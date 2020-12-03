TV Best Bets for December 3

Rocket Around the Xmas Tree
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
Get your mistletoe missiles, catapulting candy canes and sky-rocketing snowmen ready! Discovery kicks off the holidays in tree-mendous style with this explosive holiday-themed rocket competition. Teams of daredevils compete in a series of explosive contests to determine who can take their holiday cheer to new heights and walk away with the coveted “Golden Rocket-Tree Topper” trophy. Hosted by YouTube star and science aficionado Nick Uhas, these teams of supersonic rocketeers, ranging from thrill-seeking amateurs to aerospace engineers, will put their unique backgrounds and skill sets to the test as they take on these supercharged challenges and give 2020 the explosive send-off it deserves.
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
Netflix
When Barry the Berry Bear doesn’t show up to deliver the traditional Blunderberry Cakes on Blunderberry Day Eve, the Fix-It Force kicks it into high gear to save the town’s most magical holiday.
Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem/Just Another Christmas
Netflix, Original Film!
In this original film from Brazil, after taking a very nasty fall on Christmas Eve, grinchy Jorge (Leandro Hassum) blacks out and wakes up one year later, with no memory of the year that has passed. He soon realizes that he’s doomed to keep waking up on Christmas Eve after Christmas Eve, having to deal with the aftermath of what his other self has done the other 364 days of the year.
TCM Morning & Afternoon Movie: The Atomic Age
TCM, beginning at 7:30am EST, Catch a Classic!
The world’s entry into the era of nuclear weapons beginning with the dropping of atomic bombs during World War II caused a great deal of anxiety. Those fears, as well as other topics related to the new atomic age, were reflected in films beginning in the 1950s, including the titles seen on Turner Classic Movies this morning and afternoon. First is Above and Beyond, a 1952 film that is part drama and docudrama as it relates the events of the Hiroshima bombing. Next is the classic film noir D.O.A. (1950) — with plot elements involving stolen iridium and a radioactive isotope — followed by World Without End (1956), where astronauts find themselves transported to a future Earth decimated after an atomic war. The rest of the day features great examples of the most famous film genre of the early atomic age, the giant atomic monster movie: Attack of the 50 Foot Woman (1958), Godzilla (1954), Them! (1954) and It Came From Beneath the Sea (1955).
General Hospital
ABC, 2pm EST
Taggert (Réal Andrews) lashes out at Carly (Laura Wright). Ava (Maura West) looks to Nik (Marcus Coloma) for answers. Jordan (Briana Henry) and Portia (Brook Kerr) have a heart-to-heart. Martin (Michael E. Knight) is taken aback by an unwanted visitor. Curtis (Donnell Turner) learns that Laura (Genie Francis) has more information than she first let on.
Station 19: “We Are Family”
ABC, 8pm EST
The future of Sullivan’s (Boris Kodjoe) career hangs in the balance as his disciplinary hearing gets underway, and Ben (Jason George), Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), Emmett Dixon (Lachlan Buchanan) and former Fire Chief Dixon (Pat Healy) are called to testify. Meanwhile, the crew investigates an electrical fire at a neglected apartment building that serves as the home and performance space for some of Seattle’s most prominent drag queens.
Live From Daryl’s House: “Billy Gibbons”
AXS TV, 8pm EST
ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons teams up with host Daryl Hall to perform hit songs like “La Grange” and “Sharp Dressed Man.”
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Greatest Moments
The CW, 8pm EST
This one-hour special celebrates the annual show’s 25th anniversary by taking a look back on performances and special backstage moments from years past.
BattleBots
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
After production was halted due to COVID-19 earlier this year, BattleBots is back for a brand-new season of epic robotic combat. Sixty teams from across the globe have converged for the hardest-hitting tournament in combat robotics. Unproven rookies, up-and-coming stars and legends in the game will throw their fearsome fighting machines into the BattleBox. Sportscaster Chris Rose and UFC fighter Kenny Florian return once again to provide play-by-play commentary, while Jenny Taft reports from the builder pits and Faruq Tauheed is the ring announcer. This season, a new expert joins the commentary team: the Bot Whisperer, a.k.a. BattleBots veteran and robot guru Peter Abrahamson.
Flipping Across America: “Small Houses, Big Flips”
HGTV, 8pm EST
In the blue corner, we have Ken and Anita Corsini (Flip or Flop Atlanta) in Atlanta. They’re taking on a small house with warped floors and ceilings. And in the red corner, Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins (Flip or Flop Nashville) in Nashville are flipping a cramped cottage with issues of its own. These places were purchased at a similar price, and both are small houses with big problems. Will the market make a difference in what team gets the most bang for their buck?
The Voice Holiday Celebration
NBC, 8pm EST
An array of coaches from The Voice past and present, some music superstars and many beloved artists from the competition series’ family perform holiday classics and popular modern favorites. Plus, Season 19 coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani share some of their favorite holiday traditions and memories. The special will encore Dec. 16 and Dec. 22.
Ghost Adventures: “Destitute and Damned”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
Zak, Nick and Aaron hear the tormented cries of the dead as they walk the paint-peeled halls of an abandoned hospital in Pennsylvania. The crew then uncovers the grim truth about a haunted fort in western Arkansas.
Grey’s Anatomy: “You’ll Never Walk Alone”
ABC, 9pm EST
Owen (Kevin McKidd) faces a medical diagnosis that challenges more than he imagined. Meanwhile, Koracick (Greg Germann) begins to go stir crazy; and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) gets a not-so-subtle glimpse into Winston’s (Anthony Hill) background.
Southern Charm: “Monumental Challeng
Bravo, 9pmThe past two months have seen so many changes, not just in Charleston but around the world. A global pandemic. Schools, restaurants and other public spaces closed. Residents asked to quarantine at home. Not to mention political rallies and other protests. As Charleston reopens, everyone comes to grips with their “new normal.”
Mom: “Astronauts and Fat Trimmings”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Astronauts and Fat Trimmings,” Bonnie (Allison Janney) and Adam (William Fichtner) offer relationship advice when they sense tension between Jill (Jaime Pressly) and Andy (returning guest star Will Sasso).
Swamp People: Serpent Invasion
History, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Two hourlong episodes kick off the new season of this series that finds the Cajun Navy returning to Florida to help battle the incredibly dangerous and invasive species of Burmese pythons destroying the Everglades. This year, the hunters split into two teams to cover more ground and travel farther than ever before. They’ll use different transportation methods and tools as their mission takes them into dark, dangerous and mysterious areas of the swamp where people have rarely stepped foot and the snakes breed unchecked.
A Time to Kill
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
Season 1 of the true-crime series resumes tonight with the episode “A Bomb in Broad Daylight.” A car explosion rocks the parking lot of a Tucson country club, leaving developer and business tycoon Gary Triano dead among the wreckage. Arizona detectives determine the killer detonated the homemade bomb at close range, and the list of suspects soon includes mobsters, defrauded investors and the victim’s ex-wife. Gary’s girlfriend says he was swimming in debt and was convinced he was being followed. But it will take nearly a decade before a surprising new clue leads to a cross-country manhunt for his killer.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Remember Me in Quarantine”
NBC, 9pm EST
The SVU questions a group of college roommates when one of them goes missing during COVID lockdown.
Killer Cases: “The Doctor Is Dead”
A&E, 10pm EST, New Series!
This new A&E series brings all the emotion, drama and suspense from chilling murder trials. It’s a journey through the criminal justice process that gives viewers an inside look at real cases as never before. In the series premiere, Dr. Teresa Sievers was a rising social media star when she was found bludgeoned to death in her kitchen. Detectives quickly came to focus on her husband Mark, who had taken out a large life insurance policy on his successful wife, in a murder-for-hire scheme.
A Million Little Things: “Writings on the Wall”
ABC, 10pm EST
Katherine (Grace Park) and Theo (Tristan Byon) learn to adapt to their new life after Eddie’s (David Giuntoli) accident. Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) grow distant as Rome suppresses his anger over the failed adoption. Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) struggles with having a date at the house while the kids are away. Maggie (Allison Miller) unexpectedly bonds with her new roommate as Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) navigates trying to stay friends with her while building his relationship with Darcy (Floriana Lima).
Star Trek: Discovery: “Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum”
CBS, 10pm EST
Season 1 episodes of Star Trek: Discovery continue with “Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum” (a Latin phrase meaning “If you want peace, prepare for war”). The USS Discovery is tasked with a high-priority mission on the planet Pahvo to learn the science behind the Klingons’ cloaking technology.
Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death: “Lost Highway”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
In 1996, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a young mother is found dead on the side of a rural stretch of highway in an apparent hit-and-run accident. But as the family grieves, the facade begins to crack, and soon the truth seeps out.
The Holzer Files: “Blood in the Water”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Famed ghost hunter Hans Holzer heard stories of paranormal activity taking place in Staten Island’s historic Conference House, a site famous for peace but with a dark and bloody past. After generations of people reported noises, murmurs, moans and pleas, Hans conducted two investigations. Mediums sensed the murder of a young woman on the staircase by an imposing man from the American Revolution, and Holzer felt there was more to the case. Now, when Dave Schrader, Cindy Kaza and Shane Pittman return, the spirits guide them to the water’s edge, where a terrible truth awaits.
The Movie Show
Syfy, 11pm EST
Syfy’s new late-night comedy series, a fictional public access movie review show hosted by two puppets discussing the biggest sci-fi blockbusters of all time, moves to its regular time slot tonight. The Movie Show is hosted by polar opposites Deb and Wade (voiced by Adam Dubowsky and Alex Stone), who have nothing in common other than their shared love of movies and that they’re puppets.
