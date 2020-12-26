TV Best Bets for December 26

Most Terrifying With Jason Hawes: “Blackbeard’s Vengeance”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Jason Hawes unearths America’s scariest haunts, including an island stalked by the spirit of a notorious pirate, a restaurant quaking with ghostly activity and an orphanage where a monstrous headmistress tortures innocent souls from beyond the grave.
Air & Space Stunt Marathon
Smithsonian Channel, All-day Marathon
You’re in for a menu ofair and space themed programming featuring hit titles such as Mighty Planes, Black in Space:Breaking the Color Barrier, Space Disasters, Ice Airport Alaska, Air Disastersand more.
“Doctor Who” Marathon
BBC America, beginning at 6am EST
Travel through time and space with BBC America’s year-end Doctor Whomarathon, with Saturday and Sunday episodes featuring Matt Smith as the Doctor. The marathon continues with Peter Capaldi on Monday, David Tennant on Tuesday, the best of the Daleks on Wednesday, the best of Timey Wimey on Thursday and Jodie Whittaker on New Year’s Day.
College Football
ESPN & ABC, beginning at 12pm Live EST
A full day of college football postseason games features the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (ABC), the Cure Bowl (ESPN), the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (ABC), the Lending Tree Bowl (ESPN), the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl (ESPN) and the Guaranteed Rate Bowl (ESPN).
Christmas Leftovers
IFC, beginning at 1:30pm EST
Not ready to say goodbye to Christmas yet? Spend the day after watching nearly 12 hours of holiday movies on IFC. Things start with the 1945 Barbara Stanwyck classic Christmas in Connecticut, and continue with A Dennis the Menace Christmas(2007), A Christmas Story 2(2012) and Jack Frost (1998; back-to-back showings).
The Baby Stealer
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After a traumatizing robbery, Rachel and her husband Peter decide to move away from the city to start their family. Rachel finds it difficult to get to know her new neighbors, with the exception of Sandy. The two women hit it off instantly, and when Rachel is put on bed rest for the remainder of her pregnancy, Sandy is more than willing to help. However, things start to take a dark turn when Rachel notices Sandy’s suspicious behavior. Rachel then sees Sandy with a baby no one even knew she had. As Sandy’s odd behavior begins to spiral out of control, Rachel begins to fear her unborn child may be what Sandy truly desires. Sara Mitich, Kristian Bruun and Brigitte Kingsley star.
Memorable Goodbyes
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
It’s never easy saying goodbye, even for movie characters, but it can be memorable. Tonight’s double-feature features two films that close with iconic tear-jerking moments when their lovers had to separate. The night begins with what is probably Hollywood’s most enduring and quotable farewell scene, when Best Actor Oscar nominee Humphrey Bogart’s Rick assures Ingrid Bergman’s Ilsa that they’ll “always have Paris” as he reluctantly, but for the greater good, sends her out of his life at the airport in the Best Picture Oscar-winning Casablanca(1942). After that, Best Actress Oscar nominee Barbra Streisand’s Katie and Robert Redford’s Hubbell happen to run into each other again later in life after they shared many early years — including a former marriage and a child — together. As they catch each other up on their new lives and loves, they wistfully, but realistically, realize that they are no longer the way they were in The Way We Were(1973).
History’s Greatest Mysteries: “Roswell: First Witness — The Writer”
History, 9pm EST
The exploration of the latest theories about the 1947 crash of an unidentifiable object in Roswell, New Mexico, comes to a conclusion. The diary of the man first on the scene of the crash may reveal important information — if it can be decoded.
Kentucky Murder Mystery: The Trials of Anthony Gray
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
This two-hour special delves into the case of Anthony Gray, a man accused of killing his parents in 2007. After an extensive trial featuring a tearful confession on camera, Anthony was sentenced to 45 years and remains incarcerated to this day. But looks can be deceiving, and this might not be an open-and-shut case. In a trial of errors, Anthony’s confession eventually gets thrown out. If Anthony didn’t kill his parents, the lingering question is who did? This special reveals a dark tale of family drama, gun-running, stolen safes — and the possibility that the real killer sat in the same living room where James and Vivian were killed.