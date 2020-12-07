TV Best Bets for December 7

A Suitable Boy
This six-part British period drama is the first television series directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair (Monsoon Wedding). Emmy-winning screenwriter Andrew Davies (Les Misérables) adapted Vikram Seth’s global bestseller — one of the longest novels in the English language. This intimate yet epic tale of life and love set in 1950s India tells the story of spirited university student Lata Mehra (Tanya Maniktala), who comes of age in North India as her country is carving out its own identity as an independent nation. Lata seems to have her life already mapped out thanks to old traditions and an overbearing mother (Mahira Kakkar) who wants to find her a suitable husband. Torn between romance and responsibility, and inspired by rebellious writers and daring new ideas, Lata is determined to decide her own future. The first two episodes launch today; subsequent episodes will be available Mondays.
Star of the Month: Laurel and Hardy
TCM, beginning at 12:30pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Most Mondays this month (except for the week leading up to Christmas), you can check out plenty of the fine messes that legendary comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy got themselves into in their hilarious movies. Today’s roughly 16-hour lineup includes two dozen classic Laurel and Hardy films from the late 1920s and early ‘30s, ranging from their silent shorts like Do Detectives Think?(1927) to their early “talkies” like Night Owls(1930) to their appearances in feature-length films like Sons of the Desert(1933) and Babes in Toyland(1934), and many more.
General Hospital
ABC, 2pm EST
Finn (Michael Easton) spends the afternoon with Gregory (Gregory Harrison). Michael (Chad Duell) is relieved. Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is anxious to start her life with Peter (Wes Ramsey). Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) looks to Anna (Finola Hughes) for help. Franco (Roger Howarth) seeks Kevin’s (Jon Lindstrom) advice.
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Rooste
CBS, 8pmIn the new episode “Welcome to the Rooster,” a new neighbor (guest star Milan Carter) and his pet rooster disrupt the community, leading Dave (Max Greenfield) and Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) on a covert mission to restore order.
NFL Football: Buffalo at San Francisco
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
Monday Night Football’s Week 13 matchup takes place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills face the San Francisco 49ers.
L.A.’s Finest: “Thief”
FOX, 8pm EST
A stunning discovery leads Syd (Gabrielle Union) and McKenna (Jessica Alba) to consider whom they can trust in the new episode “Thief.”
The Santa Squad
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Allie (Rebecca Dalton), an out-of-work art teacher, has to accept a job with the Santa Squad to help wealthy widower Gordon (Aaron Ashmore) and his two precious daughters rediscover the magic of Christmas. As Allie is lifting the holiday spirits of the family with Christmas decorations, cookies and shopping, her kindness is rewarded with the most unexpected of gifts: love!
The Voice: “Live Top 9 Performances”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
Fan Week kicks off with the top nine artists performing in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for their chance at a spot in the finale. The show will include special dedications from the artists and feature fans throughout. Tonight’s results will be revealed tomorrow night.
Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “Camp Bananas”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Bob (Billy Gardell) and Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) try reducing stress by taking a day off together in the new episode “Camp Bananas.”
Holiday Baking Championship
Food Network, 9pm EST
Desserts inspired by jelly doughnuts will make your belly go nuts!
I Can See Your Voice
FOX, 9pm EST
Nicole Byer and Jeff Dye are guest panelists, and Robin Thicke is the superstar musical guest.
His Dark Materials
HBO, 9pm EST
Did someone call for a Hot Priest? Fleabag sensation Andrew Scott resumes his role on this fantasy series as secretive John Parry, Will’s (Amir Wilson) long-lost dad. Bonus: Fleabag costar Phoebe Waller-Bridge voices John’s daemon, an osprey!
An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST
Hosting pheasant hunts and restoring tapestries are most likely not on your to-do list. But they’re fascinating parts of owning a historic English manor — specifically, Mapperton House, where Illinois’ own Julie Montagu is a viscountess. This special episode reveals her strategies for keeping the lights on at the “money pit.”
Industry
HBO, 10pm EST
Tonight on the drama: A former Pierpoint staffer goes public with the truth about the banking house’s toxic culture just as rookie Harper (Myha’la Herrold) schemes to screw over her own mentor (Ken Leung). Way to be part of the problem, kid!
Nurses
NBC, 10pm EST, Special Preview!
Following the success of the Canadian medical drama Transplant, NBC has acquired Nurses, another hospital-set series from the Great White North. As its title indicates, the drama, which is filmed and set in Toronto, follows five young nurses working on the front lines of a busy downtown hospital, dedicating their lives to helping others while struggling to help themselves. The series launch of Nursesin Canada earlier this year became the most-watched premiere episode of a scripted Canadian series in over two years for total viewers. Preview episodes will air tonight and Dec. 14 before the series takes its regular spot in NBC’s Tuesday night lineup starting Jan. 5.
Dark Tales With Don Wildman: “Vengeful Spirits”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Host Don Wildman explores the tragic tales of tortured souls who were wronged by love and war, including a rejected court jester who still taunts castle residents and a ghostly priest trying to make things right in the world from beyond the grave.
