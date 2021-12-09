TV Best Bets for December 9

And Just Like That
HBO Max, New Series!
From 1998-2004, for six seasons, TV fans were obsessed with the fashion, but more so the lives and friendships, of a group of New York City singles in HBO’s hit series Sex and the City. Now, a 10-episode sequel finds the ladies at a new stage in their lives. Returning characters include Sarah Jessica Parker as savvy freelance writer-turned-podcaster Carrie Bradshaw, Kristin Davis as proud stay-at-home momma Charlotte and Cynthia Nixon as all-too-brainy attorney Miranda. (Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, is sitting this one out.) Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler and Willie Garson, in his final role before his passing in September, also star. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Thursdays.
Anne Boleyn
AMC+, New Series!
Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim) stars as the titular legendary historical figure, one of Henry VIII’s (Mark Stanley) wives, in this three-part psychological thriller. The drama explores the final months in Boleyn’s life from her perspective, as she struggles to secure a future for her daughter and to challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in around her. Episodes are available Thursdays.
The Sex Lives of College Girls
HBO Max, Season Finale!
The comedy/drama cocreated by Mindy Kaling ends its first season.
Trolls: Trollstopia
Hulu & Peacock, Season Premiere!
In Season 5 of the kids series based on the Trolls animated film franchise, the Trolls welcome a K-pop girl group on a mission; Holly (voice of Megan Hilty) and Val (Lauren C. Mayhew) meet a Bergen for the first time; and Synth (Vladimir Caamano) and Minuet (Jeanine Mason) take a ride down the “Tunnel of Friendship.”
Guilty Party
Paramount+, Season Finale!
The dark comedy concludes its first season. Kate Beckinsale headlines as a journalist with a tarnished reputation who focuses on a story about an incarcerated woman who denies murdering her husband.
The Housewives of the North Pole
Peacock, Original Film!
Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad) and Kyle Richards (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) lead this original holiday film. They play, respectively, Diana and Trish, the Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont, who have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition every year for the past nine years. But days before Christmas, a friendship-ending argument sparks a town-wide feud and draws the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to make a name for herself with a scintillating exposé on the drama.
Death Valley
Shudder, Original Film!
A group of battle-weary guns for hire are commissioned to rescue an imprisoned scientist from a secret Cold War bunker. Upon entering the facility, they find themselves in a fight for survival when they come under attack from a terrifying creature of unknown origin.
Hollington Drive
Sundance Now, Season Finale!
Theresa (Anna Maxwell Martin) tries to push her intrusive thoughts around Ben’s (Fraser Holmes) behavior to one side as the family waits anxiously for an update on David (Peter McDonald). Feeling the eyes of the community upon her, she returns to an unsettled home, and to a family that is running out of patience; the events of the past week have taken their toll on Theresa’s relationships with Fraser (Rhashan Stone) and the kids, and there is a growing tension between her and her sister (Rachael Stirling).
Station 19: “A House Is Not a Home”
ABC, 8pm EST
Vic and Jack lean on one another as they process the loss of Dean while Ben and Bailey try to convince Dean’s parents to allow them to raise Pru. Meanwhile at Station 23, Andy’s role temporarily expands and Sullivan subs in. Carina and Maya explore growing their family.
Young Sheldon: “The Yips and an Oddly Hypnotic Bohemian”
CBS, 8pm EST
Sheldon (Iain Armitage) gets the science yips and has to learn how to not think in the new episode “The Yips and an Oddly Hypnotic Bohemian.”
NFL Football: Pittsburgh at Minnesota
FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live EST
Thursday Night Football’s Week 14 matchup has Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to face Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings.
Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night
HBO, 8pm EST
He managed the Bee Gees and Eric Clapton and produced Evita, but most famously Robert Stigwood turned a magazine piece into Saturday Night Fever.
A Fiancé for Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Perpetually single Sawyer (Amanda Payton) makes a fake wedding registry, hoping a shopping spree with a scan gun will be the ultimate retail therapy. But when the registry is discovered and the whole town throws her a surprise bridal shower, she’s too embarrassed to tell the truth. Instead, she finds a fake fiancé to help her navigate through the lies and holiday festivities. However, as real feelings develop between Sawyer and her fake fiancé, they may turn into the real deal after all. Adam Gregory and Marie Osmond also star.
The Blacklist: “Dr. Roberta Sand, Ph.D.”
NBC, 8pm EST
The task force investigates a therapist who may be the key to the resurgence of an organized crime family. Meanwhile, Red (James Spader) conducts an investigation of his own.
TCM Spotlight: Met on Set: “Short & Sweet”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Continuing the theme of “Met on Set,” tonight Turner Classic Movies features films from classic Hollywood couples whose relationships were short and sweet, yet still managed to create a legacy. First up is the 1931 romantic drama Man of the World, starring Carole Lombard and William Powell, who were married that same year and divorced two years later. Following that is the 1933 drama Today We Live, the first of seven films starring Joan Crawford and Franchot Tone, who were married for four years. Next is the 1950 drama All About Eve, starring Bette Davis and Gary Merrill, who married the same day that Merrill divorced his first wife and were married for 10 years. The 1956 musical comedy Bundle of Joy follows, starring married couple Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher. It was their first movie together, and they were married for nearly four years before Fisher’s affair with Elizabeth Taylor caused a scandal that ended in their divorce. Also airing are the 1932 drama Downstairs, starring John Gilbert and Virginia Bruce, who got married in a dressing room on the studio lot just prior to production; the 1939 romantic comedy Dancing Co-Ed, starring Lana Turner and Artie Shaw, who were married for a little under a year after meeting on set (the third of Shaw’s eight marriages); and the 1941 romantic comedy Honeymoon for Three, starring George Brent and Ann Sheridan, who were married in 1942 and divorced exactly one year later. — Evan McLean
United States of Al: “Christmas/Krismis”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Vanessa (Kelli Goss) becomes upset when Riley (Parker Young) invites his new girlfriend to a family Christmas party in the new episode “Christmas/Krismis.”
Grey’s Anatomy: “Today Was a Fairytale”
ABC, 9pm EST
Dr. Hamilton takes his frustrations out on Meredith, so Nick gives her a chance to blow off steam by scrubbing in on a surgery. Back in Seattle, Link and Jo take their kids to a fairytale theater performance that goes wrong. Bailey and Dr. Lin attend a recruitment fair in hopes of attracting more doctors to Grey Sloan but find themselves ill-prepared.
Ghosts: “Possession”
CBS, 9pm EST
The rules have been clear until now: Journalist Sam (Rose McIver) can see the ghosts who inhabit B&B-to-be Woodstone Mansion; her chef husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) can’t. But tonight on the sitcom, Jay is possessed by one of the spirits, an 1800s society wife named Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky). “It takes a very particular series of events almost impossible to replicate, so it’s happened twice in 300 years,” Ambudkar says of the possession. “He’s in his own body but watching somebody else control it.” And via Jay, Hetty is reveling in the fact that she is suddenly able to feel and taste again. She’s “come to in a world where Cheetos exist, and beef jerky, and gravy, and M&Ms,” he says. “It’s a veritable wonderland.” Meanwhile, a party planner (Enrico Colantoni) is inspecting the premises (and Jay’s menu) for a prime wedding booking. Not only is this visitor suspicious, Ambudkar teases, “He really is not easily impressed” — and Hetty’s raptures playing out through Jay don’t help. So the other ghosts step in. “They want Sam and Jay to stay, so they have to figure out a way to help Hetty realize she needs to let this body go,” Ambudkar says. Good luck with that!
Flip or Flop
HGTV, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Once again, HGTV cameras will follow real estate experts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack as they buy 15 more of Southern California’s most neglected properties and turn them into stunning, modern homes that will fly off the market. This season, the flips will present new challenges for the pair as they work the real estate market, including expensive foundation issues, a yearlong renovation project and the addition of a studio rental unit to increase a home’s value.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “People vs. Richard Wheatley”
NBC, 9pm EST
In a crossover with Law & Order: Organized Crime, Carisi (Peter Scanavino) tries Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) for the murder of Kathy Stabler, and Benson (Mariska Hargitay) finds herself at odds with a friend when Barba (Raúl Esparza) agrees to take the case.
Bull: “Snowed In”
CBS, 10pm EST
Bull (Michael Weatherly) needs a Christmas miracle when he takes on a sports agency’s assistant who is charged with providing lethal drugs to a star client in the new episode “Snowed In.”
Cake
FXX, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
FXX’s short-form animation and live-action video series finishes its fifth season with the episode “Sooner or Later.”
Love, Honor &
Investigation Discovery, 10pmTonight on the true-crime show about couples with dangerous secrets, West Virginia’s Butch Halley thinks wife Sunny is the love of his life. She wouldn’t want to polish him off for an insurance payout ... would she?
Law & Order: Organized Crime: “The Christmas Episode”
NBC, 10pm EST
In tonight’s second crossover episode between Organized Crime and Special Victims Unit, when Eli (Nicky Torchia) goes missing, Stabler (Christopher Meloni) asks Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the task force to help him find his son. Meanwhile, Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) considers his future.
Tacoma FD
truTV, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
In the comedy’s Season 3 ender, the goofy squad is out on a call when they learn they’re needed back at Station 24. Seems there’s a fire!