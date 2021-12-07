TV Best Bets for December 7

Abbott Elementary
ABC, 9:30pm EST, Sneak Peek!
In this early series premiere (the season officially debuts on Jan. 4), creator, executive producer and star Quinta Brunson heads a workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Pearl Harbor Day
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Today marks the 80th anniversary of Dec. 7, 1941, the “date which will live in infamy,” when Japanese military forces struck a devastating surprise blow against U.S. bases at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, bringing America into World War II. Turner Classic Movies commemorates the day with a morning and afternoon of films about the fateful and historic event, or otherwise set during the Pacific War. The lineup starts with The Deep Six (1958), starring Alan Ladd, who also coproduced the film, as a naval officer who finds his pacifism and the values instilled in him by his Quaker upbringing challenged with the outbreak of World War II. James Whitmore and Keenan Wynn also star. Next, the drama Wings for the Eagle (1942) tells the story of workers at a Lockheed aircraft assembly plant in the months preceding the Pearl Harbor attack. Ann Sheridan and Dennis Morgan star. After that, the war film Torpedo Run (1958) stars Glenn Ford as a submarine commander in the Pacific who is obsessed with sinking one of the Japanese aircraft carriers that led the assault on Pearl Harbor; unfortunately, the target is being escorted by a transport ship carrying American POWs, including the commander’s wife and child. Ernest Borgnine and Diane Brewster costar. Another war film, Hell to Eternity (1960) follows. It’s a biopic about the true experiences of Marine Pfc. Guy Gabaldon (Jeffrey Hunter), a young Hispanic man who was raised by a Japanese American foster family in Los Angeles, and his heroic actions during the Battle of Saipan. David Janssen, Vic Damone and Sessue Hayakawa also star. Up next is December 7th (1943), a propaganda documentary film about the Pearl Harbor attack produced by the U.S. Navy and codirected by John Ford and Gregg Toland. This is the original, 83-minute version of the film; a 20-minute version won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject. Next on the lineup is Howard Hawks’ Oscar-winning 1943 war film Air Force, which follows a bomber crew as they encounter combat action over the Pacific. John Garfield, John Ridgely and Gig Young lead the cast. Finally, John Ford is back in the director’s chair for the Oscar-nominated war film They Were Expendable (1945), starring John Wayne, Robert Montgomery and Donna Reed. It chronicles the exploits of a PT boat defending the Philippines against a Japanese invasion in 1941-42. — Jeff Pfeiffer
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
A star-studded NBA twin bill on TNT has Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on the road against Luka Don?i? and the Dallas Mavericks, followed by a legendary rivalry game with Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Los Angeles to face LeBron James and the Lakers.
Live in Front of a Studio Audience
ABC, 8pm EST
Emmy Award-winning Live in Front of a Studio Audience makes its highly anticipated return with a third iteration, featuring live reenactments of the hit series The Facts of Life, created by Dick Clair and Jenna McMahon, and Diff’rent Strokes, created by Bernie Kukoff and Jeff Harris.
AMC Celebrates: “Pearl Harbor”
AMC, 8pm EST
In memory of the attack on Pearl Harbor and the film’s 20th anniversary, AMC will feature back-to-back airings of the 2001 Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett and Kate Beckinsale starrer.
The Resident
FOX, 8pm EST, Midseason Finale!
Conrad (Matt Czuchry) takes on a new challenge as a member of the experimental Flight Go team in the midseason finale episode “Unknown Origin.”
The Slow Hustle
HBO, 8pm EST
The Wire’s Sonja Sohn directs this deep dive into the mysterious 2017 death of Baltimore detective Sean Suiter, who was shot the day before he was set to give testimony about fellow officers to a grand jury.
Christmas Movie Magic
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When entertainment writer Alli Blakeman (Holly Deveaux) is assigned a story covering the anniversary of a classic Christmas movie in the small town where it was filmed, she agrees on the condition that it could lead to a big promotion. When she meets local theater owner Brad (Drew Seeley), they unravel the mysterious origins of the movie’s signature song, and Alli learns that movie magic isn’t always just onscreen.
The Voice: “Live Semifinal Top 8 Eliminations”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
The top four artists are revealed as safe by America’s votes while the bottom four compete in the Instant Save.
2021 People’s Choice Awards
E! & NBC, 9pm Live; red-carpet special 7pm Live on E! EST
The annual awards ceremony returns to honor movies, television, music and pop culture in 44 categories, as chosen entirely by the people. The ceremony will be simulcast on NBC and E! for the first time, preceded by a two-hour red-carpet special on E! Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts, and he is also a first-time People’s Choice nominee, being among the contenders in the Comedy TV Star and Male TV Star categories for his work on SNL. In this evening’s pre-announced special recognitions, Halle Berry will be honored for her film and TV work with The People’s Icon award, presented to her by singer Cardi B, while Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will receive The People’s Champion award, recognizing his achievements in entertainment, entrepreneurship and philanthropy.
Our Kind of People
FOX, 9pm EST, Midseason Finale!
In the midseason finale episode “Twice as Hard, Twice as Good,” Leah (Nadine Ellis) and Teddy (Joe Morton) deliver devastating news to Angela (Yaya DaCosta).
A Sisterly Christmas
OWN, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Two sisters, one who loves Christmas and everything that comes with it and the other who can be the scroogiest of Scrooges, receive an early Christmas gift: an inheritance that takes them on a once-in-a-lifetime luxury holiday vacation. Their Christmas proves to be more than they bargained for when they run into their childhood rival. Stars Deborah Joy Winans and Kendrick Cross.
Queens: “Who Shot Ya”
ABC, 10pm EST
Jill comes clean with the ladies after being invited to collaborate on a track with Wyclef Jean. In addition, Valeria suffers a heart-wrenching betrayal and Eric makes a promise to Jadakiss that he may not be able to keep. Musical performance “Vanilla Sky” performed by Naturi Naughton and Wyclef Jean.
FBI: Most Wanted: “Sport of Kings”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Sport of Kings, after a prized racehorse is stolen and its groomer is taken hostage, the team quickly learns they may be the only ones who consider the young woman’s safety a priority over the horse’s.
Called to the Wild
Nat Geo, 10pm EST, New Series!
This new adventure/competition series takes humans and their dogs (both highly skilled) and drops them into the wilderness to see if they can survive and thrive. Over 10 days they will be judged by an off-camera team of animal and survival experts who will judge them on safety, survival and stamina.
Web of Darkness
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
This creepy series that first streamed on discovery+ earlier this year makes its linear Travel Channel debut starting tonight. Inspired by true events, the tales brought to life in the program explore unexplained and unnerving internet-related events. Things begin tonight with the series premiere episode, “Photo of Death, Hollywood Haunting and Tenant of Terror.”