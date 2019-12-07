A Christmas Love Story
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
A youth choir director (Kristin Chenoweth) who needs to write a big song for a Christmas Eve show is distracted when a boy with a golden voice joins her choir, which comes as a surprise to his widowed father (Scott Wolf).
Big Hero 6 The Series: “The Present”
Disney XD, 7am EST
When Hiro finds a wrapped present in the closet, he assumes it’s from Aunt Cass and takes it in order to figure out what it is. However, after a mix-up, the present becomes lost and Hiro enlists the Big Hero 6 team to track it down.
College Football: Conference Championships
ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2 & FOX, beginning at 12pm Live EST
It’s college football conference championship Saturday, featuring title games for the Big 12 (ABC), Sun Belt (ESPN), MAC (ESPN2), American (ABC), Mountain West (ESPN), SEC (CBS), ACC (ABC) and Big Ten (FOX).
Pearl Harbor Day Marathon
Smithsonian Channel, beginning at 2pm EST
Smithsonian Channel honors Pearl Harbor Day with programs devoted to World War II’s Pacific theater, including episodes of Air Warriors, America’s Hidden Stories, The Lost Tapes and The Pacific War in Color.
The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!
Nickelodeon, 7pm EST
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical comes to life on television! The production — filmed in front of a live studio audience — reunites original cast members from the Tony-nominated Broadway show to celebrate the cartoon’s 20th anniversary.
Give a Dog a Home Live!
Animal Planet, 8pm Live EST
Animal Planet’s live weekly daytime series that helps shelter animals find homes gets a primetime presentation tonight.
Office Christmas Party
FX, 8pm EST
What better way to land the big client who is so desperately needed than to throw an epic Christmas party with him as the guest of honor? Jason Bateman, T.J. Miller and Jennifer Aniston star in this 2016 holiday comedy.
Christmas Unleashed
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Marla’s (Vanessa Lachey) dog runs away on Christmas Eve, she must team up with her ex-boyfriend Max (Christopher Russell) to find him. As the pup leads the exes on an all-day-and-night search through their North Carolina hometown, they revisit people, places and things that remind them of the Christmases they spent together.
He’s Out to Get You
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Megan (Samaire Armstrong) suffers a major tragedy when her son and husband are killed in a car crash. After four years in a mental health institution, she goes to stay with her brother in her hometown to attempt to get her life back together. But once Megan arrives, her brother disappears. And now none of the townspeople remember him ever existing. Is Megan losing her mind, or is there something more nefarious at work here?
A Homecoming for the Holidays
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Country singer Charlotte (Laura Osnes) is home for the holidays and her brother’s fellow ex-soldier Matt (Stephen Huszar) is in town. While writing her new album, Charlotte works with Matt to build a house for a friend in town.
Saturday Night Live: “Jennifer Lopez/DaBaby”
NBC, 11:30pm Live EST
Jennifer Lopez makes her third appearance as SNL host, while recording artist DaBaby will make his first appearance as musical guest.