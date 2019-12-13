6 Underground
Netflix, Original Film!
Ryan Reynolds stars in this Michael Bay action film. Six individuals form a vigilante squad after faking their own deaths in order to take down notorious criminals.
American Housewife: “The Bromance Before Christmas”
ABC, 8pm EST
Katie (Katy Mixon) looks forward to sharing her favorite childhood Christmas tradition with Taylor (Meg Donnelly), but a surprise visit from her mom, Kathryn (guest star Wendie Malick), threatens her holiday cheer. Meanwhile, Greg (Diedrich Bader) is blindsided by Katie’s good intentions; and, to make matters worse, Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) and Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) break a family heirloom.
The 88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade
The CW, 8pm EST
The largest Christmas event in America is hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain, Montel Williams and Elizabeth Stanton with Mario Lopez and his family serving as grand marshals. The event will include performances by Jesse & Joy, Dionne Warwick, Brandon Jenner and more.
The Blacklist: “Katarina Rostova”
NBC, 8pm EST
In the winter finale, Red (James Spader) and the task force pay a visit to a former Blacklister, as an explosive confrontation leads Liz (Megan Boone) to make a critical choice.
“Gone With the Wind” 80th Anniversary
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST
Eighty years after the Oscar-winning Civil War epic Gone With the Wind made its world premiere in Atlanta on Dec. 15, 1939, Turner Classic Movies will air the legendary film, followed by a 1988 documentary about the movie called The Making of a Legend: Gone With the Wind.
Fresh Off the Boat: “Jessica Town”
ABC, 8:30pm EST
Jessica (Constance Wu) is thriving in the merriment of Christmas, the time of year she takes full control of the household and everything is perfect, until Louis (Randall Park) does the unthinkable — tries to help — turning her Christmas dream into a holiday nightmare.
Chefs Marcus and Vivian: A Taste of What’s Next
PBS, 8:30pm EST
Chefs Vivian Howard and Marcus Samuelsson have been traveling around the country to better understand immigrant foodways. While in Los Angeles, the two visit Grand Central Market to meet some people active in L.A.’s food scene.
Magnum P.I.: “Day I Met the Devil”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Day I Met the Devil,” Magnum (Jay Hernandez) is called up from the reserves for a top-secret mission that isn’t what it’s made out to be.
Long Island Medium
TLC, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The season finale brings Theresa back to Hollywood as she works with several stars. 1980s singer/actress Taylor Dayne hears from family members she never knew. Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta’s Monte Durham gets an emotional reunion with his recently departed mother. The Office’s Kate Flannery continues healing from the death of her sister. Roseanne and The Conners’ Michael Fishman hears from his grandfather and a deceased crew member from Roseanne who meant the world to him as a child. Family Matters’ iconic TV dad Reginald VelJohnson is blown away when visited by multiple members of his immediate family.
Long Lost Family
TLC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The season comes to a close with some amazing stories. Patrice’s life began in a horrific way, as she was abandoned in a trash can just days after being born. However, this macabre mystery didn’t prevent her from having a happy life with her loving adoptive family. Ever since Patrice was told her birth story, she wanted to know the reasons why her birth mother would make such a drastic choice, so she enlists the help of Lisa Joyner. In a separate story, Chris Jacobs tries to answer how a woman came to be raised by the wrong family.