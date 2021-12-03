TV Best Bets for December 3

Christmas ... Again?!
Disney Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Disney fan-favorite Scarlett Estevez stars as Ro, a high-spirited 12-year-old experiencing a lackluster Christmas. Ro isn’t handling her parents’ divorce well and she wants her life back the way it was — her parents back together, her dad’s new girlfriend and son out of the picture, and their family traditions restored. After a disappointing celebration with her family, including her sister Gabriela, Abuela Sofia and Abuelo Hector, she makes a wish to a neighborhood Santa for a “do-over” and unexpectedly finds herself reliving Christmas Day over and over ... and over again. Now, in order to break the strange magical loop, Ro must learn to appreciate her loving family as it is, as well as the true meaning of Christmas.
Silent Night
AMC+, Feature Film Exclusive!
This darkly comedic drama follows parents Nell (Keira Knightley) and Simon (Matthew Goode), who have invited their closest friends to join their family for Christmas dinner at their idyllic home in the English countryside. As the group comes together, it feels like old times — but behind all of the laughter and merriment, something is not quite right. The world outside is facing impending doom, and no amount of gifts, games or Prosecco can make mankind’s imminent destruction go away. Surviving the holidays just got a lot more complicated.
Acapulco
Apple TV+, Season Finale!
The comedy that follows a young man (Enrique Arrizon) in his dream job as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco concludes its first season.
Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues
Apple TV+
Following the success of Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special (which is also still available to stream), pop icon Carey is back with this new holiday spectacular. The event will bring Carey together with Grammy-nominated artist Khalid and Grammy-winning gospel star Kirk Franklin for the first and only performance of their new holiday single, “Fall in Love at Christmas.”
The Hunt for the Chicago Strangler
discovery+, New Series!
Since 1999, 51 mostly Black women have been found strangled across Chicago, their bodies dumped in garbage bins, alleyways and abandoned buildings. To this day, all but one of the cases remain unsolved, leading many to believe there is a serial killer or killers targeting women in Chicago. Through intimate interviews with families, activists, experts, politicians and police, this three-part special takes a deep dive into the murders and the close-knit communities that have been victimized by fear and loss.
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Disney+, Original Film!
The first book in Jeff Kinney’s bestselling Diary of a Wimpy Kid series is adapted in this all-new animated movie. Greg Heffley (voice of Brady Noon) is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous — he just has to survive middle school first. To make matters worse, Greg’s lovable best friend Rowley (Ethan William Childress) seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying. As details of his hilarious — and often disastrous — attempts to fit in fill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what is right.
The Rescue
Disney+
Oscar-winning Free Solo filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s latest feature documentary is this chronicle of the against-all-odds story that transfixed the world in 2018: the daring rescue of 12 boys and their coach from deep inside a flooded cave in Northern Thailand. The film shines a light on the high-risk world of cave diving, the astounding courage and compassion of the rescuers and the shared humanity of the international community that united to save those who were trapped. The Rescue earned a number of raves and awards on this year’s film festival circuit, including the People’s Choice Documentary Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Pen15
Hulu, New Episodes!
Everyone’s favorite middle schoolers are back with seven new Season 2 episodes as Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine play versions of themselves as 13-year-old outcasts in the year 2000, surrounded by actual 13-year-olds. In this world, seventh grade never ends and the pains of growing up are inevitable.
Alex Rider
IMDb TV, Season Premiere!
The spy thriller returns for Season 2, which is based on Eagle Strike, the fourth book in the Alex Rider series. After the death of his uncle and a deadly mission to bring down Point Blanc, Alex (Otto Farrant) is eager to put the past behind him and rebuild his life. However, when a horrific attack on a friend’s family draws him back into the world of spies, Alex must unravel a sinister political plot with global repercussions.
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays
Netflix, Season Premiere!
In Season 4 of the holiday baking competition series, competitors from past seasons bake wondrous winter treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
Mixtape
Netflix, Original Film!
On the eve of Y2K, orphaned, awkward 12-year-old Beverly (Gemma Brooke Allen) discovers a broken mixtape crafted by her parents when they were teens. Raised by her grandmother Gail (Julie Bowen), a former teen mom herself who finds it painful to speak about her late daughter, Beverly sees this mixtape as a chance to finally learn more about her parents, so she sets out on a journey to find all the songs on the tape.
Money Heist: Part 5, Vol. 2
Netflix, New Episodes!
The hit Spanish crime drama’s fifth and last season returns with its final five new episodes.
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Netflix
In this half-hour stop-motion animated special from Aardman, the world’s favorite sheep stars in his very own winter’s tale. Shaun’s (vocal effects by Justin Fletcher) seasonal excitement turns to dismay when a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings for the Flock inadvertently leads to Timmy (Fletcher) going missing. Can Shaun get Timmy back before he becomes someone else’s present?
Harlem
Prime Video, New Series!
Created, written and executive produced by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), this 10-episode single-camera comedy follows four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood: a rising-star professor struggling to make space for her love life; a savvy tech entrepreneur always dating someone new; a no-filter singer; and a hopeless romantic fashion designer. Together, they level up into the next phase of their careers, relationships and big-city dreams. Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson and Tyler Lepley star, with Jasmine Guy, Whoopi Goldberg and Andrea Martin among the recurring guest stars.
TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Femmes Fatales
TCM, beginning at 8:30am EST, Catch a Classic!
Make your daylight hours today a little more deliciously dark with this lineup of films featuring the wiles of memorable femmes fatales. First up is an early example of this archetype on the big screen: Aileen Pringle as Paula Vernoff, a sultry woman hired by a gangster to seduce a boxer (Hugh Trevor) into throwing a fight in Night Parade (1929). Next, in Journal of a Crime (1934), Ruth Chatterton plays Françoise, a jealous woman who resorts to murdering her husband’s mistress. After that, in 1936’s Satan Met a Lady, a loose adaptation of Dashiell Hammett’s novel The Maltese Falcon, Bette Davis stars as Valerie Purvis, a lying seductress who is among a few shady parties working a detective (Warren Williams) to help them track a priceless artifact. Then, in Madam Satan (1930), a musical comedy directed by Cecil B. DeMille, Kay Johnson is socialite Angela Brooks, who masquerades as a notorious femme fatale to win back her straying husband (Reginald Denny). Jane Wyatt headlines the next film, the 1950 film noir The Man Who Cheated Himself, as Lois Frazer, a wealthy socialite in the process of a divorce who shoots her husband (Harlan Warde) and gets her police lieutenant boyfriend (Lee J. Cobb) to help hide the body. Next, Ann Todd stars as the title character in David Lean’s 1950 British film noir Madeleine, a fact-based story about Madeleine Smith, a woman from a wealthy Glasgow family who was tried in 1857 for the murder of her lover (Ivan Desny). Finally, in the Oscar-nominated film noir The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946), Barbara Stanwyck portrays the title character, an heiress who tries to win back her lost love (Van Heflin) years after a murder drove them apart. Kirk Douglas also stars. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Disney’s Holiday Magic Quest
Disney Channel, 7pm; also streams on Disney+ EST
Yvette Nicole Brown hosts this year’s Magic Quest holiday special, which features various ZOMBIES stars on an adventure at Walt Disney World Resort. The villainous Maleficent has stolen the holiday star from atop the holiday tree, and its pieces have been hidden throughout Disney’s Hollywood Studios. After being divided into two teams, the competitors will be tasked to find the pieces, reassemble the star and place it back atop the tree in order to restore the magic to the theme park. With the help of their magic maps and the heroes they’ll meet along the way, the competitors will step into the stories inspired by each land, including navigating larger-than-life obstacles inside Andy’s Backyard at Toy Story Land; escaping Kylo Ren and the stormtroopers at Galaxy’s Edge, with help from Chewbacca; and surviving Bellhop training inside The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.
College Football: Pac-12 Championship
ABC, 8pm Live EST
Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is the site for the showdown between the Pac-12’s North and South Division winners.
Eight Gifts of Hanukkah
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
A woman journeys to find her secret admirer during Hanukkah. Stars Inbar Lavi and Jake Epstein.
Chasing Ghislaine
Investigation Discovery, 8pm EST
This three-part true-crime special that began streaming on discovery+ last month makes its linear premiere on ID tonight, with all three parts airing back-to-back. The investigative docuseries follows the case of Ghislaine Maxwell, the fallen socialite accused of sexual abuse and sex trafficking of minors. With the spotlight often focused on her employer, onetime lover and alleged accomplice Jeffrey Epstein, the full breadth of Maxwell’s alleged crimes and the many vital secrets she still keeps have remained closely guarded — until now.
A Christmas Dance Reunion
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Successful attorney Lucy Mortimer (Monique Coleman), along with her mother Virginia (Kim Roberts), returns to the Winterleigh Resort to help celebrate the hotel’s final Christmas season. Once there, Lucy is reunited with the owner’s nephew and her childhood Christmas Dance partner, Barrett Brewster (Corbin Bleu). Though the resort has fallen on hard times and has stopped most holiday events, Lucy leads the charge in re-creating the beloved Christmas traditions, including the popular Christmas Dance, to bring together new families and new hope to the resort. Now, Lucy must decide if she’s willing to take a risk on love and partner up once more with Barrett for what could be the last Christmas Dance.
The Wall: “Andrea and Terry”
NBC, 8pm EST
Andrea, the first female firefighter and first female fire captain for the California city of Upland, and Terry, a recruiter, are spouses going up against the Wall in this episode of the game show.
Magnum P.I.: “A Fire in the Ashes”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “A Fire in the Ashes,” Magnum (Jay Hernandez) starts following Higgins (Perdita Weeks) to discover what she’s been hiding, as she’s secretly assigned to infiltrate a group threatening to take down MI6.
Nancy Drew: “The Burning of the Sorrows”
The CW, 9pm EST
Nancy (Kennedy McMann), Bess (Maddison Jaizani), Agent Park (guest star John Harlan Kim) and Temperance (guest star Bo Martynowska) have to join forces when an attempt to trap a killer ends up unintentionally unleashing a deadly supernatural entity that feeds on people’s sorrows. Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) and Ryan (Riley Smith) discover a haunting at the Historical Society, and George (Leah Lewis) meets a friend from Nick’s (Tunji Kasim) past who may have secrets of her own.
My Lottery Dream Home: “Seven Million Big Ones”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Two New York EMTs have dedicated their lives to helping others, but with a lotto win under their belts, it’s their turn for some self-care! David Bromstad helps them find a Florida dream home in Cape Coral where the warm waters aren’t far from their front door.
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off
Disney Channel, 9:40pm EST
In this special holiday episode of the series, cohosts Isaac Ryan Brown and Dara Renee, along with Chef Grace, welcome fellow Disney Channel stars Ava Kolker, Christian J. Simon and Mallory Mahoney to team up with baking influencers to create festive cakes sprinkled with snowflakes and classic gingerbread cookies.