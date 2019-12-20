TV Best Bets for December 20

The Witcher
Netflix, New Series!
Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia in this adaptation of the bestselling fantasy book series. Geralt is a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.
The Two Popes
Netflix, Original Film!
Oscar-nominated director Fernando Meirelles (City of God) helmed this intimate story inspired by true events. Frustrated with the direction of the church, Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) requests permission from Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins) to retire in 2012. This leads to Benedict revealing a secret that would shake the foundations of the Catholic Church.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Freeform
You know Buddy the Elf and Frosty the Snowman. But first came Rudolph, the most famous reindeer of all. The red-nosed furry misfit originally appeared in a 1939 picture book written by Robert L. May for retailer Montgomery Ward. That inspired May’s brother-in-law Johnny Marks to write the 1949 Christmas carol, which later became the basis for the 1964 stop-motion special.
Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee
ABC, 8pm EST
Filmed in part in front of a live audience, this special takes viewers on an action-packed journey throughout the life of Stan Lee and across the Marvel Universe, sharing never-before-seen interviews and archive footage with Lee himself from deep within the archives. Tom Hiddleston, Paul Bettany, Cobie Smulders, Clark Gregg, Mark Hamill, Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Smith, Bob Iger, Kevin Feige and more share their memories of Lee.
“I Love Lucy” Christmas Special
CBS, 8pm EST
Two colorized episodes of I Love Lucy are featured in this holiday special. In “The Christmas Episode” (1956), Lucy (Lucille Ball) and Ricky (Desi Arnaz) decorate the Christmas tree and reminisce about how their lives have changed since the birth of their son, Little Ricky. Then, in “Paris at Last” (1956), the Ricardos and Mertzes encounter everything from escargot to con men and counterfeiters on their Parisian getaway.
The Christmas Temp
Lifetime, 8pm EST
A struggling artist picks up festive odd jobs — and maybe her temp agency’s HR manager in the process?
Global Citizen Prize
NBC, 8pm EST
John Legend hosts this inaugural ceremony that celebrates individuals taking action to end extreme poverty. A star-studded cast of global talent will be on hand at London’s Royal Albert Hall for an event featuring special musical collaborations along with powerful video packages telling revealing stories of action and impact.
Live PD
A&E
The popular ride-along show begins a two-part countdown of its Top 40 moments from 2019. Sure to be on the list (continuing Saturday): a shootout with bank robbers, a deputy hanging out of a speeding car and that time a mom forgot her son drew an adult image on her snow-covered rear window. Happy holidays, officer!
Van Helsing
Syfy, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 4 of the dark fantasy drama starring Kelly Overton as the titular vampire hunter comes to an end tonight.
Trending Fear
Travel Channel, New Series!
Two years ago, Adam Ellis documented the alleged haunting of his New York apartment under the hashtag #DearDavid. In this six-part series, he joins forces with documentarian Jen Lewis and ghost hunter Paul Bradford to help others investigate their unexplained paranormal encounters — while using #TrendingFear on social media to crowdsource information and theories live. Their first stop: the haunted New Jersey township Franklinville.