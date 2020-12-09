TV Best Bets for December 9

Rose Island
Netflix, Original Film!
This Italian film described as a “hilarious drama with a rebellious heart” is based on an incredible true story. Sick of the stuffy rules of Italian society of the late ‘60s, gifted-yet-misunderstood engineer Giorgio hatches an impossible plan: He will build his own island in the middle of the sea. Joined by a team of revolutionaries and outcasts, Giorgio founds the Republic of Rose Island, declares its independence and is appointed its president. However, Giorgio is tested when the Italian prime minister decides his idealistic island is Italy’s No. 1 enemy.
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
Netflix
A holly, jolly gathering takes a strange turn when Ashley (Paulina Chávez) bumps her head and gets a glimpse of her near-distant future with Tío (Jencarlos Canela), Tad (Conor Husting), Stick (Reed Horstmann) and Brooke (Bella Podaras).
The Big Show Show: Christmas
Netflix
When Big Show (Paul Wight) gets injured, Cassy (Allison Munn) has to fill his big shoes in the hopes of winning the neighborhood Christmas competition. Meanwhile, J.J. (Juliet Donenfeld), Mandy (Lily Brooks O’Briant) and Lola (Reylynn Caster) are sent on a scavenger hunt for presents, only to discover spending time together might be the best gift of all.
General Hospital
ABC, 2pm EST
Laura (Genie Francis) gets an unexpected visitor. Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) uncovers an interesting bit of information about Cyrus (Jeff Kober). Curtis (Donnell Turner) gets a new lead. Jason’s (Steve Burton) time with Sam (Kelly Monaco) is interrupted by a call from Sonny (Maurice Benard). Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael (Chad Duell) come to a mutual understanding.
ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Michigan State at Virginia
ESPN & ESPN2, beginning at 5pm EST
Night 2: The Michigan State Spartans look to tally a road win for the Big Ten against the formidable Virginia Cavaliers.
The Great Christmas Light Fight
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
ABC’s tree-mendously popular decorating competition series returns for its eighth season with back-to-back episodes. America’s brightest houses bring joy to the world with the help of celebrity judges — lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and famed interior designer Taniya Nayak. All isn’t always calm, but all is definitely bright as the Christmas classic takes viewers across the country to the most elaborate and awe-inspiring holiday displays in the nation. This holiday season, we will once again see four fantastic families face off in each one-hour episode and compete to win $50,000 should they “sleigh” the competition.
Devils: “Episode 9”
The CW, 8pm EST
Massimo (Alessandro Borghi), determined to stop Dominic (Patrick Dempsey), hacks NYL servers with Subterranea’s help to give the media proof of the scandal. But when Massimo and Sofia (Laia Costa) realize that Duval (Lars Mikkelsen) will use the scandal to his own anarchic interests, they betray him and get him arrested. They get the dossier back, but Dominic unexpectedly sacks Massimo for allying himself with Subterranea.
The Masked Singer: “The Holiday Sing-a-Long”
FOX, 8pm EST
In special episode “The Holiday Sing-a-Long,” the final three singers perform never-before-heard holiday songs, and new animated clues give hints to their identities. Plus, already unmasked celebrities join together to perform their favorite holiday jingles.
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!
NBC, 8pm EST
Dr. Seuss’ beloved classic children’s book How the Grinch Stole Christmas!has become a Christmas staple for generations. This musical version, with book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin, and featuring the hit songs “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” (by Albert Hague and Dr. Seuss), breathes new life into this timeless story. This fun-filled two-hour production will air from the Troubadour Theatre in London, and stars Matthew Morrison (Glee) as the Grinch.
TCM Spotlight: Bernard Herrmann: “Adventures in Sound”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s films that were scored by legendary composer Bernard Herrmann show how he could not only effectively score adventure films, but also be adventurous himself in his compositions. The evening begins with the 1951 sci-fi classic The Day the Earth Stood Still, which saw the beginning of Herrmann’s use of electronic music; in the film’s score, he incorporated the otherworldly sounding Theremin, which has since become an almost-cliched staple in spooky or spacy movies. Also tonight, hear Herrmann’s scores in The 7th Voyage of Sinbad(1958), The 3Worlds of Gulliver(1960), Mysterious Island(1961), Jason and the Argonauts(1963), Beneath the 12-Mile Reef(1953) and The Naked and the Dead(1958).
Monsters in Alaska
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
Bigfoot hunters track down a terrifying beast in the Alaskan wilderness; a cryptozoologist investigates reports of a sea monster lurking in the icy waters of a lake; and a monstrous bird from Native American lore may be behind mysterious disappearances.
Sistas: “The Encounter”
BET, 9pm EST
Olonzo (Tyree Edwards) approaches Maurice (Brian Jordan Jr.) again; Gary (Chido Nwokocha) becomes obsessed with reconciling with Andi (KJ Smith); tensions grow as Hayden (Chris Warren) threatens Zac (Devale Ellis).
SEAL Team: “The New Normal”
CBS, 9pm EST
Bravo Team struggles to adjust to a new team dynamic after several members make life-altering career decisions in the new episode “The New Normal.”
Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2020
The CW, 9pm EST
Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight from Entertainment Tonightreturn to host this holiday special that counts down the 12 best holiday commercials ever — one for each of the 12 days of Christmas. In addition to the top 12, the special features other great commercials from both the U.S. and abroad that capture the true spirit of the holiday season — from the heartfelt to the hilarious, from the outstanding to the ridiculous.
I Can See Your Voice
FOX, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Ken Jeong hosts the Season 1 finale of FOX’s musical game show series.
Alabama Snake
HBO, 9pm EST
While everyone else is still theorizing on whether big-cat activist Carole Baskin of Tiger King fame murdered her husband, this HBO doc dives into the similar story of minister Glenn Summerford, a serpent handler who tried to kill his wife with a rattlesnake. How cold-blooded.
Property Brothers: Forever Home: “Forever Home for the Holidays”
HGTV, 9pm EST
A boisterous family of six needs to accommodate their son’s accessibility needs and have enough space to host their large family holiday parties. Drew and Jonathan Scott take the reins and transform the main living area, giving them the best Christmas yet.
Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller: “Counterfeiting”
Nat Geo, 9pm EST
Journalist Mariana van Zeller ventures deep inside the Peruvian underworld to meet the gangster craftsmen who make and sell the world’s finest counterfeit U.S. dollars. Along the way, she learns that many of these counterfeiting operations are run by criminal families in Lima who are making a fortune despite the anti-counterfeiting efforts of the U.S. Secret Service and the Peruvian National Police.
For Life: “Time to Move Forward”
ABC, 10pm EST
As a favor to Jamal, Aaron defends a man in a witness-tampering case, while tensions rise at home in the run-up to the Wallace family Thanksgiving.
