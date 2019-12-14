DreamWorks Trolls Holiday
NBC, 8:30pm EST
In this special based on the animated feature film, now that the Bergens’ one holiday is gone — and the Trolls don’t have to worry about being eaten by their neighbors — Poppy, the eternally optimistic Troll queen, has made it her mission to bring a new day of celebration to Bergen Town.
College Basketball
CBS, ESPN, ESPN2 & FOX, beginning at 12pm Live EST
Highlights of today’s college basketball action include Michigan State at Oakland (ESPN2), Oregon at Michigan (CBS), Syracuse at Georgetown (FOX), Memphis at Tennessee (ESPN), Georgia Tech at Kentucky (ESPN) and Gonzaga at Arizona (ESPN2).
College Football: Army vs. Navy
CBS, 3pm Live EST
The great football tradition continues today at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia as the Army Black Knights look to win a fourth straight game in their series against the Navy Midshipmen.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
CBS, 8pm EST
The longest-running holiday special in television history returns as Rudolph and his friends — Hermey the elf, Yukon Cornelius and others — save Christmas in this classic Rankin/Bass special featuring the voice of legendary performer Burl Ives.
2019 Heisman Trophy Ceremony
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
The year’s most outstanding player is awarded the Heisman Trophy in this ceremony in New York City. Top players hoping for invites include LSU QB Joe Burrow, Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts, Ohio State QB Justin Fields, Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard and Ohio State DE Chase Young.
The Fate of the Furious
FX, 8pm EST
Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Charlize Theron star in the eighth installment of this franchise featuring fast cars and lots of explosions.
Holiday Date
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Brooke’s (Brittany Bristow) boyfriend breaks up with her just before the holidays, she agrees to go home with Joel (Matt Cohen), an actor who will pose as her boyfriend. She’s built up the ex-boyfriend to be the perfect guy and “Mr. Christmas,” but discovers Joel is Jewish and has never celebrated the holiday. When his secret is revealed, the family is eager to add Joel’s Hanukkah traditions into their holiday celebration but soon becomes suspicious about his true identity.
A Christmas Winter Song
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Clio (Ashanti), a Christmas shop owner, forms a special musical bond with Fred (Stan Shaw), a former jazz singer down on his luck. Having just lost her father, Clio helps Fred reconnect with his own daughter and grandchildren, just in time for the town’s annual Christmas concert.
Frosty the Snowman
CBS, 9pm EST
The classic animated musical special returns, narrated by Jimmy Durante. Jackie Vernon provides the voice of the “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic brings him to life. The special is followed by the 1992 sequel, Frosty Returns.
Christmas in Montana
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Before the holidays, Sara (Kellie Martin) goes to Montana to help Travis (Colin Ferguson) save his ranch. Can the ranch help restore her faith in Christmas in time for a miracle?
Saturday Night Live: “Scarlett Johansson/Niall Horan”
NBC, 11:30pm Live EST
Actress Scarlett Johansson returns to SNL for her sixth appearance as host. She is joined by Niall Horan (“Nice to Meet Ya”) in his first time as musical guest.