TV Best Bets for December 30

The Big Bang Theory
TBS, 7pm EST
Relive the 2007 premiere of the series that signed off 12 years later as TV’s No. 1 sitcom. The episode’s premise is simple — geeky roommates and socially awkward physicists Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) befriend their hot new neighbor, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) — but the jokes are sharp. The pilot sets up many of the bits that recur throughout the show’s run: Sheldon sharing random facts and always needing to sit in “his spot” on the couch; the apartment building’s broken elevator; the inability of their shy friend Raj (Kunal Nayyar) to talk to girls without being drunk (until Season 6). It also references the Nobel Prize, which Sheldon would go on to win in the series finale (sharing it with his then-wife, Mayim Bialik’s Amy). Perhaps most telling, though, is one of Sheldon’s final lines to his smitten roommate about Penny. “You’re not done with her, are you?” he asks Leonard, setting up one of broadcast TV’s best, and funniest, romances.
Best Leftovers Ever!
Netflix, New Series!
Home cooks compete to find ways of giving old leftovers new life, in hopes of winning a $10,000 prize.
Vikings
Amazon Prime Video, Series Finale!
Prior to their rollouts on the show’s usual linear home on History, the final 10 episodes of this historical drama’s sixth and final season, including the series finale, will be made available all at once on Prime.
Yearly Departed
Amazon Prime Video
A female-led lineup of comedians and actors including Rachel Brosnahan, Tiffany Haddish and more deliver “eulogies” for 2020.
College Football
ESPN, beginning at 12pm Live EST
ESPN has coverage of Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina; Iowa vs. Missouri in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville; and Florida vs. Oklahoma in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas.
The Godfather Marathon
AMC, 5:30pm EST
A marathon of Francis Ford Coppola’s Godfather trilogy? That’s an offer we can’t refuse. Settle in for Al Pacino in his brilliant rise and fall as Michael Corleone in the 1972 original, 1974’s Part II and 1990’s Part III.
Heroes on the Front Line
The CW, 8pm EST
Hosted by Dean Cain, the one-hour television event celebrates the on-the-ground heroes who dared to make a difference in the midst of the unprecedented and unforeseen worldwide pandemic.
Married at First Sight: Season 12 Matchmaking Special
Lifetime, 8pm EST
Ahead of the reality hit’s Jan. 13 return, learn how the five new couples — including the show’s oldest (38) and first divorced grooms — were cast.
TCM Spotlight: Bernard Herrmann: “More Hitchcock & Thrillers”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
After a break for Christmas last week, Turner Classic Movies returns to its Wednesday spotlight on legendary film composer Bernard Herrmann for its final installment. Tonight’s films feature more of Herrmann’s collaborations with director Alfred Hitchcock, as well as the composer’s work on other thrillers. The evening begins with Hitchcock’s The Birds (1963), which did not have a conventional score, but on which Herrmann was a sound consultant who helped guide the electronic creation of the eerie sounds made by the titular threats. After that is perhaps Herrmann’s most famous teaming with Hitch — 1960’s Psycho, with the composer’s slicing strings still remaining an instant shorthand for murder and madness. The rest of the evening features Herrmann’s exemplary work in non-Hitchcock thrillers: Cape Fear (1962), Sisters (1972), It’s Alive (1974) and The Bride Wore Black (1968).
The UFO Phenomenon
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
In this two-hour Shock Docs special, director James Fox investigates the decades-long coverup of unidentified aerial phenomena. Eye-opening evidence — from the testimonies of high-ranking officials to riveting archival footage — reveals mankind is not alone in the universe. The timely film also reveals the monumental events behind the recent bombshell disclosure by The New York Times of the Pentagon’s secret UFO program. Narrated by Peter Coyote, The UFO Phenomenon includes former Sen. Harry Reid; President Bill Clinton; John Podesta, White House chief of staff for President Clinton and adviser to President Barack Obama; Gov. Bill Richardson; Christopher Mellon, former U.S Department of Defense senior intelligence official; NASA astronauts; Gov. Fife Symington; and Dr. Jacques Vallée, who was fictionally portrayed in Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind.
Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller: “Cocaine”
Nat Geo, 9pm EST
Journalist Mariana van Zeller retraces one of the world’s most intractable smuggling routes, following cocaine’s path from a remote Peruvian valley through Colombia’s Caribbean coast, all the way to the streets of Miami. Despite the decades-long U.S. war on drugs, cocaine production is at an all-time high, and Mariana meets some of the makers, smugglers, drivers and teenage backpackers who risk their lives to deliver America’s favorite party drug.
The Crimes That Changed Us: “Rodney King”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
In 1991, the brutal beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police officers is caught on video, igniting outrage. The officers involved go to trial, but when they are acquitted in 1992, people are visibly upset at the verdict and riots break out across the city. Black radio station KJLH opens up its phone lines as the community calls in disbelief. Fires break out, along with widespread looting. Businesses and dreams go up in smoke. Citizens are hauled out of their cars and attacked, while others are killed. Police resources are spread too thin, and when the National Guard finally arrives, it’s too late. This episode offers an intimate account of those dark days, which echo even decades later.
True Conviction
Investigation Discovery, 11pm EST, Season Premiere!
Renowned Brooklyn homicide prosecutor Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi is back for a third season of her series that shows how the nation’s top prosecutors work to get convictions in the toughest homicide cases. In the season premiere episode, “Shattered Home,” investigators find it suspicious when an unknown assailant shoots a 32-year-old mother in her bedroom while her husband, just a few feet away, survives without a scratch. Rumors swirl around town, and an inter-familial lawsuit provides ample motive, but the simplest solution isn’t always the right one. Forensic evidence and a surprising eyewitness proves even small grudges can be deadly.