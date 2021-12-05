TV Best Bets for December 5

The Bishop’s Wife
TCM, 6pm EST, Catch a Classic!
This delightful, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1947 holiday comedy/fantasy stars Cary Grant as Dudley, a suave angel sent to Earth to come to the aid of young bishop Henry Brougham (David Niven). But is Dudley there to help Henry raise money for the construction of a new cathedral or to smooth over the clergyman’s relationship with his loving, but neglected, wife Julia (Loretta Young)? Monty Woolley and James Gleason also star.
Grace Notes
BYUtv, 12pm EST
Grace Notes is an unscripted series featuring performances and interviews with artists who are uplifted and changed by music. This special holiday episode will feature songs such as “Breath of Heaven,” “O Holy Night,” “Welcome to Our World” and “We Three Kings,” and performances by artists including Amy Grant, Michelle T. Williams, Michael W. Smith, CeCe Winans, Kirk Franklin, Ben Rector, Lecrae, Natalie Grant, Colton Dixon, Ellie Holcomb, Sidewalk Prophets, Jamie Grace, Unspoken, Kierra Sheard, Michael McLean and more.
College Football Playoff Selection Show
ESPN, 12pm Live EST
The Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl playoff semifinal matchups for New Year’s Eve are revealed with the release of the selection committee’s final rankings.
Something’s Coming: West Side Story — A Special Edition of 20/20
ABC, 7pm EST
Sixty years after the original Oscar winner, director Steven Spielberg and costar Rita Moreno talk about the upcoming singing, dancing retelling of the famed Romeo and Juliet tale set in 1950s New York City, with Ansel Elgort as star-crossed lover Tony, opposite Rachel Zegler’s Maria.
Christmas Under the Stars: “Pentatonix”
BYUtv, 7pm EST
Grammy-winning a cappella group Pentatonix celebrates the season with a mix of big performance numbers and intimate, cinematic musical moments. This special features beloved classics like “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!,” “The First Noel” and “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” as well as songs from the group’s new holiday album, Evergreen, which was released in late October.
A Furry Little Christmas
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
A big-city veterinarian falls for a small-town doctor when he sets out to re-create a New York City Christmas in her Vermont hometown.
Doctor Who
BBC America, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
The Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) winds down her time in the TARDIS as the six-part Doctor Who: Flux season comes to an end with tonight’s episode. BBC America will air three Doctor Who specials in 2022 as part of the BBC’s centenary celebration: a holiday special on New Year’s Day, another installment in the spring and a feature-length special in the fall that will include the Thirteenth Doctor’s regeneration.
NFL Football: New England at Buffalo
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
In a Monday Night Football game with potential playoff implications in the AFC East, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots duel with Josh Allen and the Bills at Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium.
A Lot Like Christmas
GAC Family, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Jessica Roberts (Maggie Lawson) owns the most popular Christmas tree lot in the picturesque New England town of Hudson Springs. But when big-city marketing employee Clay Moore (Christopher Russell) moves a “big box” store into the area, Jessica finds her business in jeopardy.
Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Jennifer and Meg Swift (Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams) are sisters who couldn’t be closer despite living in different cities. Jennifer runs a successful restaurant in Salt Lake City, and Meg lives in their hometown of Hazelwood. Jennifer and her son return home to Hazelwood for the holiday, where they wish for one more Christmas at the Madison — the local old movie theater owned by their Uncle Dave (Kevin Nealon). With help from Eric (Mark Deklin), Jennifer’s former high school debate team rival, they just might pull off one last encore.
The Christmas Thief
ION, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Lana Lawton (Michelle Borth), a fledgling private eye home for the holidays, realizes the only way to save her career is by solving a string of local burglaries where the main suspect is Santa Claus. With little evidence and having to contend with a local detective with an investigative style that clashes with hers, the season may prove to be anything but holly and jolly for Lana. Vivica A. Fox costars as the head of a local detective agency.
My Favorite Christmas Melody
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Once a promising singer-songwriter, Abby (Mýa) now finds herself writing uninspired jingles for commercials. As she heads home for the holidays, she’s enlisted by the local high school music teacher to help save the school arts program. In the process, Abby rediscovers her voice and regains the confidence to go after her dreams, and lets the possibility of love in, too. Rainbow Sun Francks also stars.
Yellowstone
Paramount Network, 8pm EST
Home fires burn hot for the Duttons. Wildcard daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) confronts her father John’s (Kevin Costner) house guest. Favorite son Kayce (Luke Grimes) and fam look for a new place to hang their Stetsons. Adoptee Jamie (Wes Bentley) wants info from birth dad Garrett (Will Patton).
The National Christmas Tree Lighting
CBS, 8:30pm EST
LL Cool J hosts this special presentation of the National Christmas Tree official lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C. Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Juanes, Keb’ Mo’, Kristin Chenoweth, Maren Morris and Patti LaBelle are among the performers singing holiday favorites.
Fear the Walking Dead
AMC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The seventh season wraps up tonight. While the future of another season is still not known, co-showrunner Ian Goldberg said earlier this year that he was not planning Season 7 to be the last. “We’re gonna keep telling these stories as long as AMC tells us to keep doing them. Don’t think about saying goodbye yet; we’re sticking around for a while.”
Condor: “An Offer of Enrollment”
EPIX, 9pm EST
Following a trail of evidence, Joe (Max Irons) makes a discovery, causing him to redouble his efforts to find Vasili (Alexei Bondar).
The Toys That Built America: “Clash of the Toy Titans”
History, 9pm EST
As the post-war baby boom creates unprecedented demand for toys, Ruth Handler turns her greatest gamble into the most recognizable toy in the world. Meanwhile, rival Merrill Hassenfeld, at the reigns of a company that will one day be one the most famous brands in the world, tries to capitalize on Handler’s success to launch a military doll for boys, which is brilliantly rebranded as the world’s first “action figure,” and eventually spawns a TV series and a movie franchise. For decades, these two companies battle each other to dominate the toy industry. But when the cultural landscape shifts, they are forced to make desperate choices that ultimately earn their toys immortal status.
Small Town Christmas
UPtv, 9pm EST, New Series!
In each episode of this four-part docuseries, host Megan Alexander, Inside Edition’s national correspondent, takes viewers to a different small town around the country. Through food, drink, music, entertainment and faith, the episodes highlight local businesses and communities that are making Christmas special in their own unique ways. Tonight’s premiere installment visits Branson, Missouri.
The 23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays at The Grove
CBS, 9:30pm EST
The entertainment special features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raises awareness of this important social issue. The inspirational stories of these American families are enhanced by some of today’s top musical artists performing from The Grove in Los Angeles.
The Rookie: “Hit and Run”
ABC, 10pm EST
The team goes on a city-wide hunt for an individual who is threatening a mass casualty event. Meanwhile, Tim’s sister Genny shows up unannounced with some surprising news, and Lopez continues her inner struggle over Wesley’s deal with Elijah and tries to come up with a plan to get them out of it.
Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records
EPIX, 10pm EST, New Miniseries!
The producers behind EPIX’s superb 2020 music docuseries Laurel Canyon bring a similar in-depth approach to this two-part series that looks at the history of A&M Records, the famed recording label started by Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss that brought a distinct, artist-focused philosophy to handling its talent roster that included Joe Cocker, Janet Jackson, the Police, Carole King and many other big music names. As Laurel Canyon did, this series offers an immersive experience of time and place thanks to rare archival footage, audio-only interviews with artists and, of course, great tunes. The series concludes next Sunday.
Modern Marvels
History, 10pm EST, Series Finale!
In “Top Toys & Games,” the concluding episode of this companion series to The Toys That Built America, Adam Richman visits the legendary factory where Monopoly, one of the most popular board games of all time, is made. Then, he finds out how Masters of the Universe action figures are making a comeback in a big way. Plus, see how Mattel is using the latest technology to make new models of Hot Wheels come to life.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond
AMC, 10:10pm EST, Series Finale!
After just two seasons, the series wraps up tonight.