TV Best Bets for December 25

How the Grinch Stole Christmas
NBC, 8:30pm EST
Jim Carrey plays Dr. Seuss’ titular meanie in this 2000 live-action adaptation directed by Ron Howard.
NBA Basketball
ABC & ESPN, beginning at 12pm Live EST
The NBA’s Christmas Day tradition continues with Boston at Toronto (ESPN), Milwaukee at Philadelphia (ABC), Houston at Golden State (ABC), L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers (ESPN) and New Orleans at Denver (ESPN).
When Calls the Heart: “Home for Christmas”
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST
As residents of Hope Valley celebrate the Christmas spirit, intertwined stories explore the emotions and magic that connect them during the holiday season.
Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas
PBS, 8pm EST
Join historian Lucy Worsley on a 12-day extravaganza as she discovers that much of what we enjoy during the modern Christmas season — from carols to turkey, gift-giving to mistletoe and mulled wine — has surprising Tudor origins rooted in devotion and charity.
Pets on Sets: “Hounds for the Holidays, Part 2”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST
The doggos are back for another night of themed programming featuring classic canines in the movies. The evening kicks off with 1934’s The Thin Man, featuring the scene-stealing wire fox terrier Asta. Other films include Topper Takes a Trip (1939), Best in Show (2000), Sounder (1972) and more.
“Call the Midwife” Holiday Special
PBS, 9pm EST
Mother Mildred and the Nonnatus House team travel to the Outer Hebrides to help during a nursing shortage.