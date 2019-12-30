TV Best Bets for December 30

(L-r) ANNE HATHAWAY as Jules Ostin and ROBERT DE NIRO as Ben Whittaker in Warner Bros. Pictures' comedy "THE INTERN," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

 Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
The Intern

AMC, 8pm EST

Robert De Niro stars in this endearing dramedy as a 70-year-old widower who takes a job as an intern at an online fashion site.

Alexa & Katie

Netflix, Season Premiere!

Alexa tries to put cancer behind her, but a new person in her life might make that especially hard, while Katie will need all the support she can get from her best friend.

College Football

ESPN & FOX, beginning at 12:30pm Live EST

ESPN airs the Servpro First Responder Bowl, the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl and the Capital One Orange Bowl. FOX airs the Redbox Bowl.

College Basketball

FS1, beginning at 6:30pm Live EST

A college basketball twin bill of Big East games on FS1 has Xavier at Villanova and Seton Hall at DePaul.

POV: “Midnight Traveler”

PBS, 10pm EST

When the Taliban puts a bounty on Afghan director Hassan Fazili’s head, he is forced to flee with his wife and two young daughters. Fazili shows firsthand the dangers facing refugees seeking asylum and the love shared between a family on the run.

