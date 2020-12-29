TV Best Bets for December 29

American Masters: “Laura Ingalls Wilder: Prairie to Page”
PBS, 8pm EST
This documentary presents an unvarnished look at Laura Ingalls Wilder, whose autobiographical fiction helped shape American ideas of the frontier and self-reliance. A Midwestern farm woman who published her first novel at age 65, Wilder turned her frontier childhood into the bestselling Little House series. Featuring never-before-published letters, photographs and family artifacts, this film explores the context in which Wilder lived and wrote, as well as the true nature of her personality. Historians, scholars and fans provide additional perspectives on Wilder’s life and legacy, and actors from the beloved TV series Little House on the Prairie —Melissa Gilbert, Alison Arngrim and Dean Butler — also offer insights.
A Teacher: “Episode 10”
FX on Hulu, Series Finale!
Claire (Kate Mara) and Eric (Nick Robinson) have seemingly moved on with their lives, but a chance encounter brings new truths to light.
College Football
ESPN, beginning at 5:30pm Live EST
College football bowl game action on ESPN continues with Oklahoma State vs. Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida; and Texas vs. Colorado in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.
Popstar’s Best of 2020
The CW, 8pm EST
Host Elizabeth Stanton will count down the greatest and most memorable moments and trends of 2020.
In Memoriam
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Throughout this evening and into late tomorrow afternoon, Turner Classic Movies will air movies starring notable actors and other film personalities who have passed away this year, and who have not already been honored by the network with separate film tributes (as Kirk Douglas has been, for example). First up is the iconic 1967 comedy The Graduate in honor of Buck Henry, who cowrote the Oscar-nominated screenplay and also appeared in a role. Among the others remembered in this tribute: actress Shirley Knight, with her Best Supporting Actress Oscar-nominated role in the drama Sweet Bird of Youth (1962); actor Fred Willard, with his small but hilarious role in the comedy This Is Spinal Tap (1984); actor Brian Dennehy, with the drama The Belly of an Architect (1987); composer Ennio Morricone, with the Italian war film The Battle of Algiers (1966); actress Honor Blackman, with the 1958 British war comedy The Square Peg; actress Diana Rigg, with the Agatha Christie mystery Evil Under the Sun (1982); and actor Wilford Brimley, with the drama The China Syndrome (1979); among others.
7 Little Johnstons
TLC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Dad Trent, mom Amber and their five kids ride out 2020’s stay-at-home orders in Season 8. All the family togetherness puts a damper on the parents’ alone time, so they turn to pole dancing to spice things up!
Master Distiller
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The spirits-making competition show is back and boozier than ever with an all new season featuring three competitors, three judges — Mark, Digger and Tim from Discovery’s Moonshiners — and one winning spirit. Facing all new challenges — from distilling navy-strength rum and vodka, to creating George Washington’s famous rye recipe — the best legal and outlaw distillers from across the country will go head-to-head in the ultimate booze-making competition.
Nurses: “Incoming/Undisclosed Conditions”
NBC, 9pm EST
If you missed them in previews that NBC aired earlier this month, check out the first two episodes of this Canadian medical drama before it picks up with new episodes beginning Jan. 5, in its regular Tuesday night time slot following This Is Us.
Streets of Dreams With Marcus
New Series!
CNBC, 10pmThe host travels to the most iconic streets in the U.S. to explore the businesses that made them destinations. This week, we meet the jewelers of New York’s Diamond District.
Lone Star Law: Patrol and Protect
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
In this series, get a front-row seat as Texas game wardens encounter perilous situations that affect citizens and wildlife alike as they oversee more than 250,000 square miles of deserts, lakes, piney woods, bayous, plains and coasts.
Supermarket Stakeout
Food Network, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Alex Guarnaschelli, one of our favorite Chopped judges, puts more chefs through mystery challenges as four foodies are dared to create perfect plates using whatever ingredients they can acquire from shoppers leaving a grocery store. The fear of Spam is real!