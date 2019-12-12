A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy
NBC, 10pm EST
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen celebrate the season alongside their family and celebrity friends. Legend performs a selection of songs from his 2018 holiday album A Legendary Christmas.
The Perfect Holiday
Freeform, 1:35pm EST
In this 2007 film, a young girl asks a department-store Santa for help finding a new husband for her divorced mom. Stars Gabrielle Union, Morris Chestnut and Queen Latifah.
Girls Trip
FX, 8pm EST
Lifelong friends who haven’t hung out in years decide to get their groove back and head to New Orleans for a wild trip in this 2017 comedy starring Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah.
Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways
NBC, 8pm EST
Tonight wraps up Ellen’s three-day event of kindness. It’s no secret that DeGeneres enjoys surprises as much as she enjoys gift-giving, and this holiday special has been one of the most heartwarming events of the year.
The Unicorn: “Anna and the Unicorn”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “Anna and the Unicorn,” Wade (Walton Goggins) is giddy and everyone is excited when he has his first crush since becoming single. Sarayu Blue (I Feel Bad) guest-stars as Anna.
The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition: “Cake and Bread Week”
ABC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Anthony “Spice” Adams and Emma Bunton return as hosts, with Paul Hollywood and Sherry Yard continuing as judges.
Mom: “Higgledy-Piggledy and a Cat Show”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Higgledy-Piggledy and a Cat Show,” Bonnie (Allison Janney) is forced to relive painful Christmas memories when Christy (Anna Faris) recounts tales from her childhood.
Superstore: “Negotiations”
NBC, 9pm EST
Jonah (Ben Feldman) and Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi) represent the Cloud 9 employees at union contract negotiations with corporate. Worried about the union’s fate, Amy (America Ferrera), Dina (Lauren Ash) and Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom) distract themselves by looking for the perfect Christmas tree. Mateo (Nico Santos), Garrett (Colton Dunn) and Glenn (Mark McKinney) compete to see who can sell an unsellable item.
Project Runway: “Cats of the Urban Jungle”
Bravo, 9:30pm EST
It’s designers gone wild! In this week’s challenge, they must create a fresh take on a timeless classic: animal prints. Taking inspiration from the upcoming film Cats, the designers need to tame their prints into cool street style looks that can compete on the runway and in the Flash Sale challenge.
Carol’s Second Act: “Merry December 19th”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “Merry December 19th,” Carol (Patricia Heaton) excitedly plans an early Christmas celebration for Jenny (Ashley Tisdale). Meanwhile, the doctors investigate a case of food poisoning at an office holiday party.
Perfect Harmony: “Merry Jaxmas”
NBC, 9:30pm EST
When Reverend Jax (Rizwan Manji) is visited by his charismatic parents, Arthur (Bradley Whitford) helps him overcome his lifelong feelings of living in their shadow and encourages him to embrace his way of ministering in time for their Christmas performance. Meanwhile, Ginny (Anna Camp) and Wayne (Will Greenberg) decide to have a secret fling.
Evil: “7 Swans a Singin’”
CBS, 10pm EST
The team is called in to investigate an insidiously addictive Christmas song that’s spreading among an increasing number of students in the new episode “7 Swans a Singin’.”
“Friday the 13th” Marathon
Syfy, beginning at 12am (late-night) EST
Celebrate Friday the 13th with a 10-hour marathon of the entire original Friday the 13th series of horror films — from 1980’s Friday the 13th to 2001’s Jason X — plus the 2009 reboot of the first film.