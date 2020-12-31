TV Best Bets for December 31

FOX’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021
FOX, 8pm Live EST
Ken Jeong and Joel McHale are teaming up to kiss 2020 goodbye in this New Year’s Eve special.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The series that re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft, returns for its fourth and final season. “Working on [this series] has been an incredible honor from day one,” says showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. “I’m also grateful to our partners … for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it.”
Cleaning Up
Sundance Now, New Series!
A cleaner at a financial company finds herself plunging into the shadier underbelly of finance in this U.S. premiere of the British series.
New Year’s Eve Stephen King Marathon
HDNet Movies, beginning at 6am EST
Stephen King stories are a hot property in film and television nowadays, but this is not the first time Hollywood has been drawn to the horror master. In the 1980s and ’90s, adaptations of King works frequently appeared in movie theaters, and you can ring in the new year by watching several of those in today’s nearly 24-hour marathon. Tune in for Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990), Stephen King’s Thinner (1996), Silver Bullet (1985), Cujo (1983), Pet Sematary (1989) and The Dead Zone (1983). Some films air more than once.
“The Twilight Zone” New Year’s Marathon
Syfy, beginning at 6am EST
If 2020 hasn’t felt enough like The Twilight Zone for you, go ahead and usher in 2021 by watching the return of Syfy’s annual favorite event. This year, the network offers 48 hours of classic episodes from Rod Serling’s famed anthology series starting today and running until early the morning of Jan. 2.
“North America” Marathon
Discovery Channel, beginning at 9am EST
Discovery airs a five-hour marathon of episodes from this natural history series that takes viewers on a journey to explore the wildlife existing in the varied environments around North America, including the frigid Yukon Territory, the lush forests of Belize, the snow-capped Rocky Mountains and the barren deserts of the American Southwest.
“Thin Man” Marathon
TCM, beginning at 9:15am EST, Catch a Classic!
Spend part of your New Year’s Eve with Nick and Nora Charles (William Powell and Myrna Loy) — the witty, hard-drinking, fun-loving, high-society couple who often find themselves embroiled in solving mysteries — and their lovable dog Asta for a day of all six of the comedy/mystery Thin Man films, beginning with the 1934 original, The Thin Man. The marathon also includes After the Thin Man (1936), Another Thin Man (1939), Shadow of the Thin Man (1941), The Thin Man Goes Home (1944) and Song of the Thin Man (1947).
College Football
ESPN & CBS, beginning at 12pm Live EST
New Year’s Eve college football bowl games are Tulsa vs. Mississippi State in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas (ESPN); West Virginia vs. Tennessee in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee (ESPN); Ball State vs. San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl in Tucson (CBS); and Arkansas vs. TCU in the Texas Bowl in Houston (ESPN).
“Serengeti” Marathon
Discovery Channel, beginning at 2pm EST
Enjoy all six episodes of this natural history series that gives unrivaled access to one of the most pristine and unspoiled corners of Africa. Featuring a lush original score and narrated by Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, Serengeti follows the heartwarming stories of a cast of African wildlife — including lions, zebras, baboons and cheetahs — over the course of a year.
“Expedition Unknown” Marathon
Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm EST
Check out episodes of this series in which host and executive producer Josh Gates and his crew traverse the globe investigating history’s greatest legends and mysteries.
Fear Thy Roommate
Investigation Discovery, 8pm EST, New Series!
This series takes viewers behind the closed doors of strangers, proving that you never really know what someone is like until you live with them. Each episode follows two people who take the blind leap of faith and decide to move in with a relative stranger. It seems like a great idea at first, but then small disagreements about dirty dishes and empty milk cartons bring out the worst in one another. Before long, they learn how quickly the festering animosity can morph into fear and loathing when nothing separates you but a few inches of drywall. The tension escalates until disagreements erupt into acts of violence.
Stalked by My Husband’s Ex
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After accepting his proposal, hospitality queen Kristen Carter couldn’t be more excited to marry Ryan Munson, and to become a mother to his 10-year-old daughter, Lisa. But, when strange and deadly things start to happen around her, Kristen starts to worry whether she’ll ever see her wedding day at all. Alex McKenna, Juliana Dever, Adam Huss, Joey Rae Blair and Melissa Ordway star.
New Year’s Eve: Escape From 2020
NBC, 8pm EST
TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager host this NBC News end-of-year special highlighting 2020’s most entertaining and talked-about videos and trends, as well as the year’s most extraordinary and inspirational moments. The two-hour special features interviews with Lauren Ash, Skylar Astin, Andrea Canning, Carson Daly, Dylan Dreyer, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Kelly Clarkson, Willie Geist, Brad Goreski, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Matt Iseman, Sheinelle Jones, Carson Kressley, Preacher Lawson, John Legend, Jane Levy, Loni Love, Howie Mandel, Josh Mankiewicz, Chris Mann, Craig Melvin, Natalie Morales, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy, Alex Newell, Al Roker, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Chris Sullivan, Johnny Weir and more.
United in Song: Celebrating the Resilience of America
PBS, 8pm EST
As part of a national PBS broadcast for New Year’s Eve, these performances, filmed at George Washington’s Mount Vernon as well as at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, encourage our nation to come together and celebrate our irrepressible strength as Americans. From the enormity of COVID-19 to the significant presence of social injustice, this special evening brings us together in the ever-present pursuit of our uniting as one America.
NBC New Year’s Eve
NBC, 10pm (Part 1); 11:30pm (Part 2) EST
NBC kicks off the new year with a star-studded lineup of musical guests for an evening of holiday fun airing in two parts. The broadcast will feature performances from across the country by AJR, Busta Rhymes featuring Anderson .Paak, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Jason Derulo, Goo Goo Dolls, Kylie Minogue, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Sting featuring Shirazee. Carson Daly will return to host live from the heart of Times Square. Joining Daly as cohosts will be Amber Ruffin and Stephen “tWitch” Boss. After breaking for local news, the special will resume in Part 2 for the final countdown to Times Square’s iconic ball-drop; due to the pandemic, there will be no public access to this event, so watching at home will be everyone’s best option.