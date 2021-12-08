TV Best Bets for December 8

Welcome to Earth
Disney+, New Series!
Will Smith hosts this six-part series from National Geographic in which he is guided by National Geographic explorers to different corners of the world to get up close and personal with the weirdest, most unusual, dangerous and thrilling spectacles on Earth. Each episode exposes the mysterious inner workings of our planet as related to a different theme: sound, smell, speed, color, swarm and pattern. From the plains of Africa to the deserted islands of the Pacific to the depths of the Atlantic, apprentice explorer Smith probes into hidden worlds that reveal Earth’s most mysterious workings. As his remarkable guides take him to our globe’s weirdest and most mind-bending locations, he learns that although we may think every inch has been mapped, there are still incredible discoveries to be made, and how the tiniest details have enormous consequences for this place we call home.
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special
Netflix
In this Christmas-themed stand-up special, Carolin Kebekus, one of Germany’s biggest comedians, mixes festive nostalgia and social commentary with her signature edgy wit to poke fun at and challenge “the most wonderful time of the year.”
Christmas Around the World
The CW, 8pm EST
Hosted by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie, this special showcases how Christmas is celebrated around the world by highlighting traditions from the ancient to modern day, including what various cultures eat for Christmas dinner. Viewers will also get a front-row seat to very special Christmas performances.
CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends
CMT, 8pm EST
Multiplatinum entertainer Brett Young returns to the storied CMT Crossroads stage for the first ever Christmas-themed episode of the critically acclaimed music series. The 60-minute special will feature Young alongside an all-star lineup of friends and collaborators including Boyz II Men, Chris Tomlin, Colbie Caillat, Dann Huff, Darius Rucker, Gavin DeGraw and Maddie & Tae as they perform renditions of classic Christmas hits from his inaugural holiday album, Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics.
The Masked Singer: “Group B Finale”
FOX, 8pm EST
The final two singers from Group B perform solo and then in a duet with show panelists Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke in the new episode “Group B Finale.”
Christmas With a Crown
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After Cassie (Lisa Durupt) returns to her hometown to revive her family’s traditional Christmas festival, she meets a dashing stranger, Nicolas (Marcus Rosner), who’s volunteered to help organize the event. Sparks begin to fly between them, but little does she know that he’s really a prince in disguise, longing to find the true spirit of the holidays. It will take a Christmas miracle of royal proportions for their hearts to meet as one.
Chicago Med: “Secret Santa Has a Gift for You”
NBC, 8pm EST
In the midseason finale, the outcome of Will’s (Nick Gehlfuss) investigation weighs heavily on his mind as he works with Dylan (Guy Lockard) to save a 4-month-old patient; Stevie (Kristen Hager) and Vanessa (Asjha Cooper) both struggle to keep their secrets; and Crockett (Dominic Rains) and Blake (Sarah Rafferty) work with Abrams (Brennan Brown) to save a patient in need of a liver transplant. Season 7 of Chicago Med will resume with new episodes on Jan. 5.
Wolverine: One Tough Mother
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
Deep in the rugged wilderness of northern Europe, between Russia and Finland, lives a mystical creature so elusive that few have ever witnessed one up close … until now. Follow a roller-coaster year in the life of Freya, a 3-year-old female wolverine, as she prepares for motherhood in a remote and remorseless habitat full of formidable rivals. While Freya may be shy, she is tough, built for the harsh environment, and ready to face every challenge in front of her in order to achieve her ultimate goal: to succeed as a mother.
Star of the Month: Ingrid Bergman
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s salute to the films of legendary Swedish actress Ingrid Bergman on Turner Classic Movies begins with two films for which she received Best Actress Oscar nominations: the beloved, Best Picture Oscar-nominated drama The Bells of St. Mary’s (1945), costarring Best Actor Oscar nominee Bing Crosby, followed by another Best Picture Oscar nominee, For Whom the Bell Tolls (1943), a war drama adapted from Ernest Hemingway’s novel that marked Bergman’s first Oscar nod and also netted Gary Cooper a nomination for Best Actor. The final four films, continuing into early tomorrow morning, are Bergman’s collaborations with Italian director Roberto Rossellini, beginning with the neo-realist drama Stromboli (1950). It was on this film that the star and director began an affair that was seen as scandalous, and which ultimately led to a seven-year marriage after Bergman left her first husband, and three children (including Isabella Rossellini, who would become a movie star in her own right). The other Bergman/Rossellini creative teamings airing today are in another Italian neo-realist production, Europa ’51 (1952), followed by two 1954 dramas — Journey to Italy and Fear, which was one of the final collaborations between the two artists. — Jeff Pfeiffer
My 600-lb Life: “Paul’s Journey”
TLC, 8pm EST
Paul weighs in at 700 pounds, and his girlfriend struggles with how this limits their ability to live a normal life. He thinks their relationship won’t survive if he moves to work with Dr. Now, but prioritizing his own health is the only path forward.
CMT’s A Tennessee Kind of Christmas
CMT, 9pm EST
Country greats Amy Grant, Billy Ray Cyrus, Clay Walker, Pam Tillis, Sara & Olivia Evans, Steve Wariner, Tracy Lawrence and Wynonna will celebrate the season by sharing holiday traditions, personal memories and unforgettable performances of all-time favorite Christmas songs from numerous iconic venues and outdoor locations in and around Nashville.
Alter Ego
FOX, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The final four contestants compete in the Season 1 finale and one will be named champion of the world’s first avatar singing competition.
Forged in Fire: “Judges Takeover: Doug Marcaida”
History, 9pm EST
In this special competition, every aspect of the challenge will be decided by Doug Marcaida. Four smiths must re-create a weapon straight from the mind of Doug, then survive an intense round of tests also chosen by Forged in Fire’s resident Kali martial artist. The remaining two smiths will then return to their home forges to make one of Doug’s favorite blades — the supersized Kortada. Doug will ultimately determine who will walk away with $10,000 and the title of Forged in Fire champion.
Chicago Fire: “Winterfest”
NBC, 9pm EST
Gallo (Alberto Rosende), Violet (Hanako Greensmith) and Ritter (Daniel Kyri) debut their microbrewery business at Winterfest. Meanwhile, Brett (Kara Killmer) prepares to present her paramedicine program to an oversight panel, and Firehouse 51 gets in the holiday spirit. After tonight’s midseason finale episode, Chicago Fire will be on break until Jan. 5, when Season 10 picks up with new episodes.
CSI: Vegas
CBS, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
When David Hodges (guest star Wallace Langham) goes missing, the entire CSI team searches for any piece of evidence that can help locate him, clear his name and save the reputation of the entire crime lab in the Season 1 finale “Signed, Sealed, Delivered.”
Jay Leno’s Garage
CNBC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
In the Season 6 finale, Jay Leno pays tribute to rockers, rollers and everything in between. First up, he and country icon Dwight Yoakam ride a mechanical bull before they cut loose in a couple of killer Corvettes. Next, Jay does his best James Bond as he shows off all the bells and whistles of a replica of 007’s original Aston Martin DB5. Then, in a Tonight Show tribute, Jay and Paul Reiser ride a pair of Johnny Carson’s Corvette-powered Swan Boats. Also in the episode: Wilmer Valderrama, John Fogerty and Nancy Wilson.
Forged in Fire: “Young Guns Challenge”
History, 10pm EST
In this special competition, four of the show’s youngest champions return to compete. These talented 20-somethings are tasked with turning trampolines and skateboards into fully functional knives. The best of the young guns then return home to re-create the legendary German longsword. After their weapons are put through their paces, one of these young returning champs will earn yet another $10,000 and enter the elite club of two-time Forged in Fire champions.
Chicago P.D.: “A Way Out”
NBC, 10pm EST
With the FBI closing in on the Roy Walton (Michael Maize) investigation, Voight (Jason Beghe) and Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) strategize on a way out. And, after a city bus driver is shot by a passenger, the team investigates a possible abduction. Season 9 of Chicago P.D. will return from winter break with new episodes on Jan. 5.
Dr. Pimple Popper: A Pimple Carol
TLC, 10pm EST
Dr. Sandra Lee is spreading cheer with her one-hour special as she helps patients address their skin issues to look their very best before the hustle and bustle of holiday photos, parties and family gatherings. Get ready for some silly as the Spirits of Pimples Past, Present and Future stop by to remind her of the true meaning of the holidays — and help with a few new cases.
The Drowning
SundanceTV, 12am (lat EST
New Series!In this British four-parter, a grieving mom (Jill Halfpenny) becomes convinced that a teen stranger (Cody Molko) is her son who presumably drowned nine years earlier. She investigates.