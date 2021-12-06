TV Best Bets for December 6

Landscapers
HBO, 9pm EST, New Limited Series!
In this story, inspired by real events, Emmy winner Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star as a British couple on the run from reality, who cast themselves as Hollywood heroes in their own love story tainted by a 15-year sinister secret buried in a garden.
Under the Vines
Acorn TV, New Series!
In this lighthearted romantic drama from New Zealand, Sydney socialite Daisy Munroe (Rebecca Gibney) heads to New Zealand for a vacation at her recently deceased stepfather’s winery, which she intends to sell. Little does she know that the failing vineyard has a co-owner: grumpy U.K.-born lawyer Louis Oakley (Charles Edwards), who also travels to New Zealand to escape a spiraling series of unfortunate events in his life. Despite neither having done a hard day’s work in their lives and despising each other, both must somehow make the vineyard successful so they can sell up. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Mondays.
David and the Elves
Netflix, Original Film!
Christmas is drawing near, but it’s not a happy time for David. After moving to a big city, his parents have been bogged down with work and forgotten the meaning of Christmas. David decides to change that. Together with Albert, an elf who escaped from the land of Santa to figure out what Christmas is all about, David sets off to Tatra Mountains, where his grandparents live, on a journey full of adventures. They are followed by David’s parents and Santa, who doesn’t get the modern world.
Voir
Netflix, New Series!
Executive producers David Fincher and David Prior present this six-episode series of visual essays celebrating cinema and the personal connection we each have to the stories we see on the big screen. From intimate personal histories to insights on character and craft, each episode has film lovers examining the cinematic moments that thrilled, perplexed, challenged and forever changed them, reminding us why cinema holds a special place in our lives.
Jeopardy!
Syndicated
Those who can, do. Those who teach, rock! Mayim Bialik hosts the first ever Professors Tournament, a showdown giving elite educators a shot at $100,000 and a spot in the Tournament of Champions. Among the 15 schools repped: Penn State, Monterey, California’s Naval Postgraduate School, Howard University, Vanderbilt Law and the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. Bialik got her Ph.D. in neuroscience from UCLA, but her alma mater isn’t in the mix. Probably smarter to avoid favoritism.
TCM Birthday Tribute: Agnes Moorehead
TCM, beginning at 6:30am EST, Catch a Classic!
Acclaimed actress Agnes Moorehead would have turned 121 today (she was born Dec. 6, 1900; she passed away at age 73 on April 30, 1974). In commemoration of her birth, Turner Classic Movies is airing a morning and afternoon of some of her most memorable film performances, many of which were in supporting, but still impactful, roles. The day fittingly begins with the actress’ feature film debut, in cowriter/director/producer/star Orson Welles’ iconic, Oscar-winning Citizen Kane (1941). Moorehead, along with other actors in the film, had been a member of Welles’ famed Mercury Players, and she had notably costarred with Welles in The Mercury Theatre on the Air radio program The Shadow. In Citizen Kane, Moorehead portrays Mary Kane, mother of Welles’ title character, Charles Foster Kane. Next, in the drama Scandal at Scourie (1953), Moorehead has a supporting role as a sympathetic nun in a story about controversy that arises in a small Canadian town when a Protestant couple tries to adopt a Catholic child. Greer Garson and Walter Pidgeon lead the cast. Following that, Moorehead has a smaller role as a pawnbroker in the 1949 drama The Great Sinner, starring Gregory Peck, Ava Gardner, Frank Morgan, Ethel Barrymore, Walter Huston and Melvyn Douglas. Moorehead reteams with writer/director Welles in today’s next movie, which was her second feature film: the Best Picture Oscar-nominated The Magnificent Ambersons (1942). The drama is based on Booth Tarkington’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and earned Moorehead her first Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination, portraying Fanny Minafer. Up next, Moorehead has a darker, femme fatale-type role when she costars with Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall and Bruce Bennett in the mystery thriller Dark Passage (1947). Moorehead plays a more sympathetic character in today’s next title, the film noir Caged (1950), one of the earliest “women-in-prison” movies, where she portrays reformist prison superintendent Ruth Benton. The Moorehead birthday celebration concludes with Johnny Belinda (1948), the Best Picture Oscar-nominated drama that earned the actress her third Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, as Aggie MacDonald, aunt to the film’s deaf-mute main character, Belinda MacDonald (Best Actress Oscar winner Jane Wyman). — Jeff Pfeiffer
A Very Boy Band Holiday
ABC, 8pm EST
A Very Boy Band Holiday brings together an all-star cast featuring members of your favorite boy bands to sing their holiday hits and celebrate the season. It’s a festive night to reminisce, harmonize and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year together.
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Splurge”
CBS, 8pm EST
Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) decides to splurge on an expensive jacket, then worries it’s too special to risk wearing outside the house in the new episode “Welcome to the Splurge.”
9-1-1
FOX, 8pm EST, Midseason Finale!
The members of the 118 are called to series of emergencies around Christmas Eve in the midseason finale episode “Wrapped in Red.”
Secretly Santa
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Miranda (Alicia Dea Josipovic) and Paul (Travis Nelson) are business rivals who accidentally meet at a costumed Santa crawl and spend a romantic evening together without learning each other’s identities. As their anonymous romance continues online, their businesses merge, forcing them into an unwanted partnership. Though they clash while working together on a holiday gift-giving app, their hearts must reconcile their online love when they develop unexpected feelings for one another.
The Voice: “Live Semifinal Top 8 Performances”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
The top eight artists perform individual songs and special ’90s-themed duets in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton for their chance at a spot in the finale.
Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “I’m Not Edsel”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “I’m Not Edsel,” Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) gets the surprise of a lifetime when she finds out Bob (Billy Gardell) has flown in Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr.) and her mother, Ebun (guest star Saidah Arrika Ekulona), from Nigeria.
The Bachelorette: “The Men Tell All”
ABC, 9pm EST
The men of Michelle Young’s season join together to talk about dates, drama and what exactly happened behind the scenes.
NCIS: “Collective Memory”
CBS, 9pm EST
When a hotshot financial adviser is found dead at a naval station, NCIS investigates the case by interviewing the victim’s hologram of herself in the new episode “Collective Memory.”
The Big Leap
FOX, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
When a massive blackout threatens to stop the finale from airing, the whole cast has to band together to light up the stage in the Season 1 finale “We Make Our Own Light.” FOX has not ordered additional Season 1 episodes of The Big Leap, so this could also be the series finale.
Wakefield
Showtime, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In the Season 1 finale, Nik’s (Rudi Dharmalingam) obsession over a missing puzzle piece culminates in a crisis, and he is forced to face the horrifying truth of his past.
Inside the Christmas Factory: Mince Pies
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST
Mince pie is one of Britain’s favorite festive treats, and at the Premier Foods Factory in South Yorkshire, they knock out 3 million of them every day during the run-up to Christmas. Gregg Wallace gains exclusive access to the plant and helps make a batch of 12,000 pies, a process that requires nearly half a ton of pastry and enough mincemeat to fill up nine bathtubs. Meanwhile, Cherry Healey visits other factories to see what goes into making good “bad Christmas sweaters” and Ruth Goodman finds out who put the bang in the Christmas cracker.
Hip Hop Family Christmas
VH1, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Hip-hop’s most famous family agrees to participate in a live Christmas television special to address negative press and soften their image. Stars Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, Terrence J, Serayah and MC Lyte.
Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City
NBC, 10pm EST
Grammy-winning artist Michael Bublé returns for his eighth NBC holiday special, a mix of comedy and music that will also celebrate the 10th anniversary of the singer’s bestselling album Christmas. The special will re-air Wednesday, Dec. 22.