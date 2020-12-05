TV Best Bets for December 5

Baby Chimp Rescue
BBC America, 8pm EST, New Series!
In Liberia, West Africa, Jim and Jenny Desmond operate a sanctuary for young orphaned chimpanzees rescued from the illegal pet trade. This three-part series follows the Desmonds as they prepare the chimps for life in the wild by teaching them essential physical and social skills. In the premiere episode, “Miracles Can Happen,” the Desmonds rescue a chimp named Miracle and introduce her to life at their facility.
Detention: The Series
Netflix, New Series!
This Chinese-language thriller is based on a popular Taiwanese adventure game. At a high school in the 1990s, transfer student Yunxiang Liu (Lingwei Lee) accidentally steps into the forbidden area on the campus and encounters the ghost of Ruixin Fang (Ning Han). Fang later unveils the hidden history and trauma of how a group of young students and teachers were persecuted as they fought for freedom during Taiwan’s White Terror era of authoritarianism from 1949-87. Their stories keep coming back to the school like haunting nightmares.
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
Netflix
Mandy Mail must deliver a load of late Christmas letters to the North Pole, then all the trains join in to help Santa deliver the presents during a big storm.
Rankin/Bass Animagic Weekend
AMC, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Today and tomorrow, enjoy several hours each day of classic and beloved stop-motion-animated TV holiday specials from famed producers Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass. Throughout the weekend, you can enjoy The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974), Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (1976), Jack Frost (1979), Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (1979), Pinocchio’s Christmas (1980), The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus (1985) and more.
College Basketball: Gonzaga vs. Baylor
CBS, 1pm Live EST
Two of college basketball’s elite teams meet at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis as the Baylor Bears take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs in a nonconference contest on CBS.
Hannibal Lecter Triple Feature
HDNet Movies, beginning at 4:45pm EST
Enjoy back-to-back-to-back thrillers featuring Anthony Hopkins in each of his performances as infamous serial killer Hannibal Lecter. The marathon begins with 2002’s Red Dragon; continues with Hopkins’ iconic and chilling first turn as Lecter, his Best Actor Oscar-winning performance in 1991’s The Silence of the Lambs; and concludes with Hannibal (2001).
Kid of the Year
CBS, 8pm EST
Encoring on CBS after its premiere yesterday on Nickelodeon, this special features the top five finalists for the first ever Kid of the Year honor, a multiplatform initiative recognizing extraordinary young leaders who are making a positive impact in their communities. Kristen Bell, Simone Biles, Brie Larson, Zachary Levi and Russell Westbrook are among the celebrity guests, and Trevor Noah hosts.
Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
As Michelle’s (Holly Robinson Peete) wedding approaches, Hannah (Rukiya Bernard) steps up to help finish the launch of the new Evergreen museum while questioning her relationship and future with Elliot (Antonio Cayonne). Also stars Colin Lawrence and Barbara Niven.
Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When college sweethearts Corinne (Kyla Pratt) and Rob (Brooks Darnell) get opportunities on opposite sides of the world, they decide to part ways and meet again in two years on Christmas Eve to see if they are really meant to be. However, when one shows up and the other doesn’t, the fate of their romance seems to have reached the end. Many years later, the two end up bumping into one another when they are both hired to help bring together a Christmas Eve wedding. With many questions left unanswered, they are about to embark on a journey filled with romance and magic, just in time for Christmas Eve.
Secrets in the Snow
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Christina (Aubrey Reynolds) is looking forward to going to the wintry countryside with her new boyfriend, Ted (Travis Caldwell), and meeting his family for the first time. But when an unexpected guest arrives, Christina is quickly brought into Ted’s family drama surrounding the mysterious death of his older brother, Paul. After learning Paul’s death may not have been accidental, Christina begins to wonder if his killer is someone close to home.
Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change
CBS, 9pm EST
This one-hour charity benefit concert special originating from venues in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville features performers from a wide variety of musical genres. Actor/musician Kevin Bacon and hip-hop star Eve host.
History’s Greatest Mysteries: “The Escape of John Wilkes Booth”
History, 9pm EST
It has long been believed that 12 days after the assassination of President Lincoln, John Wilkes Booth suffered a fatal gunshot wound while resisting arrest for the crime. Today, members of the Booth family believe he faked his death, reunited with his wife, remarried under an assumed name and eventually revealed his true identity in a series of clues. Investigators now have access to 60 boxes of materials at Harvard University that could speak to the mystery, and for the first time, use DNA to address the question.
Most Terrifying With Jason Hawes
Travel Channel, 9pm EST, New Series!
World-renowned paranormal investigator Jason Hawes uncovers the world’s most horrifying haunts in this series. In tonight’s premiere, Hawes uncovers haunted ruins including an abandoned amusement park, a sinister grain silo and a long-shuttered subterranean factory forever stalked by restless spirits and malevolent creatures.
Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm EST, Original Film!
In this movie from executive producer Blake Shelton, five guests are mysteriously invited to an inn to celebrate Christmas. With the help of the owner Ben (Stephen Huszar), Sarah (Lacey Chabert) discovers that an event from the past may connect them and change their lives forever.
Destination Fear: “Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
The team heads to West Virginia to explore the most haunted asylum in America. Dakota has doubts about their ability to combat the bloodthirsty souls lurking in the shadows of the cursed property, but Tanner believes they are up for the challenge.
The Missing: “Missing Mother and Child/Out the Door”
Investigation Discovery, beginning at 11pm EST
Using the points of view of loved ones left behind, this series tells the heart-wrenching stories of those who have gone missing. Tonight features two back-to-back half-hour episodes. In “Missing Mother and Child,” Joanna Clark and her oldest daughter Shariece both vanish on the same day, just hours apart. Then, alarms are raised when Akia Eggleston misses her own baby shower. In the next episode, “Out the Door,” Jesse Ross goes on a school trip to Chicago, and when a meeting takes a break, hotel surveillance catches Jesse walking toward the main doors. This is the last known sighting of Jesse Ross. Then, Alexis Scott goes to a house party, and when she leaves in a blue car, she is never seen again.
Saturday Night Live
NBC, 11:30pm Live EST
A new episode of SNL will air tonight; the host and musical guest were not announced at presstime.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!