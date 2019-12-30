TV Best Bets for December 30

The Intern
AMC, 8pm EST
Robert De Niro stars in this endearing dramedy as a 70-year-old widower who takes a job as an intern at an online fashion site.
Alexa & Katie
Netflix, Season Premiere!
Alexa tries to put cancer behind her, but a new person in her life might make that especially hard, while Katie will need all the support she can get from her best friend.
College Football
ESPN & FOX, beginning at 12:30pm Live EST
ESPN airs the Servpro First Responder Bowl, the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl and the Capital One Orange Bowl. FOX airs the Redbox Bowl.
College Basketball
FS1, beginning at 6:30pm Live EST
A college basketball twin bill of Big East games on FS1 has Xavier at Villanova and Seton Hall at DePaul.
POV: “Midnight Traveler”
PBS, 10pm EST
When the Taliban puts a bounty on Afghan director Hassan Fazili’s head, he is forced to flee with his wife and two young daughters. Fazili shows firsthand the dangers facing refugees seeking asylum and the love shared between a family on the run.