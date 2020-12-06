TV Best Bets for December 6

Your Honor
Showtime, 10pm EST, New Series!
Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) stars as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run accident that leads to impossible decisions and unimaginable choices for the judge. Michael Stuhlbarg stars as Jimmy Baxter, the much-feared head of a crime family also involved in the accident. Hope Davis (For the People) plays Baxter’s wife — a woman who might be even more dangerous than her husband.
AFV
ABC, 7pm EST
It’s a special holiday episode of AFVfeaturing a little girl’s hilarious reaction to getting a new puppy for Christmas; a dog with wrapping paper stuck to its mouth, proving he was the culprit who unwrapped a gift under the tree; and with funny prank videos.
Christmas on the Range
UPtv, 7pm EST
All Kendall Riley (Erin Cahill) wants for the holidays is to save her family’s ranch, but her longtime rival, small-town scrooge Brick McCree (A Martinez), has other plans in mind. When Brick’s son, Clint (Nicholas Gonzalez), comes back to town, he is immediately drawn to Kendall and offers a helping hand. As a romance starts to blossom, Kendall’s farm is sabotaged, leaving her to wonder about Clint’s true intentions. The film also stars Lindsay Wagner.
Supermarket Sweep: “Collision on Aisle Seven!”
ABC, 8pm EST
Clean up on all aisles! Shoppers are sweeping away the competition on this all-new episode, hosted by Leslie Jones. Back-to-back games follow three teams of two competing at the chance for $100,000.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Movie Soundtracks of the ‘90s”
AXS TV, 8pm EST
Find out which movie soundtracks of the 1990s are the best according to rock experts like Robert Mason, Sebastian Bach and others.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Bravo, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore return this season. Joining the ladies for Season 13 is new housewife Drew Sidora, who steps onto the scene as a triple threat — actor, singer and housewife. Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam return as friends of the cast, along with new friend LaToya Ali.
Empires of New York: “1985-86: Image Is Everything”
CNBC, 8pm EST
By the mid 1980s, five larger-than-life New Yorkers — Donald Trump, Ivan Boesky, Leona Helmsley, John Gotti and Rudy Giuliani — are starting to change the way we think about power and success. They’re bragging about their victories, showing off their wealth and openly targeting their enemies. With tabloid journalism on the rise, the media can’t get enough of the show. Who cares that many of them are spinning lies? TV and print outlets put them on a pedestal, and America buys into their story hook, line and sinker. But as all five titans will soon learn, too much exposure can burn.
Pandora: “All Along the Watchtower”
The CW, 8pm EST
As the Galaxy sits on the brink of war, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and the team must unite all the races of the Galaxy in the hopes of preventing their destruction. Meanwhile, Osborn (Noah Huntley) grapples with the ghosts of his past.
The Simpsons: “Sorry Not Sorry”
FOX, 8pm EST
Lisa (voice of Yeardley Smith) learns a lesson after she calls her teacher, Ms. Hoover (voice of Maggie Roswell), a hack and refuses to apologize in the new episode “Sorry Not Sorry.”
Christmas She Wrote
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Kayleigh (Danica McKellar), a romance writer, has her column canceled right before Christmas, she heads home to reconnect with her family. Kayleigh gets an unexpected visit from the man (Dylan Neal) who canceled her column and who now fights not only to bring her back to the publisher but also for her heart.
Christmas Ever After
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Popular romance novelist Izzi Simmons (Tony winner Ali Stroker) spends every Christmas at her favorite snowy bed-and-breakfast, but this year, she’s faced with an impending deadline and a severe case of writer’s block. Luckily, inspiration strikes in the unlikely form of the B&B’s new owner Matt (Daniel di Tomasso), who bears an uncanny resemblance to the handsome hero from Izzi’s novels. As both partake in the lodge’s annual itinerary of Christmas activities, Izzi’s writer’s block is cured and the first pages of her and Matt’s own love story may just be beginning.
Starring Marilyn Monroe
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Norma Jeane Mortenson — better known as Marilyn Monroe — is celebrated this evening with two films that show she was more than just one of the greatest big-screen bombshells in Hollywood history, but was also a very talented actress. First up, Monroe stars with Tom Ewell in Billy Wilder’s classic romantic comedy The Seven Year Itch (1955), featuring the actress in one of the most legendary scenes in movie history when a passing train blows her white dress upward while she’s standing on a subway grate. This is followed by Howard Hawks’ 1953 musical comedy Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, which Monroe headlines with fellow bombshell Jane Russell. Here, Monroe features in another iconic movie scene when she sings “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” in her pink dress.
90 Day Fiancé
TLC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Four new and three returning couples from the 90 Day franchise are ready to put it all on the line for what they believe to be true love. These couples have overcome many obstacles to get approved for the K-1 Visa and bring their spouses-to-be stateside, but the hard part is far from over. They will each have 90 days from the moment their significant other lands on U.S. soil to say “I do,” or else the foreigners will have to head back to their home countries.
Rock Legends: “Doo-Wop”
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST, Season Finale!
Doo-wop — a genre of R&B music originated in the 1940s by African American youth in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit and Washington, D.C. — features vocal group harmony, with an engaging melodic line to a simple beat with little or no instrumentation. Lyrics are simple, usually about love, sung by a lead vocal over background vocals of repeated nonsense syllables. Gaining popularity in the 1950s, doo-wop enjoyed its peak successes in the early ‘60s, but continued to influence performers in other genres. This episode features a few of the most legendary doo-wop groups: the Drifters, the Cleftones and the Ink Spots.
A Holly Dolly Christmas
CBS, 8:30pmET/8pmPT EST
Christmas is Dolly Parton’s favorite time of year, and the beloved entertainer is excited to share some much-needed joy and holiday cheer. Performing from an intimate, candlelit set, Dolly brings both powerful, faith-?lled hymns and lighthearted holiday classics to viewers, sharing personal Christmas stories and faith-based recollections of the season, interspersed with songs from her new holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas.
Bless the Harts: “Pumped”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
Jenny and Betty (voices of Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph) get carried away with a string of questionable purchases after winning the lottery in the new episode “Pumped.”
Music’s Greatest Mysteries: “Vicious, Kissed and Undercover”
AXS TV, 9pm EST
Did Sid Vicious’ mother play a part in his death? Is Kiss a band or a brand? Is Jamie Hewlett of the Gorillaz really street artist Banksy?
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Deck the Halls With Drama”
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Robyn and Juan seek couples therapy to move forward in their relationship. Gizelle works hard to make sure Robyn’s engagement goes off without a hitch, but Michael’s skepticism causes her to panic. Candiace confronts Karen about setting her up, while Michael Darby and Chris Bassett square off, leaving Michael unhinged.
This Is Life With Lisa Ling: “When Heroin Hits Home/The Secret World of Massage Parlors”
CNN, 9pm EST
Back-to-back hourlong episodes of journalist Lisa Ling’s docuseries that follows her across America to explore unknown or misunderstood communities air tonight. First, in “When Heroin Hits Home,” Ling examines heroin addiction. In “The Secret World of Massage Parlors,” she looks into the illicit massage parlor industry.
Britannia
EPIX, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The epic historical drama ends its second season. Amena has to face Aulus again, but the previous events have changed her and she nurses in her heart a desire for vengeance. Veran and Harka meet in a challenge only one will survive, while Cait is forced to face her destiny.
Bob’s Burgers: “Mommy Boy”
FOX, 9pm EST
When Linda (voice of John Roberts) joins a women’s business group, Gene (voice of Eugene Merman) gets possessive of her time in the new episode “Mommy Boy.”
Euphoria: “Trouble Don’t Last Always”
HBO, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
The is the first of two special episodes that serve as a bridge between Season 1 and Season 2. In the aftermath of being left by Jules (Hunter Schafer) at the train station and relapsing, Rue (Zendaya) celebrates Christmas. The episode also stars Colman Domingo, who appeared in Season 1. The title and date of the second episode are forthcoming.
American Monster
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 6, this true-crime series again brings viewers closer than ever to some of America’s most shocking and surprising crimes and killers. In the season premiere episode, “Everyone’s Favorite Uncle,” when wealthy bachelor Steve Clayton meets nurse Lana Walsh, it’s love at first sight. But when a sudden and unexpected tragedy occurs, doubts about their relationship begin to surface, revealing a terrible truth no one could ever have seen coming.
Shameless
Showtime, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
As Frank (William H. Macy) confronts his own mortality and family ties in his alcoholic and drug-induced twilight years, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) struggles with the prospect of becoming the family’s new patriarch. Newlyweds Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) are figuring out the rules and responsibilities of being in a committed relationship while Deb (Emma Kenney) embraces her individuality and single motherhood. Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) finds an unlikely new career in law enforcement, and Kevin (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) struggle to decide whether a hard life on the South Side is worth fighting for.
A Year in Music: “2008”
AXS TV, 9:30pm EST
In this look back at 2008, a year of new musical debuts and legacies is remembered. “Hope” and “Change” became the nation’s chant in the year that Queen B gave us “Single Ladies.” Meanwhile, a financial downturn impacted the world.
NCIS: Los Angeles
CBS, 9:30pm EST
Two new episodes of NCIS: Los Angelesair at a special time tonight. In “Cash Flow,” the body of a murdered Navy reservist is found by thieves in the midst of a robbery and NCIS must work with the burglars to find the killer. Then in “Raising the Dead,” Kensi (Daniela Ruah) encounters a sociopath who has been obsessed with her since she put him in jail years ago.
Family Guy: “Pawtucket Pat”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “Pawtucket Pat,” after Quahog’s legendary hero, Pawtucket Pat, is discovered to have taken part in racist actions, the town becomes divided on whether or not to remove the statue that commemorates him.
Card Sharks
ABC, 10pm EST
Host Joel McHale is joined by four contestants: college student Harrison Ruskin, wedding planner Shanee Wilson, property manager Paris Allen and cosmetologist Madison Boggess. A fortune may be won with the turn of a card.
On the Case With Paula Zahn
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The true-crime series returns for Season 6, again taking viewers on an exciting journey inside the most fascinating crime and mystery investigations. First-person accounts, along with insight from experts, are featured as each case reaches its dramatic conclusion.
I Love a Mama’s Boy: “Tell What?”
TLC, 10pm EST
Kim finds herself losing patience with Matt and Kelly. Justina finally confronts Annette. Laila learns Shekeb wants to move out of her house.
Moonbase 8: “Move the Base”
Showtime, 11pm EST
Morale at Moonbase 8 is low after Skip (Fred Armisen) subjects his colleagues to a loyalty test in the new episode “Move the Base.”
