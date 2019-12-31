TV Best Bets for December 31

Ares
Netflix, New Series!
This psychological horror series delves into the world of a secret student society in Amsterdam. Two best friends join the group, only to slowly discover that they’ve entered a demonic place.
Dead Kids
Netflix, Original Film!
A socially awkward teen bonds with a group of misfits who plot to take out their school’s arrogant rich kid — but their kidnapping scheme turns deadly.
“The Twilight Zone” New Year’s Marathon
Syfy, beginning at 6am EST
Celebrate the 60th anniversary (which was back in October) of Rod Serling’s classic anthology series The Twilight Zone with a marathon encompassing 92 episodes.
A Toast to “Twilight”
Decades, beginning at 7am EST
Digital broadcast network Decades rings in the new year with a marathon of timeless episodes from Rod Serling’s classic anthology series The Twilight Zone. Continuing all day long on New Year’s Day, the marathon will feature not only familiar favorites, but also some lesser-seen hourlong episodes from the series’ fourth season.
“Thin Man” Marathon
TCM, beginning at 9:15am EST
Spend part of your New Year’s Eve with Nick and Nora Charles (William Powell and Myrna Loy) — the witty, hard-drinking, fun-loving, high-society couple who often find themselves embroiled in solving mysteries — and their lovable dog Asta for a day of all six of the comedy/mystery Thin Man films, beginning with the 1934 original.
College Football
CBS, CBS Sports Network & ESPN, beginning at 12pm Live EST
Get your New Year’s Eve celebration started early with the Belk Bowl (ESPN), the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (CBS), the AutoZone Liberty Bowl (ESPN), the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl (CBS Sports Network) and the Valero Alamo Bowl (ESPN).
Party Like It’s 1986 Movie Marathon
IFC, beginning at 2pm EST
IFC rings in the new year by revisiting an old one, with four back-to-back airings of the 1986 hit comedy Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve
ABC, 8pm Live EST
The 48th anniversary of America’s biggest celebration of the year will include five and a half hours of special performances and reports on New Year’s festivities from around the globe. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale, Ciara and Billy Porter.
New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen
CNN, 8pm Live EST
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen cohost CNN’s New Year’s Eve celebration live from Times Square in New York City.
FOX’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square
FOX, 8pm Live EST
Steve Harvey and cohosts Maria Menounos and Rob Gronkowski ring in 2020 from Times Square in New York City.
A Toast to 2019!
NBC, 8pm EST
This two-hour, year-end review takes a look back at the highlights and newsmakers of 2019.
Live From Lincoln Center: “New York Philharmonic New Year’s Eve 2019 Sondheim Celebration”
PBS, 8pm EST
Ring in the new year with the New York Philharmonic and guest vocalist Katrina Lenk as they celebrate the orchestral music of Stephen Sondheim by performing suites from Sunday in the Park With George, Into the Woods and Sweeney Todd.
NBC’s New Year’s Eve Special 2020
NBC, 10pm & 11:30pm Live EST
Live from Times Square in New York City, this two-part celebration wraps up 2019 with celebrity guests, unforgettable musical performances and, of course, the iconic ball drop.