TV Best Bets for December 26

Despicable Me 3

FX, 8pm EST

Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Trey Parker star in the voice cast of the third installment in the animated comedy franchise. This time, Gru (Carell) is joined by his twin brother Dru (also Carell) and a whole cavalcade of Minions.

“America in Color” Marathon

Smithsonian Channel, beginning at 6am EST

Take a fascinating look back at 20th-century America as Smithsonian Channel presents a marathon of America in Color, beginning this morning with “The 1920s” and concluding tonight with “Small Town Life.”

College Football

ESPN, beginning at 4pm Live EST

ESPN has coverage of the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La., and the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 8pm Live EST

TNT’s Thursday night NBA doubleheader has the N.Y. Knicks heading crosstown to face the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers heading to Salt Lake City to run the floor with the Utah Jazz.

