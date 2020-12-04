TV Best Bets for December 4

Selena: The Series
Netflix, New Series!
This scripted series dramatizes the life of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the beloved Mexican-American Tejano singer who was a massive worldwide star before she was fatally shot in 1995 at age 23. The nine-episode series, made with the participation and authorization of the Quintanilla family, stars Christian Serratos (The Walking Dead) as the late singer, with Madison Taylor Baez portraying her as a child. The first part of the series drops today, with the second part coming at a later date.
Big Mouth
Netflix, Season Premiere!
Season 4 of the animated adult comedy about kids focuses on the anxiety of growing up, figuring out who you are, discovering yourself and accepting yourself. The season starts at summer camp before the characters head to eighth grade. Ayo Edebiri joins the main voice cast this season, replacing Jenny Slate as Missy. Guest voices in Season 4 include Zach Galifianakis, Maria Bamford, Seth Rogen, Lena Waithe, John Oliver, Sterling K. Brown and Paul Giamatti.
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
Netflix
George and Harold love Christmas, but they feel like it could use some upgrades. So they make a comic about a new version of the holiday: Blissmas. For example, instead of red bows — laser shows; instead of decorating trees — creating tree-bots. The boys take Melvin’s time toad back to convince Santa to incorporate some of their ideas into the holiday, but they come back to the present to find that their plan didn’t work quite how they’d hoped, and they realize they need to help Santa remember the true meaning of Christmas before it’s gone forever.
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Apple TV+
Starting today, the classic 1965 Peanuts holiday special streams exclusively on Apple TV+. The special will be available for free from Dec. 11-13, and it will air on television on PBS and PBS Kids on Dec. 13.
Earth at Night in Color
Apple TV+, New Series!
This landmark natural history series narrated by Tom Hiddleston uses next-generation cameras to reveal the nocturnal lives of animals — in color — for the first time ever. Filmed across six continents, from the Arctic Circle to the African grasslands, the pioneering series follows the moonlit dramas of animals at night, revealing new insights and never-before-seen behaviors.
Godmothered
Disney+, Original Film!
Set at Christmastime, this is a comedy about Eleanor (Jillian Bell), a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training who, upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 12-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of “happily ever after,” but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover — whether she likes it or not.
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays
Netflix, Season Premiere!
’Tis the season — Season 3, to be specific — for eight returning bakers to vie for the holiday crown as they race to make wondrous winter treats.
The Hardy Boys
Hulu, New Series!
After a family tragedy strikes, Frank Hardy (Rohan Campbell), 16, and his brother Joe (Alexander Elliot), 12, are forced to move from the big city to Bridgeport for the summer. Staying with their Aunt Trudy (Bea Santos), Frank and Joe’s quiet summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their dad, Detective Fenton Hardy (James Tupper), has taken on a secret investigation. Realizing that their dad may be onto something, the boys take it upon themselves to start an investigation of their own, and suddenly everyone in town is a suspect.
Leyla Everlasting
Netflix, Original Film!
In this dark comedy from Turkey, Adem (Haluk Bilginer) decides to end his 20-year marriage to Leyla (Demet Akbag) for his gorgeous mistress Nergis (Elcin Sangu). But it seems that it is nearly impossible to get rid of Leyla naturally, and if Adem doesn’t find a solution, his forbidden lover will slip through his fingers very soon. Besides his love life, Adem also has to deal with Mr. Mahdum (Firat Tanis) — who is after Adem’s antique handwritten manuscript — and his jealous lawyer Greed (Alican Yucesoy).
Mank
Netflix, Original Film!
David Fincher (Seven, The Social Network) directed this biographical drama from a script written by his father, Jack Fincher, in the 1990s, before his passing in 2003. The plot centers around legendary screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) and his battles with filmmaker Orson Welles (Tom Burke) over screen credit for the classic 1941 film Citizen Kane. Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins and Arliss Howard also star.
Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special
Apple TV+
Music icon Mariah Carey rings in the holiday season with this star-studded production. Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there’s only one person who can save the day: Santa’s friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry. A special lineup of guest superstars includes Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris. Extra special appearances are also made by Carey’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe.
Sound of Metal
Amazon Prime Video, Original Film!
During a series of adrenaline-fueled one-night gigs, punk-metal drummer Ruben (Riz Ahmed) begins to experience intermittent hearing loss. When a specialist tells him his condition will rapidly worsen, he thinks his music career — and with it, his life — is over. His bandmate and girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke) checks the recovering heroin addict into a secluded sober house for the deaf in hopes it will prevent a relapse and help him learn to adapt to his new situation. But after being welcomed into a community that accepts him just as he is, Ruben has to choose between his equilibrium and the drive to reclaim the life he once knew.
Stillwater
Apple TV+, New Series!
Based on the Scholastic book series Zen Shorts by Jon J Muth, this animated series centers on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, typical kids with typical kid challenges who happen to have a not-so-typical next-door neighbor: Stillwater, a wise panda. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges. Stillwater also brings newfound fun and adventure for the three, opening their eyes to the quiet wonders of the world around them and guiding them to their place within it.
General Hospital
ABC, 2pm EST
Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael (Chad Duell) discuss their relationship. Nina (Cynthia Watros) is compassionate. Carly (Laura Wright) is furious with Julian (William deVry). Ava (Maura West) and Nik (Marcus Coloma) come to a mutual understanding. Trina (Sydney Mikayla) has something important to tell Joss (Eden McCoy).
Kid of the Year
Nickelodeon, 7:30pm EST
Trevor Noah hosts this special featuring the top five finalists for the first ever Kid of the Year honor, a multiplatform initiative recognizing extraordinary young leaders who are making a positive impact in their communities. Kristen Bell, Simone Biles, Brie Larson, Zachary Levi and Russell Westbrook are among the celebrity guests.
Shark Tank
ABC, 8pm EST
Cousins from Houston, Texas, prove it’s go big or go home with their line of giant, inflatable holiday ornaments. A husband and wife from Normal, Illinois, have come up with a solution for his lingering in the bathroom. An entrepreneur from Salt Lake City, Utah, shares his unique way to shred on the slopes, while an entrepreneur from Windham, New Hampshire, alerts the Sharks to a safety hazard for kids in the winter.
MacGyver
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Lucas Till is back as MacGyver in Season 5 of the action crime drama. In the premiere episode “Resort + Desi + Riley + Window Cleaner + Witness,” Mac and his team infiltrate a glamorous hotel used as an international hideout for criminals.
The Hollywood Christmas Parade Greatest Moments
The CW, 8pm EST
This special will highlight all the greatest and most special moments of the past parades.
My Lottery Dream Home: “Mountain High Dreams”
HGTV, 8pm EST
It’s not always a lottery ticket that leads to an unexpected windfall. When Florida couple Rick and Alicia received an inheritance from a long-lost great uncle, they suddenly found themselves $900,000 richer. Now they’re headed to the mountains of Blue Ridge, Georgia, to buy the perfect vacation home for their family. But while Alicia has set a budget of $400,000 to $600,000, Rick has other ideas. He’s keen to find something with a spectacular view, and in Blue Ridge, that won’t come cheap. Can David Bromstad help Rick convince Alicia to blow the budget on an incredible vacation home?
Too Close for Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Hayley (Jessica Lowndes) accepts an invitation to spend Christmas with her sister’s new in-laws, her seemingly perfect holiday takes a turn when Luke (Chad Michael Murray), Hayley’s brother-in-law’s brother, unexpectedly shows up. Still harboring a grudge against Luke for ending her last relationship, Hayley reluctantly spends time with Luke and slowly realizes she may have been too quick to judge him.
The Osbournes Want to Believe: “Journey into the Unknown”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
Jack shares video evidence of UFOs, aggressive poltergeists, haunted dolls and strange beasts with a skeptical Ozzy and Sharon in an attempt to turn his parents into believers.
Magnum P.I.
CBS, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) are back on the case in Hawaii as Season 3 begins. In the premiere episode “Double Jeopardy,” the team is caught in a plot for revenge when they’re hired to find a missing person.
Biggest Little Christmas Showdown: “A Tiny Dickens Christmas”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Three new teams of the nation’s top designers and renovators, with Tony Award-winning actor James Monroe Iglehart as host, will compete to create unbelievable Charles Dickens Christmas-themed masterpieces from scratch in the ultimate building battle. They are competing for a chance to win a prize worth $50,000 and a supersized design surprise!
Ancient Aliens: “The Galactic Keyhole”
History, 9pm EST
The mysterious symbol of the keyhole exists in mystic texts, sacred architecture and ancient artwork found all over the planet. Could this cryptic shape represent a profound connection to the cosmos? And is it a clue that was left behind by extraterrestrials who visited Earth thousands of years ago?
American Masters: “Keith Haring: Street Art Boy”
PBS, 9pm EST
Explore the definitive story of international art sensation Keith Haring, who blazed a trail through the art scene of ’80s New York and revolutionized the worlds of pop culture and fine art. The film features previously unheard interviews with Haring.
Macho: The Hector Camacho Story
Showtime, 9pm EST
This documentary offers an unflinching look at the remarkable life, storied career and unsolved murder of one of boxing’s greatest showmen and debuts on Showtime two weeks after the eighth anniversary of Camacho’s fatal shooting in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. The film celebrates Camacho’s boxing skills and delves into the legendary fighter’s troubled mind and spirit, his battle with addiction, and the inner turmoil that ultimately led to his demise — a mysterious double homicide on a roadside in November 2012.
Blue Bloods
CBS, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Follow Frank (Tom Selleck), Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and the rest of the Reagan family as they work to protect and serve the people of New York City in Season 11 of the police drama. Frank is challenged by City Council Speaker Regina Thomas (returning guest star Whoopi Goldberg) over protests against police brutality in the premiere episode “Triumph Over Trauma.”
Martha Knows Best
HGTV, 10pm EST
In “Winter Is Coming,” Martha prepares the farm for the frigid season ahead, all the while eager to leave the crazy year of 2020 behind. Then, Martha teaches Drew Barrymore and Leslie Odom Jr. how to ring in the new year. In the next episode, “New Year, New Garden,” everyone stocks up on champagne to usher in the new year, and Martha plants and prepares nothing but healthy foods in order to start 2021 off right. Then, Martha, Lauren Conrad, Post Malone and DJ Khaled all reflect on the dour 2020, but whistle a different tune as they look ahead to the future.
King Solomon’s Mines
TCM, 11:15pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Deborah Kerr and Stewart Granger headline this 1950 old-school adventure classic based on H. Rider Haggard’s novel. The plot finds Elizabeth Curtis (Kerr) hiring thrill-seeking explorer Allan Quatermain (Granger) when her husband goes missing in Africa during a diamond expedition. Enticed by the hefty payday, Quatermain accepts the ill-fated assignment, and the pair embark on a grueling journey, despite the fact that no other expeditions have ever returned from the uncharted territory. Fighting off wild beasts and tribal natives, the two begin falling in love. Nominated for three Oscars, including Best Picture, the film won two, for its cinematography and its editing.
