TV Best Bets for December 24

TV Best Bets for December 24

LOST IN SPACE

 Des Willie/Netflix
Lost in Space

Netflix, Season Premiere!

New dangers and adventures are ahead for the Robinson family in Season 2 of this reboot. With the Jupiter 2 stranded on a mysterious ocean planet without the beloved Robot, the family must work together alongside the manipulative Dr. Smith (Parker Posey) and the charming Don West (Ignacio Serricchio) to make it back to Resolute and reunite with the other colonists.

“Doctor Who” Christmas Marathon

BBC America, beginning at 6am EST

Get ready for the Thirteenth Doctor’s (Jodie Whittaker) return with a massive Doctor Who marathon beginning on Christmas Eve and running up to the season premiere on New Year’s Day.

Merry Katniss

IFC, beginning at 7pm EST

IFC rings in Christmas with airings of all four Hunger Games movies, tonight and tomorrow (Christmas Day).

Baby in a Manger

UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!

With the help of a handsome, young police officer, a social worker searches for the mother of a baby she has found abandoned in a Nativity scene at her church.

It’s a Wonderful Life

NBC, 8pm EST

Spend Christmas Eve watching Frank Capra’s beloved 1946 holiday classic. Jimmy Stewart stars as George Bailey, a discouraged and despairing building-and-loan manager who contemplates suicide before a guardian angel named Clarence (Henry Travers) intervenes and allows him to see what George’s small town of Bedford Falls would be without him — and all that is right in his world. Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore also star.

24 Hours of “A Christmas Story”

TBS beginning at 8pm; TNT beginning at 9pm EST

Ralphie’s quest for that Red Ryder BB gun in this 1983 classic just never gets old.

A Nightmare on Elm Street Before Christmas Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 10pm EST

If you’re tired of sugar plums and reindeer, how about spending Christmas Eve with Freddy Krueger during a marathon of the Nightmare on Elm Street films? The 12-hour event begins with the original A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) followed by the rest of the original series of movies.

Christmas Eve Mass

NBC, 11:30pm EST

Viewers will be able to watch the Pope Francis-led Christmas Eve Mass from St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News