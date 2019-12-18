TV Best Bets for December 18

Soundtrack
Netflix, New Series!
This romantic musical drama follows the love stories connecting a diverse group of people in Los Angeles through the music that lives in their hearts and minds.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live EST
ESPN’s Wednesday night NBA twin bill has the Miami Heat at the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics at the Dallas Mavericks.
College Basketball
ESPN2, beginning at 7pm Live EST
A college basketball tripleheader on ESPN2 has Tennessee at Cincinnati and North Carolina at Gonzaga, followed by Kentucky vs. Utah in the Neon Hoops Showcase from Las Vegas to benefit Coaches vs. Cancer.
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “All in the Family” and “Good Times”
ABC, 8pm Live EST
The live broadcast television event returns, this time re-creating holiday-inspired episodes of All in the Family and Good Times with an all-star cast.
Survivor
CBS, Season Finale!
Season 39 signs off with a two-hour finale, followed by the live reunion. Fun fact from mentor Sandra Diaz-Twine: The show’s “Island of the Idols” had been deserted only a few years — and its inhabitants didn’t move far. “We could hear the boat traffic and the dogs barking and even their roosters in the morning,” she says.
The Masked Singer
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
In the two-hour finale, relive all the fan-favorite moments and best performances from Season 2 before the three finalists compete for the golden mask trophy and have their identities revealed. The Masked Singer returns for Season 3 in February.
Pets on Sets: “Other Animals”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST
Wild animals are the subjects of tonight’s themed programming lineup featuring famous creatures in films, including deer (The Yearling, 1946), lions (Born Free, 1965), orangutans (Every Which Way But Loose, 1978) and dolphins (Flipper, 1963; Flipper’s New Adventure, 1964).
Born This Way: “A Very Born This Way Christmas”
A&E, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
The cast gathers in this one-hour special to reflect on their personal growth across the four seasons of the show and discuss its impact on the way society views people with disabilities. From finding jobs to navigating relationships and breakups to exerting their own independence, the group will rejoice in the journey they have been on together and thank fans for all of their support along the way.
Finding the Way Home
HBO, 9pm EST
Inspired by the work of J.K. Rowling’s foundation Lumos, this eye-opening documentary tells the stories of eight children who have been reunited with family members or placed in loving foster homes after being exposed to the distressing conditions prevalent in orphanages and institutions around the world.
Property Brothers: Forever Home: “Family Tradition”
HGTV, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the Season 2 premiere, Jonathan and Drew step in to help a couple who both grew up in “forever homes.” The young family loves the location of their single-story home — they can walk to both work and school — but the cramped kitchen and awkward layout doesn’t work for their busy lives. In order to keep their family tradition alive, Jonathan and Drew overhaul their entry, living room, dining room and kitchen.
The Great Food Truck Race: Holiday Hustle
Food Network, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Five aspiring food truck teams have competed in wintry New England locations. Who will go home with the holiday prize of $50,000 and who will leave with coal in their stockings?