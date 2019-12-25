TV Best Bets for December 25

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

NBC, 8:30pm EST

Jim Carrey plays Dr. Seuss’ titular meanie in this 2000 live-action adaptation directed by Ron Howard.

NBA Basketball

ABC & ESPN, beginning at 12pm Live EST

The NBA’s Christmas Day tradition continues with Boston at Toronto (ESPN), Milwaukee at Philadelphia (ABC), Houston at Golden State (ABC), L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers (ESPN) and New Orleans at Denver (ESPN).

When Calls the Heart: “Home for Christmas”

Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST

As residents of Hope Valley celebrate the Christmas spirit, intertwined stories explore the emotions and magic that connect them during the holiday season.

Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas

PBS, 8pm EST

Join historian Lucy Worsley on a 12-day extravaganza as she discovers that much of what we enjoy during the modern Christmas season — from carols to turkey, gift-giving to mistletoe and mulled wine — has surprising Tudor origins rooted in devotion and charity.

Pets on Sets: “Hounds for the Holidays, Part 2”

TCM, beginning at 8pm EST

The doggos are back for another night of themed programming featuring classic canines in the movies. The evening kicks off with 1934’s The Thin Man, featuring the scene-stealing wire fox terrier Asta. Other films include Topper Takes a Trip (1939), Best in Show (2000), Sounder (1972) and more.

“Call the Midwife” Holiday Special

PBS, 9pm EST

Mother Mildred and the Nonnatus House team travel to the Outer Hebrides to help during a nursing shortage.

