TV Best Bets for December 8

A Christmas for Mary
OWN, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Vivica A. Fox stars in this holiday tale of rediscovery and renewal. The film follows up-and-coming journalist Lena Jones (Morgan Dixon), who is tasked with delivering a story by Christmas that will wow her boss, magazine editor Vivian Vaye (Fox).
Emicido: AmarElo — It’s All for Yesterday
Netflix
This documentary explores Brazilian rapper Emicida’s Estúdio AmarElo project and, at the same time, the history of Brazilian Black culture in the last 100 years, using Emicida’s 2019 concert as a spine to connect the stories. The film sets an important link between three relevant moments in Brazilian Black history: the 1922 Modern Art Week; the founding of the Unified Black Movement (MNU) for the valorization of the culture and rights of the Black people in 1978; and AmarElo’s debut show, which happened at Black Consciousness Month in November 2019.
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers
Netflix
When GrrBus takes Sami, Zane, Olive and Rocky on a field trip to the North Pole, they accidentally cause a catastrophe at Santa’s workshop, and it’s up to the eight older Super Monsters to come to the rescue and save Christmas.
Lennon’s Last Weekend
BritBox
This is the North American premiere of an original documentary from BritBox, the streaming service offering British programming. In recognition of the 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s murder, this documentary reveals the last in-person interview with the music icon. The film features footage from the BBC Radio interview with broadcaster Andy Peebles where Lennon spoke about everything from producing his solo albums to the Beatles’ breakup. Peebles also travels to New York to relive the story and revisit some of the iconic locations that illuminate the details of the last two days of Lennon’s life.
General Hospital
ABC, 2pm EST
Jason (Steve Burton) enjoys a board game with Danny (Porter Fasullo). Brando (Johnny Wactor) attempts to change Sasha’s (Sofia Mattsson) mind. Trina (Sydney Mikayla) looks to Joss (Eden McCoy) to help her find out the truth about her father. Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Jordan (Briana Henry) have much to celebrate. Sam (Kelly Monaco) makes a tough decision.
ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Illinois at Duke
ESPN & ESPN2, beginning at 5pm EST
The annual ACC/Big Ten battle for the Commissioner’s Cup pits the Illinois Fighting Illini against Wendell Moore Jr. and the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Both teams were in the top 10 of the AP preseason rankings.
NCIS: “Blood and Treasure”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Blood and Treasure,” the discovery of two dead bodies in a forest leads the NCIS team into the wild world of modern-day treasure hunting.
Cosmos: Possible Worlds: “A Tale of Two Atoms”
FOX, 8pm EST
In “A Tale of Two Atoms,” follow the story of two atoms from different parts of the universe who meet on a small planet.
The Voice: “Live Top 9 Results”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
On the live semifinals results show, find out which four artists from last night’s performances will be revealed as safe and advance to the finale.
Dickens Classics
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Enjoy an evening of several classic film adaptations of some of Charles Dickens’ most beloved and enduring novels. Since the holidays are right around the corner, the evening naturally begins with one of the best-loved of the countless versions of Dickens’ 1843 novella A Christmas Carol— MGM’s 1938 adaptation starring Reginald Owen as Scrooge. After that, watch Freddie Bartholomew and Frank Lawton as the child and young adult versions of the title character in David Copperfield (1935), based on Dickens’ 1850 novel; David Lean’s Oscar-winning 1946 adaptation of Dickens’ 1861 novel Great Expectations; another Lean-directed adaptation, 1948’s OliverTwist, based on Dickens’ 1838 novel; and A Tale of Two Cities(1935), the Best Picture Oscar-nominated adaptation of Dickens’ 1859 novel.
neXt: “File #7”
FOX, 9pm EST
LeBlanc (John Slattery) and Shea (Fernanda Andrade) discover Ted’s (Jason Butler Harner) plan for the neXt server and race to intervene in the new episode “File #7.”
Transplant
NBC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Transplantends its first season with back-to-back episodes tonight. In “Relapse,” a young mother addicted to opioids nearly dies, and Bash (Hamza Haq) must figure out whether she’s using again, or if something else is causing her deadly symptoms. Mags (Laurence Leboeuf) tries to help a patient who isn’t healing properly, while June (Ayisha Issa) is blindsided by her father. Then, in “The Only Way Out Is Through,” Bash and Mags race to save a woman with mysterious symptoms who was nearly killed by their team’s medical error, while Theo (Jim Watson) tries to help a gravely ill teen and his family deal with the possibility that medical hope has run out.
Don’t Be Tardy…: “Nirvana, Nevada”
Bravo, 10pm EST
Cha-ching! After weeks of setbacks and struggles, Kim finally reaches her happy place — Las Vegas. It’s a whirlwind night of gambling and more gambling. The only thing that could possibly pull her away is the majestic view of the Grand Canyon.
Murder in the Heartland
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Tonight’s Season 3 premiere focuses on the case of 22-year-old North Dakota college student Mindy Morgenstern, who was strangled in her apartment in 2006.
