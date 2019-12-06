Marriage Story
Netflix, Original Film!
Oscar-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach (The Squid and the Whale) directed this incisive and compassionate portrait of a marriage breaking up and a family staying together. Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda and Ray Liotta star.
Magic for Humans
Netflix, New Episode!
In this holiday episode, Justin embraces the holiday spirit by visiting Santa school and teaching kids about the magic of giving.
Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas
Netflix
In this holiday special, Lucky and her friends embark on a Christmas Eve adventure into the city to find the perfect gift, but their return to Miradero for the holiday festivities is thwarted when an avalanche derails their plans.
College Football: Pac-12 Championship Game
ABC, 8pm Live EST
The Pac-12 Conference football championship game takes place tonight at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
Hawaii Five-0: “O ’Oe, a ’Owau, Nalo Ia Mea (You and Me, It Is Hidden)”
CBS, 8pm EST
When Adam’s (Ian Anthony Dale) girlfriend, Tamiko (guest star Brittany Ishibashi), is kidnapped right in front of him, he shuts out Five-0 and breaks all the rules in order to get her back in the new episode “O ’Oe, a ’Owau, Nalo Ia Mea (You and Me, It Is Hidden).”
Frosty the Snowman/Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Freeform, 8pm EST
The animated Rankin/Bass classics, two of the most popular Christmas specials in television history, air back-to-back tonight.
A Storybook Christmas
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
If event planner Celeste Everett (Ali Liebert) is going to save her business and give her niece a happy Christmas season, she is going to need help. When the nanny she hires turns out to be a man (Jake Epstein), Celeste surprisingly realizes she may have also found Christmas love for herself.
The Blacklist: “Orion Relocation Services”
NBC, 8pm EST
Red (James Spader) and Liz (Megan Boone) investigate Orion Relocation Services, an organization that surreptitiously facilitates the disappearance and relocation of criminals. Meanwhile, Katarina (Laila Robins) delves into the memories of an old friend in order to get additional information about the Townsend Directive.
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix Final
NBCSN, 9pm EST
NBCSN has coverage of figure skating’s ISU Grand Prix Final from Torino, Italy, tonight and continuing tomorrow.
Young Wonders: A CNN Heroes Special
CNN, 10pm EST
Anderson Cooper hosts this special that shares four inspiring stories of incredible young people making a difference. Plus, catch up with several past Young Wonders to see how they and their work have grown.
UFOs: The White House Files
History, 10pm EST
From Truman to Trump, there has been a legacy of presidential secrecy and controversy surrounding UFOs and extraterrestrials. Could these powerful leaders have been hiding the truth from the public? Or is it possible some presidents are kept in the dark about UFOs because they can’t be trusted with such explosive information?
In the Long Run
Starz, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Idris Elba leads this semiautobiographical comedy about an immigrant family in 1980s London. In Season 2, Walter is elected union representative at the factory, but a strike makes things complicated for everyone. Bagpipes is threatened by Leon’s arrival and Agnes finds a job with the local council.
Joe Pera Talks With You
Adult Swim, 12am (late-night) EST, Season Premiere!
The short-form, live-action comedy series returns for Season 2. The show stars comedian Joe Pera as a fictionalized version of himself, living in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and teaching choir at a middle school. Pera attempts to talk directly to the audience about mundane subject matter, like lighthouses, grocery stores, how to pack a lunch and Milwaukee men’s fashion.