranger who knows nothing about chocolate. Begrudgingly, her father convinces her that she’d be the obvious choice to help teach the new owner everything she knows about chocolate. In the middle of planning the perfect retirement party for her parents, she discovers that not everything has to be perfect. And sometimes, when you least expect it, you find love. Also stars Jason Burkey.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
NBC, 8pm EST
In this original 1966 TV special based on Dr. Seuss’ classic story, Boris Karloff narrates and voices the title Grinch, who schemes to steal every material vestige of Christmas from the Whos of Whoville. But the Grinch ultimately discovers he can’t remove the spirit of Christmas from the Whos’ hearts.
Holidays With the Hepburns
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
While legendary actresses Katharine Hepburn and Audrey Hepburn were not related, they certainly did share a charisma and acting talent that established them as towering and enduring figures in Hollywood history. You can watch both of them doing what they did best in tonight’s six-film lineup featuring three titles for each woman. The evening begins with Audrey’s Best Actress Oscar-nominated performance as the title character in Billy Wilder’s romantic comedy Sabrina(1954). You can also enjoy watching Audrey in the beloved musical My Fair Lady(1964), and in the romantic comedy Two for the Road(1967). As for Katharine, tonight you can see her in her Best Actress Oscar-nominated role in John Huston’s 1951 classic The African Queen; in the 1938 romantic comedy Holiday, helmed by her frequent director George Cukor; and in her Best Actress Oscar-winning role in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner(1967), alongside her longtime partner and fellow screen legend Spencer Tracy.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
NBC, 8:30pm EST
Jim Carrey plays Dr. Seuss’ titular meanie in this 2000 live-action adaptation directed by Ron Howard.
Surprising Santa Claus
HGTV, 9pm EST
Lara Spencer, known to television fans as a regular contributor on Good Morning Americaand host of the hit series Flea Market Flip, will work with a team of designers, contractors and volunteers to give the town of Santa Claus, Indiana, the biggest Christmas present it has ever received. It will be a race against the clock as the team tackles two surprise home renovations and a special bonus for the town square that will spread holiday cheer to the whole community.
“Call the Midwife” Holiday Special
PBS, 9pm EST
It is December 1965. Everyone at Nonnatus House is looking forward to traditional celebrations with all the trimmings, but nothing goes quite to plan. Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, and Trixie is incensed to receive a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas gift. Meanwhile, a surprise reunion for Shelagh involves her in a deeply moving birth, and the circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane!
Paranormal Caught on Camera: “OMG Caught on Camera”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Two friends emerge unharmed after a car plows into a restaurant; skydivers miraculously survive after their planes collide; a Utah man stares death in the face as he’s stalked by an angry cougar; and more.