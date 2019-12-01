Merry Happy Whatever
Netflix, Available Now, New Series!
Set during the happy but hectic days before and after Christmas, this eight-part comedy follows Don Quinn (Dennis Quaid), a strong-willed patriarch from Philadelphia doing his best to balance the stress of the holidays with the demands of his close-knit but eclectic family — and his family doing their best to manage him.
Vin Diesel Marathon
Syfy, beginning at 2:30pm EST
Syfy spotlights action star Vin Diesel with a nine-hour marathon of several of his films, including The Last Witch Hunter (2015), xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017), Pitch Black (2000) and The Chronicles of Riddick (2004).
Christmas Chalet
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
A recently divorced mother books a chalet in a beautiful Christmas village in Vermont to try to rekindle Christmas magic for her teenaged daughter, who feels like her family is ruined forever. When they arrive, they find that the house has been double-booked and now they must share their family holiday with a grumpy writer who hates Christmas.
Batwoman: “A Mad Tea-Party”
The CW, 8pm EST
Kate (Ruby Rose) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continue their sister/nemesis dance, while Alice and Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield) construct their most evil plan yet. Mary (Nicole Kang) invites Kate to a special event honoring Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis), and Jacob (Dougray Scott) makes a decision that leaves Kate perplexed.
The Simpsons: “Todd, Todd, Why Hast Thou Forsaken Me?”
FOX, 8pm EST
Todd Flanders (voice of Nancy Cartwright) blames God for the death of his mother and rejects his faith, causing great distress for Ned (voice of Harry Shearer), who sends him to live with the Simpsons in an attempt to scare him back into God’s arms in the new episode “Todd, Todd, Why Hast Thou Forsaken Me?”
Christmas Town
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Lauren (Candace Cameron Bure) leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career. On an unforeseen detour to the town of Grandon Falls, she discovers love and family, helping her to embrace the magic of Christmas.
Lost Kingdom of the Black Pharaohs
Science Channel, 8pm EST
This two-hour special explores the latest research about the Kush Empire, the final golden age of ancient Egypt that was powered by the last great pyramid-building boom. New evidence has shown that this empire was ruled by black pharaohs who were conquerors from Egypt’s southern neighbor Nubia (now known as Sudan).
Christmas Double Feature
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST
Each Sunday night in December, Turner Classic Movies will air back-to-back classic holiday films. Tonight’s lineup features Alastair Sim as Scrooge in 1951’s A Christmas Carol, followed by The Bishop’s Wife (1947).
The Top Ten Revealed: “Rockin’ Christmas Songs”
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST
Rock experts like Dee Snider, Don Felder, Alan Parsons, Sebastian Bach and more help count down the most rockin’ holiday tunes of all time.
Godfather of Harlem: “Chickens Come Home to Roost”
EPIX, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In the days following the assassination of President Kennedy, Bumpy (Forest Whitaker) must defend himself against mob charges of killing a made man and send his family away for safety. An inappropriate comment about Kennedy leads to Malcolm’s (Nigel Thatch) expulsion from the Nation, and Bumpy realizes he will have to protect his friend against a slew of enemies.
Bob’s Burgers: “All That Gene”
FOX, 9pm EST
Gene (voice of Eugene Mirman) auditions for a small role in a local theater production, but things backfire when he discovers that Linda (voice of John Roberts) actually bargained with the director to get Gene the part. Billy Eichner provides a guest voice in the new episode “All That Gene.”
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Mother”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
NCIS: Los Angeles celebrates its 250th episode with the new installment “Mother.” Akhos Laos (guest star Carl Beukes), a former black ops agent originally recruited and trained by Hetty (Linda Hunt), returns to seek revenge on her for introducing him to a life of espionage.
The Rookie: “Breaking Point”
ABC, 10pm EST
Officer Nolan’s (Nathan Fillion) trust is tested when he tries to help the previous owner of his home reconnect with his family. Meanwhile, Officer Harper (Mekia Cox) has finally earned an overnight visit with her daughter that is put into jeopardy when her past undercover life resurfaces again.
Holiday Gingerbread Showdown
Food Network, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Host Paige Davis tests the skills of three gingerbread artists in a series of holiday-themed challenges. Judges Mary Berg, Maneet Chauhan and Adam Young determine the winner of each episode, who will advance to the grand finale, where they will square off in the ultimate showdown. The clock is ticking on dreams of the $25,000 prize. Only one will be crowned Best Gingerbread Artist and will be featured in Food Network Magazine.
Madam Secretary: “Carpe Diem”
CBS, 10:30pm EST
Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) faces a national security crisis when a military conflict in international waters spirals to the brink of nuclear confrontation in the series’ penultimate episode, “Carpe Diem.”
Lost Secrets: “Space Race Mysteries”
Travel Channel, 11pm EST
A giant concrete cross in the Arizona desert presents Justin Jampol with a web of mysteries about America’s role in the space race. He sets out on a journey to discover whether the United States was plotting a covert mission to put weapons into space behind the scenes of the moon landing.