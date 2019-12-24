TV Best Bets for December 24

Lost in Space
Netflix, Season Premiere!
New dangers and adventures are ahead for the Robinson family in Season 2 of this reboot. With the Jupiter 2 stranded on a mysterious ocean planet without the beloved Robot, the family must work together alongside the manipulative Dr. Smith (Parker Posey) and the charming Don West (Ignacio Serricchio) to make it back to Resolute and reunite with the other colonists.
“Doctor Who” Christmas Marathon
BBC America, beginning at 6am EST
Get ready for the Thirteenth Doctor’s (Jodie Whittaker) return with a massive Doctor Who marathon beginning on Christmas Eve and running up to the season premiere on New Year’s Day.
Merry Katniss
IFC, beginning at 7pm EST
IFC rings in Christmas with airings of all four Hunger Games movies, tonight and tomorrow (Christmas Day).
Baby in a Manger
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
With the help of a handsome, young police officer, a social worker searches for the mother of a baby she has found abandoned in a Nativity scene at her church.
It’s a Wonderful Life
NBC, 8pm EST
Spend Christmas Eve watching Frank Capra’s beloved 1946 holiday classic. Jimmy Stewart stars as George Bailey, a discouraged and despairing building-and-loan manager who contemplates suicide before a guardian angel named Clarence (Henry Travers) intervenes and allows him to see what George’s small town of Bedford Falls would be without him — and all that is right in his world. Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore also star.
24 Hours of “A Christmas Story”
TBS beginning at 8pm; TNT beginning at 9pm EST
Ralphie’s quest for that Red Ryder BB gun in this 1983 classic just never gets old.
A Nightmare on Elm Street Before Christmas Marathon
Syfy, beginning at 10pm EST
If you’re tired of sugar plums and reindeer, how about spending Christmas Eve with Freddy Krueger during a marathon of the Nightmare on Elm Street films? The 12-hour event begins with the original A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) followed by the rest of the original series of movies.
Christmas Eve Mass
NBC, 11:30pm EST
Viewers will be able to watch the Pope Francis-led Christmas Eve Mass from St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.