TV Best Bets for December 19

A Christmas Carol
FX, 7:30pm EST, Original Film!
Guy Pearce (L.A. Confidential) stars as Ebenezer Scrooge and Andy Serkis (Black Panther) is the Ghost of Christmas Past in this adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic. Pearce describes this version of Scrooge’s path to redemption as “darker” and more of a “forensic” exploration into how the miser’s soul got to such a bad place. Ridley Scott and Tom Hardy are executive producers of this BBC/FX coproduction.
Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir Featuring Kristin Chenoweth
BYUtv, 8pm EST
A longer version of the annual holiday spectacular, starring the Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square and Bells on Temple Square, and featuring Emmy- and Tony-winning star Kristin Chenoweth, is presented with 30 additional minutes of songs and stories.
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019
The CW, 8pm EST
The lineup for this year’s concert includes Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, BTS, Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello and more.
The 2020 Miss America Competition
NBC, 8pm Live EST
Reigning Miss America Nia Franklin will pass her crown to the next amazingly talented young lady in a live competition from Mohegan Sun casino and resort in Connecticut. “It’s really bittersweet,” Franklin tells us. “This has been such a great year. It’s been a year of some challenges. It’s been a year of real highs and just so many blessings and it’s going to be sad to give it up, but it’s also going to be amazing to see what’s next for me. And I really just want these girls that come after me, you know, 20 years from now, to see that Miss America was just a steppingstone for me; it wasn’t the end.”
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 8pm Live EST
Some of the NBA’s elite are in action tonight on TNT as LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers visit Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, followed by James Harden and the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles to take on Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers.
Santa’s Baking Blizzard
Food Network, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
It’s time for the final round of the competition featuring master ice sculptors and some of the country’s best bakers joined together to create mind-blowing Christmas scenes — and hoping to win the $25,000 prize.
Project Runway: “Sleigh the Runway”
Bravo, 9:30pm EST
The unconventional materials challenge gets a holly jolly update as the show’s remaining designers must create a festive party dress.
Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas
NBC, 10pm EST
Three-time Grammy-winning performer, songwriter and recording artist Gwen Stefani brings her passion for Christmas to this modern take on the traditional holiday special. It’s filled with music from Stefani’s holiday album, along with holiday classics, comedy sketches and more, and features special guest performances and appearances by Blake Shelton, Chelsea Handler, Ken Jeong, Seth MacFarlane and Ne-Yo.